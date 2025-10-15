Call a Doctor! Cheryl Hines Smacks Down Whoopi Goldberg for Questioning RFK Jr.’s HHS Qualifications

Health Nut: Dem Jasmine Crockett Says ‘Doctors’ Are Telling Her Trump Suffered a...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:47 AM on October 15, 2025
ABC

Actress Cheryl Hines went on ABC’s The View on Tuesday. The conversation eventually turned to her husband, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. That gave host Whoopi Goldberg a chance to highlight her blinding ignorance.

Hines smacked down Goldberg's ill-informed attack on her husband's job qualifications. (WATCH)

One has to ask if Goldberg does any background prep on the show’s subjects and guests.

Being HHS Secretary has never required the person filling that role to be a doctor or have a medical background.

That’s a good point.

Despite what you’ve heard, science isn’t settled. New knowledge can change how we understand how drugs interact with our bodies, as is the case with the recent Tylenol revelations.

That’s another great point that shines a light on Goldberg’s hypocrisy. 

Here she is praising Jill Biden for being a great medical doctor when she actually has a doctorate in education. (WATCH)

That’s why she’s undefeated when it comes to amazing feats of ignorance. Knowledge is Goldberg's Kryptonite.

