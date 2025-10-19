Wakey Wakey! Bill Maher Shocked to Discover His Democrat Party Vastly Favors Socialism Over Capitalism

Political talk show host Bill Maher seems shocked at the transformation his Democrat Party is undergoing right before his eyes. It’s no secret that the floundering Democrat Party is now openly embracing socialism over capitalism. Communist Zohran Mamdani is on the cusp of being elected mayor of New York as a Democrat, after all.

Bill Maher appears genuinely alarmed as he discusses Democrats’ growing preference for socialism over capitalism. If you thought Democrats were already flirting with communism, wait until you see these poll numbers. “I read these [poll numbers]: 74% [of Democrats] are for democratic socialism, only 16% favor capitalism.” “Is this going to be a country that I don’t recognize in five to ten years if we don’t have these two pillars [democracy and capitalism]?” Maher asked.“I mean, where are the Democrats going with this? If Mamdami is the face of the Democrats on the East Coast and Katie Porter is the face on the West Coast, I don’t know if that’s great politically for that party.”

“I read these [poll numbers]: 74% [of Democrats] are for… pic.twitter.com/p4GQPMMqmN — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) October 18, 2025

Has Maher not been paying attention?

Posters say the Democrat Party is now rejecting what makes America… well, America. That is not good on any level.

Exactly, the Democratic Party’s new base doesn’t want to reform America. They want to replace it. When figures like Mamdani become the face of coastal progressivism, it’s not accidental. It’s the logical result of an ideological drift that sees tradition as oppression and capitalism as colonialism. — Mo (@mo_free_nig) October 18, 2025

It seems they don’t care what they have to sell , as long as they keep the power ! Keep it at all costs even if it costs everything! Sounds like we the people they’re supposed to be serving , aren’t even in the conversation anymore! We should be alarmed it’s a five alarm fire ! — George Davis (@GeorgeD46180690) October 18, 2025

Should not be that surprising. Bernie Sanders was getting very significant support in his 2016 presidential campaign. He was resonating with young voters with his free college, forgiveness of college loans, etc. Remember “Feel the Bern”? It is ablaze now in NYC and elsewhere. — Steve Skotzke (@Skotzk07) October 18, 2025

Never underestimate the power of lies and “free stuff” that they have over the weak-minded — Lc (@ryukd) October 18, 2025

Mamdani’s ideas for NYC, like government-owned apartments and government-run grocery stores, have failed everywhere. He essentially wants to outlaw capitalism in the city.

Commenters say they are surprised that the reality of the modern Democrat Party ‘snuck up’ on Maher.

So all of a sudden the people he’s been supporting for 26-30 years no matter what they said, or did, now he sees the danger? 🙄🙄🙄🙄 — TRUMPLICAN TJiNY (@TonyinNY) October 18, 2025

It's telling that once the conscience of liberal centrism, Maher now sounds like a man stranded by his own movement.



His warning isn’t for Republicans. It’s for moderate Democrats — and it might already be too late. — Mo (@mo_free_nig) October 18, 2025

There’s no room for moderates in the Democrat Party. The Democratic Socialists who are overtaking the party will require 100% adherence to their platform; no debate or divergence will be tolerated.

