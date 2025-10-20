Dem Jamie Raskin Says ‘No Kings’ Rallies Were Totally Positive and Patriotic - Receipts Show Otherwise

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:40 PM on October 20, 2025
PJ Media

Democrats and the legacy media are trying to portray the ‘No Kings’ as peaceful, patriotic, and family-friendly. Democrat Jamie Raskin is echoing the same false narrative that the rallies were ‘totally positive’ and ‘totally patriotic.’ Of course, we have the receipts that show otherwise.

Here’s Raskin. (WATCH)

Nesting birds say that the little hair on top of his head is a great place to make a home.

Many ‘No Kings’ rally-goers were violently triggered by Charlie Kirk and President Donald Trump.

The Democrats’ love looks a lot like hate to us.

Here’s one protester who openly called for the death of Trump. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Diapers are the only support Grantifa should get.

Not sure how children beating an effigy of Trump and a teacher mocking Kirk’s assassination figure into Raskin’s so-called positive and patriotic protests. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

If there’s one thing we’ve learned about Raskin, it's that he’s always one breath away from lying to the American people in service to his Democrat Party.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Police Chief Who Told Criminals to 'Learn How to Behave' Placed on Administrative Leave
Brett T.
Pastor Tells Kash Patel to Go Back Home and Worship His Sand Demons This Diwali
Brett T.
Extreme TDS: Accountant Arrested for Firing Shots at Trump Supporter
Gordon K
'We Don't Answer to You': Dan Bongino DROPS THE MIC on Gavin Newsom About Law Enforcement
Grateful Calvin
Time to Panic? CNN Polling Shows Trump More Popular Since Democrats' Schumer Shutdown Began
Warren Squire

