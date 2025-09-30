Elon Musk Joins Others Cancelling Their Netflix Subs Over Children’s Cartoon Pushing Transgenderism

Conservatives are canceling their Netflix accounts after finding out a children’s cartoon on the entertainment platform is pushing transgender ideology by featuring a trans character. Even Elon Musk has cancelled his subscription. The producer of Dead End: Paranormal Park goes by he/they pronouns and also referred to Charlie Kirk as a Nazi when he was assassinated. The show is advertised for seven-year-olds.

🚨 If you haven’t cancelled @netflix yet, use this as your justification:



"Dead End: Paranormal Park" is targeted for ages 7+, which pushes trans ideology. See for yourself! pic.twitter.com/D4rREAuhf2 — Gays Against Groomers (@againstgrmrs) September 30, 2025

Hamish Steele : Creator of Dead End: Paranormal Park on Netflix



Of course he’s a Freak !! pic.twitter.com/UWkADRg6JI — N.B.R. (@R_Pee_) September 30, 2025

Doesn’t sound like a mentally stable individual.

Here’s Musk confirming he cancelled his service. Musk has an estranged son who has embraced transgenderism.

Good for Musk. I’d cancel too if I still had a subscription, but I don’t because Netflix sucks lol. — Vodka Redbull (@vodkaredbu76906) September 30, 2025

@netflix it's so easy to not air trans indoctrination on your platform! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 30, 2025

I’ve been gone since cuties — Rum (@Rum_Becker_Rum) September 30, 2025

This isn’t the first time Netflix has pushed controversial programming involving children. Cuties aired on Netflix back in 2020.

One poster says the show has been canceled for years. That’s true, but Netflix subscribers are only now finding out about it. It's still available for viewing on Netflix.

That show has been on Netflix for over three years and it was canceled in 2023. Nice try with the rage bait. — Baka👾 (@IdiotsBaka) September 30, 2025

Doesn’t matter when it was released. It’s still on the platform and purposely made for children. Enough is enough. If Netflix knew what was best for them they’d yank every show and movie (single episode or whole cloth) that isn’t rated R or TV-M that references anything LGBT. — nobody (@cormanmanman) September 30, 2025

Cancelled or not, it’s there regardless — Crusader (@Crusader_HU) September 30, 2025

The show’s cancellation status doesn’t change the fact that it is being offered on Netflix and being recommended to young children. As of this writing, the show has not been removed.

