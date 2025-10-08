Dem Cory Booker Decries Trump and Comey’s Indictment While in Grip of Debilitating ‘Partisan Amnesia’

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats continue to be in the grip of an aggressive form of 'partisan amnesia.' It renders them unable to acknowledge the last ten years of their political and judicial prosecution of President Donald Trump and those in his orbit. Here’s a good example of this disease courtesy of Senator Cory Booker.

He can’t even remember former President Joe Biden’s presidency and how he went after Trump. (WATCH)

Sen Spartacus: Trump will pardon people who do his bidding. He is trying to punish his political enemies. We’ve never seen anything like this.



They will stand there and describe the Biden administration to a T while pretending like it never happened. pic.twitter.com/vYOOGjnup6 — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 8, 2025

“never seen anything like this”?



Has this guy been asleep for 8 years?



The amount of anti-Trump/ Trump associates- lawfare, and last minute pardons by Biden’s auto pen are overwhelming. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) October 8, 2025

At least Wolf called him out on it, right? — Big Tex (@BigTexRemembers) October 8, 2025

Nope, he conveniently suffers from 'partisan amnesia,' too!

Of course, there’s no real amnesia. It’s just Democrats either in Congress or carrying ‘press badges’ lying to us. Pardon us for noticing. Speaking of pardons…

“Trump will pardon people who do his bidding.”@mirandadevine pic.twitter.com/9M482oiMNr — joe miller (@joemill37087868) October 8, 2025

@CoryBooker ~ You cannot be this f'n STUPID or are you showing us once again, that you are? — Iris429 (@Iris429170830) October 8, 2025

No one ever accused him of being smart.

Commenters are finding out that ‘partisan amnesia’ stretches back to before Trump even became president.

All I hear is "he has fired people that are not listening to the President's orders."



Where were these people when Obama was firing all those military personnel willy-nilly while dropping bombs on every country he can point at in the Middle East? — Isaac (@IcedViews) October 8, 2025

Totally (D)ifferent™️ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 8, 2025

This should be on every CNN chyron — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 8, 2025

They can’t do that.

It would stop them from displaying really important Chyrons.

Ahhh.. @CNN has a government shut down ticker, like they did with Covid and deaths! Because.. why not? 🫩 — D.M. Jackson 🇺🇸✨️ (@daisymae9725) October 8, 2025

They should run a Chicago m*rder counter — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) October 8, 2025

Again, that space is only for important stuff, not things that reflect badly on Democrats.

