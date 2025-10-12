Dem Congressman Famous for Wearing Skirts Says It’s Time Republicans ‘Put on Their Big-Boy Pants’

Democrat Congressman Tim ‘Sarah’ McBride, who pretends to be a woman, went on CNN recently and said something unintentionally hilarious. McBride, like all Democrats, is rushing to every camera to lie that Republicans are responsible for the Schumer Shutdown of the federal government. In blaming Republicans, McBride said they need to don a piece of clothing he’s familiar with but has eliminated from his wardrobe.

Here’s McBride with CNN’s Jake Tapper. (WATCH)

Democrat Rep. Tim McBride, a man pretending to be a woman, blames Republicans for the government shutdown and says they need to "put on their big boy pants."



Yes, this is real. pic.twitter.com/lpGVoct6ld — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) October 10, 2025

Tim McBride knows all about wearing big boy pants. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 10, 2025

Well, boys will be boys even when pretending otherwise.

Posters say McBride should forgo dresses and heed his own advice, one leg at a time.

He complains that Republicans

refuse to "put on their big boy pants"

… while he's wearing a dress. — Dennis Pratt (@DennisPrattFree) October 10, 2025

A boy in a dress telling other boys to put on their big boy pants. 🤣🤭 — Hollingsworth (@BeepOshay) October 11, 2025

He’s an expert on big boy pants… pic.twitter.com/6MbubD8ovg — rebelstarfleet (@rebelstarfleet) October 11, 2025

The irony of being lectured about “big boy pants” by someone who doesn’t even know which ones to wear. 💀 — Crushing Woke Culture (@CrushWokeAgenda) October 10, 2025

It’s a ‘clothes call’, but he keeps making the wrong choice.

Posters say they think Tapper was trying to fight back a laugh.

So is Tapper blinking that fast to keep from busting out laughing, or what? — ggwks (@Ggwks) October 10, 2025

Jake Tapper’s expression during this interview. pic.twitter.com/zVe4K1piez — Chris Bradley (@HillsToTake) October 10, 2025

That scene is still hilarious.

Commenters say it’s impossible to trust someone who lies about who they are and who they truly represent.

If he would lie about his own gender, he would definitely lie about who is responsible for the shutdown. — God & Country (@GodandCountryy) October 10, 2025

Jose McBride — Tim Turner (@Tim_Turner57) October 11, 2025

Democrats represent illegal aliens. McBride refuses to wear big-boy pants, but that sombrero will be on his head until he starts representing Americans. If he’s like his fellow Democrats, that hat is never coming off.

