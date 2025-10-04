High Hat Symbol: The GOP Trolls the DNC With New Burro Logo Featuring Sombrero and Maracas

Zohran Mamdani: DSA’s Puppet Mayor-in-Waiting, Ready to Dance to Their Radical Tune
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 4:00 PM on October 04, 2025
Pat Sullivan

It’s no secret that the Democrat Party loves illegal aliens more than American citizens. The Democrats prove it every chance they get. The latest example is the Schumer Shutdown of the federal government. Democrats want Americans to foot the bill for illegal alien healthcare and chose to shut down the U.S. government to that end. President Donald Trump has been highlighting this with hilarious video memes featuring sombreros on Democrats’ heads to show where their true loyalty lies. The GOP has taken it one step further by unveiling the Democrat Party’s new logo: a burro with a sombrero and maracas.

It’s very fitting for the party of illegal aliens. (READ)

You know meme-makers online will make those both a reality soon.

One poster is making a punny prediction based on the DNC’s new logo.

Dems will be the butt of many jokes thanks to this new south of the border symbol.

Speaking of South of the Border…

Don’t drink the water or the Kool-Aid there.

This isn’t the first DNC logo rebranding that expresses where the party’s real priorities reside. (WATCH)

Was there really ever any doubt, though? We’re not sure how the Democrats could be any clearer about who they truly represent. It’s definitely not Americans.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.

Help us continue to report the truth about the Schumer Shutdown.

