Hello, Dolly! Rioter Is Ridin’ Dirty in Hilarious New ICE Video Out of Portland (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:46 PM on October 05, 2025
Fuzzy Chimp (adapted from Photo by Karolina Grabowska from Pexels)

ICE is on a roll in Portland, Oregon. On Sunday, the official X account for ICE released a video of a rioter being transported away from the scene on a four-wheeled dolly like you’d find at Home Depot. It gets better - ICE added the song ‘Ridin’’ by Chamillionaire to the vid.

You’ll recognize the tune when you hit play. (WATCH)

We’d vote for this again if we could.

Posters had high praise for the post. Can you blame them?

Commie, commie, commie, commie, commie, ah wheeling on. They come and go, they come and go!

This isn’t the first video of an unruly rioter getting carried away. One commenter couldn’t decide which law enforcement agency did it better. (WATCH - NO AUDIO)

Those Antifa types are mostly fat, so an agent has to be in shape to move them.

Posters say these rioters are nothing but big babies because their parents didn’t discipline them.

These felonious fools will never grow up.

Ok, this is too funny! Check it out!

Now we can’t stop laughing! Keep'em rolling!

