Actor Martin Sheen Laughably Lectures Trump on How to Be President Because He Once Played One on TV

Veteran actor Martin Sheen once played a U.S. president on The West Wing. We can assume that’s why he foolishly thought he could speak with any authority on how President Donald Trump should carry himself. Sheen, who is a member of the Democrat Party, which has spent the last 10 years calling Trump and his MAGA supporters Nazis, fascists, racists, and more, says our president needs to ‘start being human.’ Wow, we wish Sheen and his fellow Democrats would look in a mirror and take that advice!

Start here. (READ)

Actor Martin Sheen on Donald Trump: “You are the biggest nothing in the world. Stop listening to all these people around you, these sycophants, who are encouraging you to be your non-human self. Get in touch with that humanity. Stop fussing with your hair. Speak from your heart and start being human. That’s what you were made for, not golf”

Here’s Sheen with MSNBC’s Nicolle Wallace. (WATCH)

Actor Martin Sheen on Donald Trump: “You are the biggest nothing in the world. Stop listening to all these people around you, these sycophants, who are encouraging you to be your non-human self. Get in touch with that humanity. Stop fussing with your hair. Speak from your heart… pic.twitter.com/cBvftK1HXq — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) October 13, 2025

Sheen's hate fried his brain. — Stan Brown (@Stanonstuff) October 13, 2025

And he doesn’t even realize it.

This interview was taped on Saturday for MSNBC LIVE ‘25: This Is Who We Are. Sheen’s timing couldn’t be worse.

"The biggest nothing in the world" pic.twitter.com/F2SvRDCSwT — Bohumilo (@bohumilo) October 13, 2025

Man, I didn’t know nothings could creat peace in the Middle East! What a world! — P.D.C. (@54302pc) October 13, 2025

And they call that nothing, inversion World. — Rebel Warrior (@RebelWarrior60) October 13, 2025

That ‘nothing’ turned out to be a whole lot of something!

Posters note that Sheen plays pretend, while Trump actually gets real things done.

Martin is an actor. He’s a man who pretends to be someone else; speaks someone else’s words and does what another person directs him to do.



President Trump just brought peace to Gaza and secured the release of the hostages.



Martin should perhaps be quiet for a moment . — Karl Harrison (@KarlDHarrison) October 13, 2025

This coming from a guy who played the president on TV and now thinks he knows what he’s talking about… how about instead of name calling you actually give facts, examples of policies you don’t agree with? — Anthony DiChiara (@AnthonyDiChiar1) October 13, 2025

An actor preaching about authenticity to one of the most real people on the planet. — AtlSteel (@ATLSteel1) October 13, 2025

Comedian Ricky Gervais was right. Hollywood’s actors are simply entertainers, not enlighteners. They need to shut up unless a director yells, ‘Action!’

