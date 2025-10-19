Democrat Influencer Adam Mockler Says Young Men’s Journey to the Right Starts With...
JD Vance Trolls ‘No Kings’ Protesters With a Momentous Monarchy Video Featuring a...
VIP
Boomer Bonanza: No Kings Rallies Prove It's All Gray Hair, Guilt, and Vietnam...
John Harwood Says It's Hard to Fathom a Press Secretary Lying So Brazenly...
WHOOPS! Kamala Harris' Husband's Sign BEST Nutshelled the 'No Kings' Protest (Accidentally...
VIP
Winsome Earle-Sears: It’s Beyond the Pale to Compare Those Buried at Arlington to...
Nancy Pelosi Tears Up a Crown Like It Was Trump's State of the...
NBC News: Doctors Say RFK’s Concern About Sperm Count Is ‘Little Cause for...
'No Kings' Headliner Mehdi Hasan Goes Off on Israel and the President of...
Former Ukrainian Marine Wants Five Minutes in a Room With Coward Pete Hegseth
Gavin Newsom Butthurt by ‘Profoundly Absurd Show of Force’ by Marines to Intimidate...
Ro Khanna Clings to His Commie Crush, the Cop-Hating Race-Baiter, as Maine Dems’...
Eleven-Second Interview Catches the Spirit of the 'No Kings' Protests in Hilarious Fashion
Retired White 'Antique-fa' Boomers Hijack 'No Kings' Rallies, TDS Striking Before Dementia

Wakey Wakey! Bill Maher Shocked to Discover His Democrat Party Vastly Favors Socialism Over Capitalism

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:31 AM on October 19, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File

Political talk show host Bill Maher seems shocked at the transformation his Democrat Party is undergoing right before his eyes. It’s no secret that the floundering Democrat Party is now openly embracing socialism over capitalism. Communist Zohran Mamdani is on the cusp of being elected mayor of New York as a Democrat, after all.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

Bill Maher appears genuinely alarmed as he discusses Democrats’ growing preference for socialism over capitalism.

If you thought Democrats were already flirting with communism, wait until you see these poll numbers.

“I read these [poll numbers]: 74% [of Democrats] are for democratic socialism, only 16% favor capitalism.”

“Is this going to be a country that I don’t recognize in five to ten years if we don’t have these two pillars [democracy and capitalism]?” 

Maher asked.“I mean, where are the Democrats going with this? If Mamdami is the face of the Democrats on the East Coast and Katie Porter is the face on the West Coast, I don’t know if that’s great politically for that party.”

Here’s Maher. (WATCH)

Has Maher not been paying attention?

Posters say the Democrat Party is now rejecting what makes America… well, America. That is not good on any level.

Recommended

JD Vance Trolls ‘No Kings’ Protesters With a Momentous Monarchy Video Featuring a Crowned Trump
Warren Squire
Advertisement

Exactly, the Democratic Party’s new base doesn’t want to reform America. They want to replace it. When figures like Mamdani become the face of coastal progressivism, it’s not accidental. It’s the logical result of an ideological drift that sees tradition as oppression and capitalism as colonialism.

— Mo (@mo_free_nig) October 18, 2025

Mamdani’s ideas for NYC, like government-owned apartments and government-run grocery stores, have failed everywhere. He essentially wants to outlaw capitalism in the city.

Advertisement

Commenters say they are surprised that the reality of the modern Democrat Party ‘snuck up’ on Maher.

There’s no room for moderates in the Democrat Party. The Democratic Socialists who are overtaking the party will require 100% adherence to their platform; no debate or divergence will be tolerated.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

BERNIE SANDERS BILL MAHER DEMOCRAT PARTY ZOHRAN MAMDANI

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

JD Vance Trolls ‘No Kings’ Protesters With a Momentous Monarchy Video Featuring a Crowned Trump
Warren Squire
John Harwood Says It's Hard to Fathom a Press Secretary Lying So Brazenly About Illegals
Brett T.
WHOOPS! Kamala Harris' Husband's Sign BEST Nutshelled the 'No Kings' Protest (Accidentally of Course)
Doug P.
Democrat Influencer Adam Mockler Says Young Men’s Journey to the Right Starts With Fitness Videos
Warren Squire
Eleven-Second Interview Catches the Spirit of the 'No Kings' Protests in Hilarious Fashion
Brett T.
Retired White 'Antique-fa' Boomers Hijack 'No Kings' Rallies, TDS Striking Before Dementia
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

JD Vance Trolls ‘No Kings’ Protesters With a Momentous Monarchy Video Featuring a Crowned Trump Warren Squire
Advertisement