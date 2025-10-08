Dem Cory Booker Decries Trump and Comey’s Indictment While in Grip of Debilitating ‘Partisan Amnesia’

Benjamin Netanyahu Says He'll Convene the Government Thursday to Bring All the Hostages...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:30 PM on October 08, 2025
Senate Television via AP

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats continue to be in the grip of an aggressive form of 'partisan amnesia.' It renders them unable to acknowledge the last ten years of their political and judicial prosecution of President Donald Trump and those in his orbit. Here’s a good example of this disease courtesy of Senator Cory Booker.

He can’t even remember former President Joe Biden’s presidency and how he went after Trump. (WATCH)

Nope, he conveniently suffers from 'partisan amnesia,' too!

Of course, there’s no real amnesia. It’s just Democrats either in Congress or carrying ‘press badges’ lying to us. Pardon us for noticing. Speaking of pardons…

No one ever accused him of being smart.

Commenters are finding out that ‘partisan amnesia’ stretches back to before Trump even became president.

They can’t do that.

It would stop them from displaying really important Chyrons.

Again, that space is only for important stuff, not things that reflect badly on Democrats.

