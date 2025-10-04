High Hat Symbol: The GOP Trolls the DNC With New Burro Logo Featuring Sombrero and Maracas

It’s no secret that the Democrat Party loves illegal aliens more than American citizens. The Democrats prove it every chance they get. The latest example is the Schumer Shutdown of the federal government. Democrats want Americans to foot the bill for illegal alien healthcare and chose to shut down the U.S. government to that end. President Donald Trump has been highlighting this with hilarious video memes featuring sombreros on Democrats’ heads to show where their true loyalty lies. The GOP has taken it one step further by unveiling the Democrat Party’s new logo: a burro with a sombrero and maracas.

It’s very fitting for the party of illegal aliens. (READ)

I think they're making a good move there. It's so much more festive than their current demeanor... — Jason Pretzel (@JasonPretzel) October 3, 2025

Needs a mustache. Very disappointing. — Not Right (@NotRiteQuite) October 3, 2025

The donkey needs to get a star a day for the duration of the shutdown they caused. — Erik Bryant (@bryantsgtg) October 3, 2025

You know meme-makers online will make those both a reality soon.

One poster is making a punny prediction based on the DNC’s new logo.

They are just going to burro deeper. — Brick Suit (@Brick_Suit) October 3, 2025

I si what you did there... — Lsjsbtd (@lsjsbtd) October 3, 2025

Oh my. This made me laugh out loud! Good one!😀 — Kay Mortensen (@kayLsibley) October 3, 2025

They’re just “showing their A$$”

😹 — Kat Jones MI MAGA 🇺🇸 (@KittyM71878) October 3, 2025

Dems will be the butt of many jokes thanks to this new south of the border symbol.

Speaking of South of the Border…

I’ll be reporting live from the future site of the DNC later today pic.twitter.com/um2EVq3fzk — The Questionable Gardner (@T_Q_Gardner) October 3, 2025

🤣🤣🤣🤣 I pass this on a regular basis. I'll never be able to unsee this. — The Patriot's Lady (@TwistedOak) October 3, 2025

Don’t drink the water or the Kool-Aid there.

This isn’t the first DNC logo rebranding that expresses where the party’s real priorities reside. (WATCH)

Democrats new logo and theme song just dropped. 🇲🇽 pic.twitter.com/ERWV9pOxDw — Brandie with a 🐝 (@BrandieWithABee) October 2, 2025

MUCH BETTER! LEAVES NO ROOM FOR DOUBT 😉☺️🫡🇺🇲 — Angela Bruzzese (@FaccettaNero) October 3, 2025

Was there really ever any doubt, though? We’re not sure how the Democrats could be any clearer about who they truly represent. It’s definitely not Americans.

Editor’s Note: The Schumer Shutdown is here. Rather than put the American people first, Chuck Schumer and the radical Democrats forced a government shutdown for healthcare for illegals. They own this.



