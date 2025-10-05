Hello, Dolly! Rioter Is Ridin’ Dirty in Hilarious New ICE Video Out of Portland (WATCH)

ICE is on a roll in Portland, Oregon. On Sunday, the official X account for ICE released a video of a rioter being transported away from the scene on a four-wheeled dolly like you’d find at Home Depot. It gets better - ICE added the song ‘Ridin’’ by Chamillionaire to the vid.

You’ll recognize the tune when you hit play. (WATCH)

PORTLAND — Refuse to walk? We’ll give you a ride. pic.twitter.com/RibmhrTLSa — U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (@ICEgov) October 5, 2025

I voted for this. 🔥👏👏👏 — Robby Starbuck (@robbystarbuck) October 5, 2025

We’d vote for this again if we could.

Posters had high praise for the post. Can you blame them?

Perhaps the greatest social media post ever right here. — MAZE (@mazemoore) October 5, 2025

The song does it for me lol — Dawn Michelle (@Dawn_Michelle8) October 5, 2025

I’ve played this ICE post over ten times. It will be over 50 by the end of today. ICE has better ‘marketing’ than most major corporations. — Model Mom (@ModelMom09) October 5, 2025

the they/them is probably too fat to walk much anyway — GeroDoc (@doc_gero) October 5, 2025

They have a Commie Cart to haul them away. 🤣😂🤣😂 — 🇺🇸Road Warrior(Bimmer) (@RandomDeplorab1) October 5, 2025

Commie, commie, commie, commie, commie, ah wheeling on. They come and go, they come and go!

This isn’t the first video of an unruly rioter getting carried away. One commenter couldn’t decide which law enforcement agency did it better. (WATCH - NO AUDIO)

I’m honestly not sure which one I like more lol pic.twitter.com/jjG0Q2cEN8 — Grass 🌿 (@DewyGrassBlades) October 5, 2025

Even without audio, I can hear the screeching 😂👍 — JoJo Sparkle ✨️ USA ✨️ 🇺🇸 (@JoJoKitteh) October 5, 2025

I would love sound in this vid just to hear the cries lol — Dawn Michelle (@Dawn_Michelle8) October 5, 2025

That man lifts and also did not skip leg day. — The Spectre Report (@Spectre_Report) October 5, 2025

Those Antifa types are mostly fat, so an agent has to be in shape to move them.

Posters say these rioters are nothing but big babies because their parents didn’t discipline them.

The sad part is they don’t realize they look like a 4 year old kid who didn’t get what they wanted for dinnner. Make America Spank Again. This is a direct result of not disciplining your kids. pic.twitter.com/0HLTWvNsZD — 🇺🇸🌵Cyber_Observer🌵🇺🇸 (@seabass928) October 5, 2025

I "found out" as a kid with minor incidents so I don't have to "found out" as an adult at a greater magnitude. #FAFO — FOMO_Jaf (@curbug8) October 5, 2025

These felonious fools will never grow up.

Ok, this is too funny! Check it out!

ICE future training slide show. 🤣 pic.twitter.com/pXiphevfJS — SkoolTeecher (@skoolteecher1) October 5, 2025

Looks to be OSHA approved to me. — Lee Dunbar (@dunbar20_dunbar) October 5, 2025

They/them identified as “trans-ported.” — Erwan Le Corre (@ErwanLeCorre) October 5, 2025

Now we can’t stop laughing! Keep'em rolling!

