Elon Musk Joins Others Cancelling Their Netflix Subs Over Children’s Cartoon Pushing Transgenderism

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 7:10 PM on September 30, 2025
AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File

Conservatives are canceling their Netflix accounts after finding out a children’s cartoon on the entertainment platform is pushing transgender ideology by featuring a trans character. Even Elon Musk has cancelled his subscription. The producer of Dead End: Paranormal Park goes by he/they pronouns and also referred to Charlie Kirk as a Nazi when he was assassinated. The show is advertised for seven-year-olds.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (WATCH)

Doesn’t sound like a mentally stable individual.

Here’s Musk confirming he cancelled his service. Musk has an estranged son who has embraced transgenderism.

This isn’t the first time Netflix has pushed controversial programming involving children. Cuties aired on Netflix back in 2020. 

One poster says the show has been canceled for years. That’s true, but Netflix subscribers are only now finding out about it. It's still available for viewing on Netflix.

Advertisement

The show’s cancellation status doesn’t change the fact that it is being offered on Netflix and being recommended to young children. As of this writing, the show has not been removed.

Tags:

CONSERVATISM ENTERTAINMENT NETFLIX PARENTAL RIGHTS TRANSGENDER WOKE

Advertisement

Advertisement

