Dem Influencer Olivia Julianna Weighs Running for Office in Heavily Republican Texas District

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:25 AM on October 07, 2025
Teen Vogue

A failed Democrat Party influencer is hoping to break new ground in Texas as an elected official. Olivia Julianna noticed that Republican Representative Wesley Hunt is running in the GOP U.S. Senate primary, which means his spot in Texas District 38 could be opening up. But does she even have a chance of winning?

Here’s more. (READ)

We’re sure she has a Handmaid’s Tale robe she can wear instead, which would be just as endearing to voters. It can double as a campaign tent.

Posters say she has no chance in the heavily Republican district.

Hunt recently won reelection there with 63% of the vote.

Democrats enlisted Julianna to spearhead the party’s male outreach. She was a huge failure. It’s hard to overlook that she’s unhealthy and overweight, which is why few are taking her election aspirations seriously, as you can tell from the comments below. (WATCH)

If she does run for office, she will use it as a springboard to grow her influencer brand and maybe secure another side gig with the Democrat Party somewhere down the line. But can she win in Hunt's district? That's a big, fat 'no.'

