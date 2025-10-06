Strum & Dumber: Dem Maxine Dexter Enlists Elderly Gran-Tifa Singers to Get ICE...
Taylor Swift's Wedding Plans Spark Femi-Nazi Leftist Meltdowns Over Her 'Trad Wife' Dreams

Give’em Yell: Kamala Harris Unveils ‘No Mandate!’ Scream Therapy To Cope With 2024 Election Loss to Trump

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:10 PM on October 06, 2025
Grok AI

Kamala Harris is on an election loss therapy tour of the U.S. to promote her money-grab book ‘107 Days’ about her disastrous 2024 presidential campaign. You'll recall that President Donald Trump obliterated her in that contest. Harris lacks truth and intelligence, so she’s desperately trying to compensate by lying louder than ever against Trump's victory and his clear presidential mandate. Her equally delusional audiences are eating it up.

Advertisement

Hear her for yourself. (WATCH)

Would we even recognize her if she weren’t sloshed?

Despite her protestations that the election was close, the facts paint a different picture. Posters know the score.

She probably needs genuine therapy to overcome her delusions.

Her political career is over, and she’s burning bridges with the release of her new book. Even left-leaning talk show host Bill Maher has had enough of her post-election meltdowns and childish blame games. (WATCH)

Of all the possible candidates, she would be the easiest for Vice President JD Vance to beat. He’ll be coming off a successful four years in the White House, and she’ll be the returning loser from the last presidential election with nothing to show since she left office.

Tags:

2028 ELECTIONS BILL MAHER DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP JD VANCE KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

