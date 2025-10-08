COVID Cringe: Gov Tim Walz Posts Bizarre-Looking Photo of Himself Getting the Jab

VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:19 PM on October 08, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

On Wednesday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz posted a cringey pic of himself getting a COVID-19 shot. Walz is pretending there’s some sort of national crisis in getting the jab because of new federal guidelines. Demand for the shot has dropped precipitously since the initial outbreak years ago. Only one in five Americans was getting the latest version of the shot before the new guidelines dropped on October 6. Now there are new restrictions based on age and susceptibility. In other words, if you’re healthy and want the shot, you might need to see a physician first.

Anyway, here’s the cringe you were promised. (READ)

Well, Walz is a fraud, but unfortunately, the camera-captured cringe is real.

Walz’s post only served to remind commenters that there was a time Americans were forced to get the COVID-19 jab to keep their jobs or participate in other activities.

As we stated earlier, only roughly 20% of Americans were getting the jab before the new guidelines dropped.

Many remember Democrats giving BLM rioters a pass to burn cities during COVID back in 2021 while forcing law-abiding Americans to endure curfews because of the unrest. Walz showed his real stance on freedom then. (WATCH)

Democrats are okay using National Guard troops against law-abiding Americans, but hate it when they are used in conjunction with rounding up the illegal aliens and violent criminals they love.

Many posters were asking the most important question.

In Minnesota, you’ll need to check upon arrival when getting your shot. It comes done to availability and if the facility has a boys’ or men’s restroom.

Editor's Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your VIP membership.

Tags:

COVID-19 DEMOCRAT PARTY GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN HEALTHCARE MINNESOTA TIM WALZ

