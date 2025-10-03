Tim Walz Blames His Massive Failure as a VP Candidate on Teacherly Nodding and Being a ‘Nice Guy’

We’re hard-pressed to think of a worse vice presidential candidate than Tim Walz. He was a bumbling, effeminate fool frantically waving his hands behind Kamala Harris on the 2024 presidential campaign trail. Walz now says he let her down. Why? He was too nice! The campaign ended almost a year ago, but the delusion continues.

Gov Tim Walz said he let Kamala Harris down in the 2024 election because he is just too nice of a guy. "The teacher in me, and this is a nervous tick or habit that we have when you’re a teacher, when someone next to you is talking, you instinctively nod & listen." The self-righteousness is off the charts.

NEW: Gov Tim Walz said he let Kamala Harris down in the 2024 election because he is just too nice of a guy.



"The teacher in me, and this is a nervous tick or habit that we have when you’re a teacher, when someone next to you is talking, you instinctively nod & listen."



The… pic.twitter.com/ZsgUfPI5lz — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 3, 2025

Lol so now he's a teacher huh? Just like the football coach? — Jeremy (@anotherarizonan) October 3, 2025

Teacher, sharp-shooter, war vet, football coach... the guy can do it all. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 3, 2025

We forgot he was a teacher since he’s unable to learn, even from his own mistakes.

No one seriously believes Walz’s failures stem from his teacherly nodding.

Sure, that’s what happened. Not the dozens of lies he constantly got caught telling. Even the Democrat nailed him on some of his lies — 🇺🇸 Jen 🇺🇸 (@JenCommon) October 3, 2025

And who can forget “I can be a knucklehead sometimes,” when he tried to explain his bogus “weapons of war” and rank claims. — Instapinion (@instapinion) October 3, 2025

He got cooked in the debate against JD, and his cope is that he is just too nice. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 3, 2025

JD Vance obliterated him in the vice presidential debates. Who can forget Walz saying that he was friends with school shooters?

Posters agree that when you’re genuinely nice, you don’t have to tell anyone. It’s evident to everyone.

You know he’s a nice guy when he has to tell you he’s a nice guy — One Bad Dude (@OneBadDude_) October 3, 2025

If you gotta say it, you ain’t it. — Calamity Jules (@CalamityJules2) October 3, 2025

"Nice guys" don't call others nazis and fascists and especially do not do so knowing that they are inciting violence. — The_Legal_Diva (@The_Legal_Diva) October 3, 2025

"Nice guys" are typically narcissistic, egotistical maniacs. — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) October 3, 2025

We stand corrected. Walz is a ‘nice guy.’

