JB Pritzker Laughably Claims Dems Are Against Open Borders and Then Pushes Amnesty for Illegal Aliens

The Democrat Party is for open borders. So let’s get that out of the way because Illinois Governor JB Pritzker lies about it in the upcoming video. Former President Joe Biden purposely flooded America with illegal aliens. Now Democrats want to reward them with citizenship through mass amnesty because they want their votes. They also want them counted in the census to get more representation in Congress, which means more state Electoral College votes, which ultimately leads to permanent political power.

Here’s Pritzker. (WATCH)

Pritzker insists “Democrats are not for open borders”…



...then immediately demands massive numbers of illegals be allowed to permanently stay in the country:



“Whether we call it citizenship or just legal residency." pic.twitter.com/xThvfbdUpb — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 21, 2025

What does he take us for 🤦🏻‍♀️🤯 — Marion Syversen 🎗️ (@MarionSyversen) October 21, 2025

“not open borders"



but



“let’s legalize the millions of illegals that are already here" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 21, 2025

Yes, Democrats think we’re as stupid as their voters.

It’s not a secret what Democrats are doing; posters are exhausted and just want them to come out and admit it instead of lying.

This is the fundamental problem, and the reason there is so much violence is because Democrats refuse to be honest about what happened. If you strip it down, what Fat Albert is saying is that “yeah we let in 20 million illegals, but now they’re here so we have to let them stay.” — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) October 21, 2025

100% correct.



“We threw open the border for four years, and I didn't like that, but gosh darn it they’re here now so what else are we gonna do?" — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 21, 2025

It’s a ridiculous argument, and if we could actually have an honest conversation, everyone would see it. Instead, they lie and try to make it seem like federal law enforcement is breaking the law, when in reality they aren’t at all, and it’s not close. — P.T. Ward (@HTWardish) October 21, 2025

Democrats don’t care if ICE or other federal officers enforcing our immigration laws get hurt or ultimately killed. Power is all that matters.

If Democrats ever regain power of all branches of government, mass amnesty for illegal aliens will be the first thing they’ll try to push through.

Mass amnesty is their only solution, I am glad his side lost. — Curious Traveler (@QriousTraveler) October 21, 2025

Throw open the border for years, demand mass amnesties, all while insisting you believe in borders — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 21, 2025

They believe borders are useful when drawing maps, the other parts are just the social constructs. — Curious Traveler (@QriousTraveler) October 21, 2025

Democrats only care about borders when Republicans start redrawing congressional districts to make them fairer.

When Trump came into office for a second time, he immediately proved that Democrats had been lying for years that new legislation was needed to fix our southern border.

We didn't need another worthless new "border bill."

We needed a new President, and we got one! Border problem solved in 3 weeks! — Colin O'Brien (@RadioCarpenter) October 21, 2025

Except they are here and the Fat One is determined they get to stay and suck off the taxpayer teat (citizens be damned) — JuJu🇺🇸 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@jujubesono) October 21, 2025

Every Democrat is mad about their voter base being deported. — Colin O'Brien (@RadioCarpenter) October 21, 2025

Democrats know they’re losing the American people because of their unpopular ideas. So their solution isn’t better ideas, it’s bringing in new voters. We must stop their plan.

