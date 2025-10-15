Call a Doctor! Cheryl Hines Smacks Down Whoopi Goldberg for Questioning RFK Jr.’s HHS Qualifications

Actress Cheryl Hines went on ABC’s The View on Tuesday. The conversation eventually turned to her husband, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy, Jr. That gave host Whoopi Goldberg a chance to highlight her blinding ignorance.

Hines smacked down Goldberg's ill-informed attack on her husband's job qualifications. (WATCH)

🚨 LMAO! An EMBARRASSING moment for The View’s Whoopi Goldberg when she tries to deride RFK Jr pic.twitter.com/N40PnlABVu



“RFK Jr is not a doctor!”



CHERYL: 90% of HHS secretaries have not been doctors. One of Obama's secretaries was an economist.



WHOOPI: We have to take a break. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 14, 2025

Cheryl was classy and The View women were classless.

It's in bad taste to criticize a man to his wife's face. The View are idiot, partisan hacks. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) October 14, 2025

Fact-checking on live TV isn't Whoopi's strong suit. Cheryl's spot on! — rowdyamerican (@rowdyamerican45) October 14, 2025

One has to ask if Goldberg does any background prep on the show’s subjects and guests.

Being HHS Secretary has never required the person filling that role to be a doctor or have a medical background.

How clueless are these bimbos? Of the 28 Secretaries of HHS in history, only 3 have been doctors. — Allen Hughes (@alsdad22201) October 15, 2025

@CherylHines was magnificent today handling the awkward comments & questions from the hosts. Sunny saying RFK Jr. is guilty of misinformation when she & the others are champions of misinfo is laughable! Sunny couldn’t respond to Cheryl pointing out Obama’s HHS Sec. was not an MD — SUE B 🌷🌼🌻 (@MYtrublueyes) October 14, 2025

The perfect response to Whoopi would have been

“Well for decades

scientists and regulators called Thalidomide, DDT, asbestos, and smoking safe or harmless.” — Always Looking for the Truth (@lehmanlaw) October 14, 2025

That’s a good point.

Despite what you’ve heard, science isn’t settled. New knowledge can change how we understand how drugs interact with our bodies, as is the case with the recent Tylenol revelations.

So I guess Harvard and all of these other studies are lying? pic.twitter.com/FolQH4zq3h — SupremeCommanderThor (@SuprmCmdrThor) October 14, 2025

Darn pesky facts — Kurt Cobain (@KurtsSpirit) October 14, 2025

Wasn't if Whoopi who wanted Dr Jill to be the Surgeon General... and had to be told she was not an MD type doctor... — Jackie (@Jackie987320261) October 14, 2025

That’s another great point that shines a light on Goldberg’s hypocrisy.

Here she is praising Jill Biden for being a great medical doctor when she actually has a doctorate in education. (WATCH)

Whoopi wanted "Dr Jill" to be Surgeon General, because "She's an amazing Doctor".

These people should be pointed at and laughed at every second of every day. pic.twitter.com/ti0FcNk8RQ — Shawn (@ShawnT_2024) October 14, 2025

ignorance is her superpower. — 𝕕𝕣𝕠𝕠𝕘 (@dro_og) October 14, 2025

That’s why she’s undefeated when it comes to amazing feats of ignorance. Knowledge is Goldberg's Kryptonite.

