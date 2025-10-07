Dem Influencer Olivia Julianna Weighs Running for Office in Heavily Republican Texas District

A failed Democrat Party influencer is hoping to break new ground in Texas as an elected official. Olivia Julianna noticed that Republican Representative Wesley Hunt is running in the GOP U.S. Senate primary, which means his spot in Texas District 38 could be opening up. But does she even have a chance of winning?

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

Democrat Influencer Olivia Julianna suggests she may run for Congress in Texas.



“So… my congressional seat is coming open 🤔”



“Should I run for Congress?” pic.twitter.com/mpaDNnjGIX — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) October 6, 2025

Yes, and wear that shirt all the time. — Ellen Anderson (@MochaLite) October 6, 2025

We’re sure she has a Handmaid’s Tale robe she can wear instead, which would be just as endearing to voters. It can double as a campaign tent.

Posters say she has no chance in the heavily Republican district.

lol. How do you say “failed congressional candidate” — Sgt_Mac87 (@Sgt_Mac87) October 6, 2025

Disgraced DNC male outreach coordinator and failed Congressional candidate is a great resume. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) October 6, 2025

Especially for an R+10 district! — The Mrs. 🍋 (@lisa_eqz) October 6, 2025

Hunt recently won reelection there with 63% of the vote.

Democrats enlisted Julianna to spearhead the party’s male outreach. She was a huge failure. It’s hard to overlook that she’s unhealthy and overweight, which is why few are taking her election aspirations seriously, as you can tell from the comments below. (WATCH)

"Jog for Julianna the Hutt" - Perfect campaign slogan... pic.twitter.com/HICKYLdIrh — The Narrator  (@Fight_Club_Lad) October 6, 2025

She is a BIG part of the Democrats future.



She might tip the scales in their favor.



Her candidacy will definitely eat up a lot of attention. — Heartland Grump (@heartland_grump) October 6, 2025\

I guess everything really is bigger in TX. — Mike01876 (@Mikem01876) October 6, 2025

I believe Hank Johnson is worried about her visiting Guam. — Bruce Campbell (@EmpowerdConsumr) October 6, 2025

Run is a bit of a stretch but maybe ride a scooter is more likely. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) October 6, 2025

Shouldn't she start with a little power walk first? — Maga Magason (@MitchVnp2d49vzr) October 6, 2025

I think people are just encouraging her to run for health reasons. — Dr. Jebra Faushay (@JebraFaushay) October 6, 2025

I’m encouraging her for meme reasons. — Scarlet Begonias (@vonnegutguru) October 6, 2025

I hope to God that she runs, it would be so entertaining. — Cory Corson (@Cory_Corson) October 6, 2025

If she does run for office, she will use it as a springboard to grow her influencer brand and maybe secure another side gig with the Democrat Party somewhere down the line. But can she win in Hunt's district? That's a big, fat 'no.'

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown. Use promo code POTUS47 to get 74% off your Twitchy VIP membership