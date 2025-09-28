‘That’s a Revelation!’ Scott Jennings Catches Bakari Sellers Admitting Joe Biden Weaponized the DOJ

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats continue claiming President Donald Trump is directing the DOJ to go after his political enemies - aka ‘weaponizing the DOJ.’ They screech, ‘He’s setting a horrible precedent!’ Well, Bakari Sellers admitted it was already set during the previous Democrat administration. Much to the delight of Scott Jennings, Sellers blurted out on CNN that former President Joe Biden directed the DOJ to indict his own son, Hunter Biden. Oopsie!

Check it out. (WATCH)

🚨 WOW! Scott Jennings caught Bakari Sellers ADMITTING that Joe Biden weaponized the DOJ. He instantly regretted it.



SELLERS: Joe Biden indicted his own son!



JENNINGS: Wait! You're saying the White House was directing indictments? That's a REVELATION. pic.twitter.com/QV1N539ukC — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 28, 2025

this face totally changes when he realizes what he just said. — 🇺🇸 East Tennessee Native 🧡 (@TipToe51) September 28, 2025

Bakari slipped and exposed the truth. Biden weaponized the DOJ, even against his son, to mask the bigger corruption. Jennings nailed him. They cannot keep their lies straight when pressed. — For God & Country🇺🇸 (@RhombusReport) September 28, 2025

Joe Biden sure did.

Hunter Biden’s eventual indictment had additional moving parts and motives. But Joe Biden played an active role in it. Apparently, knowing he had a way to end all of it with a loving father’s Presidential Pardon.

Hunter Biden is a terrible example. First, they tried to give him a sweetheart deal, and it blew up when the judge actually read the deal. Then they appointed an independent council who indicted Hunter. Then Joe Biden pardoned his son for every single crime he committed for 10 years, even claiming to pardon him for future crimes, and also claiming that somehow this prosecution was politically motivated and unfair. — (((Aaron Walker))) (@AaronWorthing) September 28, 2025

That’s the mask slipping in real time — Bakari Sellers blurts out “Joe Biden indicted his own son” like it’s some badge of honor, and Jennings pounces because he knows what that actually means: you just admitted the White House is pulling DOJ strings. You can’t have it both ways — either Biden is a senile grandpa with no clue what day it is, or he’s the puppeteer dropping indictments on command. Sellers tried to frame it as proof of Biden’s fairness, but what he really did was confirm the weaponization conservatives have been screaming about. That wasn’t a talking point, that was an accidental confession. — Dan Brisbois (@Dan_Brisbois) September 28, 2025

I only have one question!!! Was hunter biden pardoned by his father Joe Biden? That was clearly a political move by the Biden administration to allow the case to go forward, knowing that a pardon was on the horizon!!!! — Mirthful Moments (@moment_mirthful) September 28, 2025

Exactly. President Biden had a ‘get out of jail free card’ in his back pocket the whole time. He could claim justice was being carried out while directing the DOJ to go after his son and then play the card if it went south for his own son, which he did.

Posters say sometimes the truth comes out because it’s so hard to keep up with all the lies.

He indicted his own son!’ … then instantly realized what he said. Thanks for confirming what we already knew: the White House has been pulling the strings all along. — ZJ (@realZJ_) September 28, 2025

Wow — that’s quite the slip. Sellers basically confirmed what many suspected, then immediately tried to walk it back. It’s telling when even their own side starts saying the quiet part out loud. 👀 — Western Cube (@WesternCube) September 28, 2025

Incredible! Even when they try to dance around the truth, they end up stepping right on it. When reality hits you harder than a plot twist in a soap opera! 🇺🇸 — ᶠᵃⁿ Karoline Leavitt (@KLeavittNews) September 28, 2025

These people have been lying for so long, they always slip up eventually. You can't make this stuff up! 🤣 — Luca Taner (@LucaTaner) September 28, 2025

That's the part about constantly lying. It's really hard to keep them all straight. — S. Garrett (@StevenG06865655) September 28, 2025

Yep, but it’s nice to know Biden weaponized the DOJ first. Another dishonest Democrat/'journalist' talking point goes down in flames. Thanks, Bakari!

