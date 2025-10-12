VIP
World War II Soldiers Never Called Themselves Antifa, So Stop Calling Them That
John Harwood: ‘Sinister, Malevolent, and Venomous’ Stephen Miller Is Trying to Provoke Vio...
Proud Resister Says ‘To Be American Is to Be Antifa’
Rachel Bitecofer: Name One Legal Ruling Biden Ignored
Map: Palestinians Can’t Return Home in ‘Classic Ethnic Cleansing and Land Grab’
Thousands of Federal Bureaucrats Fired in ‘Friday Night Massacre’
FAFO: TV Station Employee Arrested by ICE Agents, Who Go On to Swipe...
Florida Man Busted Trying to Cash in Scratch Offs at the Same Store...
TIME: Trump Loses Peace Prize He 'Shamelessly Campaigned For'; Newsom Points and Laughs
Trump Says He and Pete Hegseth Have Identified Funds to Pay the Troops...
CNN's Kasie Hunt Rattles Off List of People Now Under Investigation, Wonders Who's...
Here's the Headline ABC News Is Avoiding In Story About Illegal Aliens and...
Well-Deserved: President Trump Will Give Charlie Kirk a Sadly Posthumous Honor on His...
Jay Jones Earns an EPIC Ratio for a Horrible Choice of Words In...

Dem Congressman Famous for Wearing Skirts Says It’s Time Republicans ‘Put on Their Big-Boy Pants’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:03 AM on October 12, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Democrat Congressman Tim ‘Sarah’ McBride, who pretends to be a woman, went on CNN recently and said something unintentionally hilarious. McBride, like all Democrats, is rushing to every camera to lie that Republicans are responsible for the Schumer Shutdown of the federal government. In blaming Republicans, McBride said they need to don a piece of clothing he’s familiar with but has eliminated from his wardrobe.

Here’s McBride with CNN’s Jake Tapper. (WATCH)

Well, boys will be boys even when pretending otherwise.

Posters say McBride should forgo dresses and heed his own advice, one leg at a time.

It’s a ‘clothes call’, but he keeps making the wrong choice.

Posters say they think Tapper was trying to fight back a laugh.

That scene is still hilarious.

Commenters say it’s impossible to trust someone who lies about who they are and who they truly represent.

Democrats represent illegal aliens. McBride refuses to wear big-boy pants, but that sombrero will be on his head until he starts representing Americans. If he’s like his fellow Democrats, that hat is never coming off.

