Elon Musk Joins Others Cancelling Their Netflix Subs Over Children’s Cartoon Pushing Transgenderism

Conservatives are canceling their Netflix accounts after finding out a children’s cartoon on the entertainment platform is pushing transgender ideology by featuring a trans character. Even Elon Musk has cancelled his subscription. The producer of Dead End: Paranormal Park goes by he/they pronouns and also referred to Charlie Kirk as a Nazi when he was assassinated. The show is advertised for seven-year-olds.
Here’s more. (WATCH)
🚨 If you haven’t cancelled @netflix yet, use this as your justification:— Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) September 30, 2025
"Dead End: Paranormal Park" is targeted for ages 7+, which pushes trans ideology. See for yourself! pic.twitter.com/D4rREAuhf2
Hamish Steele : Creator of Dead End: Paranormal Park on Netflix— N.B.R. (@R_Pee_) September 30, 2025
Of course he’s a Freak !! pic.twitter.com/UWkADRg6JI
Doesn’t sound like a mentally stable individual.
Here’s Musk confirming he cancelled his service. Musk has an estranged son who has embraced transgenderism.
September 30, 2025
Me too. ✌️ Netflix pic.twitter.com/9P4i2daj3D— Liberacrat™️ (@Liberacrat) September 30, 2025
Good for Musk. I’d cancel too if I still had a subscription, but I don’t because Netflix sucks lol.— Vodka Redbull (@vodkaredbu76906) September 30, 2025
@netflix it's so easy to not air trans indoctrination on your platform!— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 30, 2025
Don't forget this: pic.twitter.com/oYySa5eFq7— Casey Hicks (@CaseyHi1376) September 30, 2025
I’ve been gone since cuties— Rum (@Rum_Becker_Rum) September 30, 2025
This isn’t the first time Netflix has pushed controversial programming involving children. Cuties aired on Netflix back in 2020.
One poster says the show has been canceled for years. That’s true, but Netflix subscribers are only now finding out about it. It's still available for viewing on Netflix.
Recommended
That show has been on Netflix for over three years and it was canceled in 2023. Nice try with the rage bait.— Baka👾 (@IdiotsBaka) September 30, 2025
Doesn’t matter when it was released. It’s still on the platform and purposely made for children. Enough is enough. If Netflix knew what was best for them they’d yank every show and movie (single episode or whole cloth) that isn’t rated R or TV-M that references anything LGBT.— nobody (@cormanmanman) September 30, 2025
Cancelled or not, it’s there regardless— Crusader (@Crusader_HU) September 30, 2025
The show’s cancellation status doesn’t change the fact that it is being offered on Netflix and being recommended to young children. As of this writing, the show has not been removed.
