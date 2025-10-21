Monarchy Malarkey: Scott Adams Says Trump Masterfully Reframed the Accusation That He’s a King

Political commentator Scott Adams says President Donald Trump had the perfect answer when recently asked if he was a king. Adams says Trump’s answer makes it hard for his critics to reason that he’s a king because even they have to admit he works all the time.

Trump’s No Kings Reframe @realDonaldTrump “I’m not a king. I work my a** off to make our country great.” @ScottAdamsSays “Even his biggest critics will admit he’s working his a** off.



So he creates this frame where you can’t really hold it in your head, the hard worker part, which we observe and all know to be true, with the king part.”

Scott Adams explains his reasoning here. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

So he creates this frame where you can’t really hold it in your head, the hard worker part,… pic.twitter.com/l5dRgwwRrb — jay plemons (@jayplemons) October 20, 2025

The cut to Biden on the beach. 😂🤣😂 — Jordan (@JJH22548) October 20, 2025

That was brutal and only highlighted how former President Joe Biden lived up to Trump’s ‘Sleepy Joey’ nickname.

It appears CNN realized how well Trump’s reframing worked, which is why they edited it out for broadcast. (WATCH)

CNN cuts off Trump’s comment just before his reframe, “I’m not a king, I work my a** off.”



Why wouldn’t they want their viewers to hear it? 🤔 https://t.co/KRAW5bt3tj pic.twitter.com/hobNJDy1DR — jay plemons (@jayplemons) October 20, 2025

Even tho it's no longer a surprise because they do this to him to feed their puppets.

Omitting context is lying, and the legacy media do it all the time.

Posters say Trump’s framing resonates with average Americans.

When Trump said “I work my a** off” every hardworking American heard that. I’ve never had a President in my 65 yrs who is working his a** off for me. He didn’t have to. Such respect for this man. — Jenz (@heyd_jenni80606) October 20, 2025

That is brilliance, and it resonates with hard working people like myself. — Todd (@Todd319935721) October 20, 2025

Especially while Congress has "shut down the government" and is basically impotent. It makes Trump's "working his a** off" comment hit even harder.



The guy is REALLY good at this stuff. — Viral Architect 🎵⚡ (@BigMKilo) October 20, 2025

Amidst the insanity in this country, I am truly enjoying the gift of the 2nd Trump term and the lack of Kamala. Seriously, thank God. This term is actually fun. — birdy-bird (@birdy_bird1) October 20, 2025

We wish Democrats would stop trying to make us as miserable as they are. They suck the life and joy out of everything with their Schumer Shutdown and constant railing against imaginary things like Trump being king. It’s exhausting.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



