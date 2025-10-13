Actor Martin Sheen Laughably Lectures Trump on How to Be President Because He Once Played One on TV

Emotional Scott Adams Says Middle East Peace Has Made Supporting Trump and Losing...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:50 PM on October 13, 2025
Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP, File

Veteran actor Martin Sheen once played a U.S. president on The West Wing. We can assume that’s why he foolishly thought he could speak with any authority on how President Donald Trump should carry himself. Sheen, who is a member of the Democrat Party, which has spent the last 10 years calling Trump and his MAGA supporters Nazis, fascists, racists, and more, says our president needs to ‘start being human.’ Wow, we wish Sheen and his fellow Democrats would look in a mirror and take that advice!

Start here. (READ)

Actor Martin Sheen on Donald Trump: “You are the biggest nothing in the world. Stop listening to all these people around you, these sycophants, who are encouraging you to be your non-human self. Get in touch with that humanity. Stop fussing with your hair. Speak from your heart and start being human. That’s what you were made for, not golf”

Here’s Sheen with MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace. (WATCH)

And he doesn’t even realize it.

This interview was taped on Saturday for MSNBC LIVE ‘25: This Is Who We Are. Sheen’s timing couldn’t be worse.

That ‘nothing’ turned out to be a whole lot of something!

Posters note that Sheen plays pretend, while Trump actually gets real things done.

Comedian Ricky Gervais was right. Hollywood’s actors are simply entertainers, not enlighteners. They need to shut up unless a director yells, ‘Action!’

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

