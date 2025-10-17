Trump Commutes Sentence of Republican George Santos, Shortening It From Seven Years to...
Dem Jamie Raskin Defends Indicted John Bolton Saying He’s Being Prosecuted for Insulting Trump

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 7:00 PM on October 17, 2025
AP Photo/Evan Vucci

Democrat Jamie Raskin is defending embattled former Trump national security advisor John Bolton. Bolton has been indicted by a grand jury for 18 charges that center on the mishandling of classified information. He’s pleaded 'not guilty' to those charges. Despite the evidence and grand jury indictment, Raskin says President Donald Trump is going after Bolton for personal reasons.

Here’s Raskin. (WATCH)

The Democrats are only defending Bolton because of Trump.

One poster says the Democrat ‘journalists’ at NPR are pushing the same false ‘it’s personal’ narrative.

If Trump is perceived as being for anything, then ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats in kneejerk fashion have to oppose it, no matter the subject,

What they are conveniently ‘forgetting’ is that the Bolton investigation started under the previous Democrat administration.

'Those were all MAGA folks!'

Democrats and the establishment Republicans, who worked with them to go after Trump for the last several years, seem to think they have some kind of special immunity. This poster sees it.

They may identify as different party members, but it doesn’t mean they can’t flock together when they have a common goal. Hopefully, they can roost in the same prison cells together, too.

