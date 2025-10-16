Joe Scarborough: Wrong to Call ‘No Kings’ Rallies Anti-American Despite Years of Attacking ‘Trumpers’

Rep. Rosa DeLauro Posts Cringe ‘Dance’ Video
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:10 PM on October 16, 2025
Townhall Media

MSNBC political talk show host Joe Scarborough defended this coming weekend’s ‘No Kings’ rallies on Thursday. He says it’s wrong to call the protests ‘Hate America rallies’ simply because participants disagree with President Donald Trump. Of course, Scarborough was singing a different tune when Trump’s haters were directing their bile at MAGA. He was leading the charge himself.

Check out this video receipt. (WATCH)

Yes, there will be lots of misled aging ex-hippies at the protests.

From Russian Collusion to Joe Biden’s health, there was no hoax or blatant lie that Scarborough hasn’t pushed. (WATCH)

We consider them the same person at this point.

Scarborough also pushed the nonsense that Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian misinformation. (WATCH)

Yes, but that was entirely (D)ifferent from what Republicans are saying now about the ‘No Kings’ protesters.

You could say Scarborough gave us a preview of the ‘No Kings’ rallies years ago. (WATCH)

Lying is all they have, and every day is a clean slate to attack Trump and MAGA with no pesky past events or precedents to get in the way.

