JB Pritzker Laughably Claims Dems Are Against Open Borders and Then Pushes Amnesty for Illegal Aliens

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:40 PM on October 21, 2025
AP Photo/Erin Hooley

The Democrat Party is for open borders. So let’s get that out of the way because Illinois Governor JB Pritzker lies about it in the upcoming video. Former President Joe Biden purposely flooded America with illegal aliens. Now Democrats want to reward them with citizenship through mass amnesty because they want their votes. They also want them counted in the census to get more representation in Congress, which means more state Electoral College votes, which ultimately leads to permanent political power.

Here’s Pritzker. (WATCH)

Yes, Democrats think we’re as stupid as their voters.

It’s not a secret what Democrats are doing; posters are exhausted and just want them to come out and admit it instead of lying.

Democrats don’t care if ICE or other federal officers enforcing our immigration laws get hurt or ultimately killed. Power is all that matters.

If Democrats ever regain power of all branches of government, mass amnesty for illegal aliens will be the first thing they’ll try to push through.

Democrats only care about borders when Republicans start redrawing congressional districts to make them fairer.

When Trump came into office for a second time, he immediately proved that Democrats had been lying for years that new legislation was needed to fix our southern border.

Democrats know they’re losing the American people because of their unpopular ideas. So their solution isn’t better ideas, it’s bringing in new voters. We must stop their plan.

