Joe Scarborough: Wrong to Call ‘No Kings’ Rallies Anti-American Despite Years of Attacking ‘Trumpers’

MSNBC political talk show host Joe Scarborough defended this coming weekend’s ‘No Kings’ rallies on Thursday. He says it’s wrong to call the protests ‘Hate America rallies’ simply because participants disagree with President Donald Trump. Of course, Scarborough was singing a different tune when Trump’s haters were directing their bile at MAGA. He was leading the charge himself.

Advertisement

Check out this video receipt. (WATCH)

Joe Scarborough: Republicans are saying if you disagree with Trump, you hate America. They are calling protests Hate America rallies. This is dangerous and beneath contempt.



Also Joe Scarborough: These Trumpers hate America.



Liars and frauds, every single one of them. pic.twitter.com/2sGE9dr5DG — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 16, 2025

People who sit there and ingest this bull**** are why we have elderly people on the sidewalk holding “save democracy” signs, and whack jobs taking guns to a microphone fight. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) October 16, 2025

Yes, there will be lots of misled aging ex-hippies at the protests.

From Russian Collusion to Joe Biden’s health, there was no hoax or blatant lie that Scarborough hasn’t pushed. (WATCH)

Is there anyone dumber than Joe Scarborough still on TV? pic.twitter.com/vyXg3evzZy — Clyp Keeper (@DGrayTexas45) October 16, 2025

His wife. — Ariel (@ArielBos1) October 16, 2025

We consider them the same person at this point.

Scarborough also pushed the nonsense that Hunter Biden’s laptop was Russian misinformation. (WATCH)

October, 2020. Joe Scarborough on people who believed the Hunter Biden laptop was real: "History will expose you all as idiots and useful fools for the Russians." pic.twitter.com/VdzgPFHzks — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 14, 2024

Didn’t they call us Deplorables? Tell everyone that Trump and MAGA was a threat to Democracy? (Their version of it) — Kirk Graystone (@KirkGraystone) October 16, 2025

Yes, but that was entirely (D)ifferent from what Republicans are saying now about the ‘No Kings’ protesters.

You could say Scarborough gave us a preview of the ‘No Kings’ rallies years ago. (WATCH)

Joe knows about hate rallies. pic.twitter.com/eR3t9RFx32 — Dave (@davespace_) October 16, 2025

They lie so much they can't even remember what they've lied about. — Nunya (@1stredinthehead) October 16, 2025

The trouble liars have with lying so much is it’s hard to keep up with your lies. — Scott charles (@Dscottch) October 16, 2025

I've said it before and I'll say it again: if leftists could remember what they said yesterday, they wouldn't be leftists. — Woody (@WFDickJr) October 16, 2025

Lying is all they have, and every day is a clean slate to attack Trump and MAGA with no pesky past events or precedents to get in the way.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.