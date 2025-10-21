Monarchy Malarkey: Scott Adams Says Trump Masterfully Reframed the Accusation That He’s a King

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:43 AM on October 21, 2025
AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File

Political commentator Scott Adams says President Donald Trump had the perfect answer when recently asked if he was a king. Adams says Trump’s answer makes it hard for his critics to reason that he’s a king because even they have to admit he works all the time.

Start here. (READ)

Trump’s No Kings Reframe 

@realDonaldTrump “I’m not a king. I work my a** off to make our country great.”

@ScottAdamsSays “Even his biggest critics will admit he’s working his a** off.

So he creates this frame where you can’t really hold it in your head, the hard worker part, which we observe and all know to be true, with the king part.”

Scott Adams explains his reasoning here. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

That was brutal and only highlighted how former President Joe Biden lived up to Trump’s ‘Sleepy Joey’ nickname.

It appears CNN realized how well Trump’s reframing worked, which is why they edited it out for broadcast. (WATCH)

Omitting context is lying, and the legacy media do it all the time.

Posters say Trump’s framing resonates with average Americans.

We wish Democrats would stop trying to make us as miserable as they are. They suck the life and joy out of everything with their Schumer Shutdown and constant railing against imaginary things like Trump being king. It’s exhausting.

