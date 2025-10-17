Dem Jamie Raskin Defends Indicted John Bolton Saying He’s Being Prosecuted for Insulting Trump

Democrat Jamie Raskin is defending embattled former Trump national security advisor John Bolton. Bolton has been indicted by a grand jury for 18 charges that center on the mishandling of classified information. He’s pleaded 'not guilty' to those charges. Despite the evidence and grand jury indictment, Raskin says President Donald Trump is going after Bolton for personal reasons.

Here’s Raskin. (WATCH)

Raskin: The only reason Bolton is being prosecuted is because he criticized and insulted Trump.



Not at all concerned with the facts of the case.



The No One Is Above The Law™️ crowd has undergone a radical narrative transformation. pic.twitter.com/OJosBwkFgY — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 17, 2025

🥴😒

18% APPROVAL.

They’re going for 0%, aren’t they?



Proceed, Dims…ONWARD! 📉

🥳 — mj_ just plain mj (@majur_56) October 17, 2025

Single digits are still within reach — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 17, 2025

The Democrats are only defending Bolton because of Trump.

One poster says the Democrat ‘journalists’ at NPR are pushing the same false ‘it’s personal’ narrative.

Just listened to NPR this morning and they're saying the same talking point. — cathyx (@cathyxOR) October 17, 2025

Of course they are. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 17, 2025

Who do you think writes their scripts? — Cicero (@mthjwbgs) October 17, 2025

Facts and evidence are terribly inconvenient for Democrats. — 🇺🇸 ProudlyDeplorable 🇺🇸 (@RobPligrimSr) October 17, 2025

Doesn’t care a whit about anything other than Get Trump. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 17, 2025

It’s an obsession, and an illness. — 🇺🇸 ProudlyDeplorable 🇺🇸 (@RobPligrimSr) October 17, 2025

If Trump is perceived as being for anything, then ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats in kneejerk fashion have to oppose it, no matter the subject,

What they are conveniently ‘forgetting’ is that the Bolton investigation started under the previous Democrat administration.

The DOJ opened their investigation into Bolton under Biden😂 — Plato’s_Cave _Shadows (@False_Shadows) October 17, 2025

Hey @RepRaskin, Biden's DOJ was in charge of the investigation into John Bolton, not Trump, after U.S. intelligence collected evidence suggesting he mishandled classified material, according to a report in The New York Times.https://t.co/xECgHCOJlN — Writer, CR HIATT⭐⭐⭐ (@CR_HIATT) October 17, 2025

Bolton was indicted by a Grand Jury in Jamie Raskin's deep red state of Maryland 🤣 Karma sometimes hit hard — ScrubOldGuy (@guy_scrub) October 17, 2025

'Those were all MAGA folks!'

Democrats and the establishment Republicans, who worked with them to go after Trump for the last several years, seem to think they have some kind of special immunity. This poster sees it.

They really believe the fact that they went after Trump is going to be their "Get Out Of Jail Free" card for life.



If they are prosecuted for their crimes, they can frame it as Political Revenge, and Trump wouldn't dare!



Except he would. Oops. — melanie haber 🏴‍☠️ (@melsorbit) October 17, 2025

Liberals are now defending Bolton. That’s some serious TDS! Hahahaha — SoCals Least Wanted (@VCleastWanted) October 17, 2025

They may identify as different party members, but it doesn’t mean they can’t flock together when they have a common goal. Hopefully, they can roost in the same prison cells together, too.

