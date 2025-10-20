Dem Jamie Raskin Says ‘No Kings’ Rallies Were Totally Positive and Patriotic - Receipts Show Otherwise

Democrats and the legacy media are trying to portray the ‘No Kings’ as peaceful, patriotic, and family-friendly. Democrat Jamie Raskin is echoing the same false narrative that the rallies were ‘totally positive’ and ‘totally patriotic.’ Of course, we have the receipts that show otherwise.

Here’s Raskin. (WATCH)

Jamie Raskin claims that the No Kings protests were “totally positive, totally patriotic."



Also pictured: Some of the images that Raskin and the propaganda press want to pretend don’t exist. pic.twitter.com/DG8gNuG76I — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 20, 2025

Jamie Raskin also claims he has great hair. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 20, 2025

Nesting birds say that the little hair on top of his head is a great place to make a home.

Many ‘No Kings’ rally-goers were violently triggered by Charlie Kirk and President Donald Trump.

Totally positive to call for the death of our President and to celebrate the murder of Charlie Kirk? Among other disgusting displays. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) October 20, 2025

That’s called a “love America movement” in Raskin’s book — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 20, 2025

He just said that right?

"love America movement" what???

Oh my Lord, knock me over with a feather😂😂😂😂😂 — JP (@J_P1776) October 20, 2025

The Democrats’ love looks a lot like hate to us.

Here’s one protester who openly called for the death of Trump. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

The Left is openly calling for Trump to be 86'd. pic.twitter.com/ZcSqQot3lY — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) October 20, 2025

Diapers are the only support Grantifa should get.

Not sure how children beating an effigy of Trump and a teacher mocking Kirk’s assassination figure into Raskin’s so-called positive and patriotic protests. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Yeah for the most part it was only teachers wishing ☠️ on people. pic.twitter.com/HlzQzAutJh — BeanGenie PNW (@BeanGeniePNW) October 20, 2025

Nothing the Communists do is patriotic! — AmericanHULKPatriot (@NYACC1978) October 20, 2025

If Jamie Raskin is talking, he's LYING.



And when he's not talking, he's thinking about LYING. — 🇺🇸 ProudlyDeplorable 🇺🇸 (@RobPligrimSr) October 20, 2025

If there’s one thing we’ve learned about Raskin, it's that he’s always one breath away from lying to the American people in service to his Democrat Party.

