Give’em Yell: Kamala Harris Unveils ‘No Mandate!’ Scream Therapy To Cope With 2024 Election Loss to Trump

Kamala Harris is on an election loss therapy tour of the U.S. to promote her money-grab book ‘107 Days’ about her disastrous 2024 presidential campaign. You'll recall that President Donald Trump obliterated her in that contest. Harris lacks truth and intelligence, so she’s desperately trying to compensate by lying louder than ever against Trump's victory and his clear presidential mandate. Her equally delusional audiences are eating it up.

Hear her for yourself. (WATCH)

Kamala: "2024 was the closest race of the century!! HE HAS NO MANDATE!!! NOT A MANDATE!!!! NO MANDATE!!" pic.twitter.com/Pf1nHsH3f2 — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 5, 2025

Is she drunk again!? — American AF 🇺🇸 (@iAnonPatriot) October 5, 2025

She is ALWAYS drunk. 💯



At this point I am curious as to what she looks like sober. 😂 — Cancel Me Gently (@CenteredRight) October 5, 2025

Would we even recognize her if she weren’t sloshed?

Despite her protestations that the election was close, the facts paint a different picture. Posters know the score.

He won every single swing state. He won the popular vote. He won the electoral college.



Nearly every single county in the country shifted to the right.



Sounds like a mandate to me. — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) October 5, 2025

Lost all seven swing states.



After spending $1.5B in “107 Days.”



“Not a mandate.”



🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡🤡 — Jack Bauer after dark 🇺🇸🇮🇱 (@JackBauerAD) October 5, 2025

Don’t let facts get in the way of her feelings. — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) October 5, 2025

I’ve seen nothing but drunken rants from her since she lost the election — AmericanPapaBear™ (@AmericaPapaBear) October 5, 2025

She probably needs genuine therapy to overcome her delusions.

Her political career is over, and she’s burning bridges with the release of her new book. Even left-leaning talk show host Bill Maher has had enough of her post-election meltdowns and childish blame games. (WATCH)

Bill Maher about Kamala Harris’s new memoir of the 2024 election, 107 days pic.twitter.com/DCD9QDwI9Q — Aryan (@chinchat09) October 5, 2025

107 days to dodge a bullet. — Hugh Jolley 🇬🇧 🇺🇸 (@hugh_jolley) October 5, 2025

Yeah 107 days. Plus 3 years and 258 days. Totals 4 years of being the biggest fool. — Rudolf (@Rudolf986673303) October 5, 2025

The rest is herstory! 😅 Genius! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — G.Valois 🕊️👼🏽🤜🏽🤍🤛🏽🥺🧢👟👟🎧🎶 (@GValois4) October 5, 2025

Kamala Harris lies about everything. She’s a Democrat politician, after all. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) October 5, 2025

I hope she runs again so JD Vance can crush her in 2028. — 3sidedstory 🇺🇲 (@3sidedstory) October 5, 2025

Of all the possible candidates, she would be the easiest for Vice President JD Vance to beat. He’ll be coming off a successful four years in the White House, and she’ll be the returning loser from the last presidential election with nothing to show since she left office.

