COVID Cringe: Gov Tim Walz Posts Bizarre-Looking Photo of Himself Getting the Jab

On Wednesday, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz posted a cringey pic of himself getting a COVID-19 shot. Walz is pretending there’s some sort of national crisis in getting the jab because of new federal guidelines. Demand for the shot has dropped precipitously since the initial outbreak years ago. Only one in five Americans was getting the latest version of the shot before the new guidelines dropped on October 6. Now there are new restrictions based on age and susceptibility. In other words, if you’re healthy and want the shot, you might need to see a physician first.

Anyway, here’s the cringe you were promised. (READ)

Can’t believe I have to say this, but in Minnesota you will continue to have the freedom to get your COVID and flu shots. pic.twitter.com/LTazKnpjxc — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) October 8, 2025

I honestly thought this was a fake meme photo because that’s how retarded this looks. — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) October 8, 2025

Me too! So cringe — RockTheUniverse (@ElonRockUnverse) October 9, 2025

I came here to say this. This has to be the most fake looking real photo I've seen in some time. — TimmerMcGraw, CFI 🇺🇸🔎 (@TimmerMcGraw) October 9, 2025

Well, Walz is a fraud, but unfortunately, the camera-captured cringe is real.

Walz’s post only served to remind commenters that there was a time Americans were forced to get the COVID-19 jab to keep their jobs or participate in other activities.

I can’t believe I have to say this, but there was a time not so long ago that I didn’t have the freedom to choose not to get the covid shot. — Cher Croman (@CromanCher) October 9, 2025

Everyone has the freedom to get them, they just aren't mandated. You're lying, as usual — 🍿DeploRebel🍿KBinSC (@KBinSC) October 8, 2025

You have the freedom to get them everywhere. — Crowtooth☠ (@Crow_Tooth) October 9, 2025

I can’t believe it either. Who is still getting these??!! — Independent Thinker (@BS_2112) October 8, 2025

As we stated earlier, only roughly 20% of Americans were getting the jab before the new guidelines dropped.

Many remember Democrats giving BLM rioters a pass to burn cities during COVID back in 2021 while forcing law-abiding Americans to endure curfews because of the unrest. Walz showed his real stance on freedom then. (WATCH)

Can't believe I have to say this, but remember when you went absolute fascist and had the National Guard terrorize and shoot Minnesota residents with paintball guns to take away their constitutional freedoms during your covid curfew??



REMEMBER THAT?? pic.twitter.com/rh8jQXwMyK — StarlessSky (@gigglinghowl) October 8, 2025

Remember when you locked people in their homes? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) October 8, 2025

With armed patrols of government thugs — 50 Year Old White Guy (@50yowhiteguys) October 9, 2025

Democrats are okay using National Guard troops against law-abiding Americans, but hate it when they are used in conjunction with rounding up the illegal aliens and violent criminals they love.

Many posters were asking the most important question.

Free tampon with each booster shot — Dan Whyski (@DanWhyski) October 9, 2025

Does it come with free tampons? — Shaun Deal (@shaundeal) October 9, 2025

In Minnesota, you’ll need to check upon arrival when getting your shot. It comes done to availability and if the facility has a boys’ or men’s restroom.

