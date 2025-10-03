Tim Walz Blames His Massive Failure as a VP Candidate on Teacherly Nodding and Being a ‘Nice Guy’

WATCH: Nick Sortor Speaks to Fox News About His Arrest and One Detail...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 6:00 PM on October 03, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

We’re hard-pressed to think of a worse vice presidential candidate than Tim Walz. He was a bumbling, effeminate fool frantically waving his hands behind Kamala Harris on the 2024 presidential campaign trail. Walz now says he let her down. Why? He was too nice! The campaign ended almost a year ago, but the delusion continues.

Oh Timmy! (READ)

Gov Tim Walz said he let Kamala Harris down in the 2024 election because he is just too nice of a guy.

"The teacher in me, and this is a nervous tick or habit that we have when you’re a teacher, when someone next to you is talking, you instinctively nod & listen."

The self-righteousness is off the charts.

It’s even less convincing coming from his own mouth. (WATCH)

We forgot he was a teacher since he’s unable to learn, even from his own mistakes.

No one seriously believes Walz’s failures stem from his teacherly nodding.

JD Vance obliterated him in the vice presidential debates. Who can forget Walz saying that he was friends with school shooters?

Posters agree that when you’re genuinely nice, you don’t have to tell anyone. It’s evident to everyone.

We stand corrected. Walz is a ‘nice guy.’

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY EDUCATION JD VANCE KAMALA HARRIS MINNESOTA TIM WALZ

