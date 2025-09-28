Moulton Rage: Days After Deadly ICE Facility Shooting, Democrat Is Back With Dangerous...
Sen. John Fetterman: 'Political Violence Is Always Wrong—No Exceptions'

Dem John Fetterman Comes Out Against Violent Nazi/Fascist Rhetoric and a Government Shutdown

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:15 PM on September 28, 2025
AP Photo/Gene Puskar

Democrat Senator John Fetterman is saying what any genuine human being should be saying in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination and last week’s deadly attack on an ICE facility in Dallas. Fetterman says he is indeed toning down the rhetoric by refusing to join his fellow Democrats in continuing to incite violence by falsely labeling Republicans and ICE as fascists, Nazis, the Gestapo, the KKK, and more.

Here’s Fetterman on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo. (WATCH)

(post continues) ...should follow suit.

We applaud Fetterman for choosing to tone down the rhetoric.

Fetterman says the nation is in chaos following Kirk’s assassination. He says this is not the time for a government shutdown. Here’s more background. (READ)

Senator John Fetterman BREAKS with Democrats, says the United States has been thrown into chaos after Charlie Kirk's assassination, and opposes a government shutdown.

"I am ALWAYS going to vote against those things! I am going to condemn it. ESPECIALLY with the kind of chaos we are facing after Kirk."

"I think shutting our government down is the wrong thing. It's the wrong time."

Here he is again with Bartiromo. (WATCH)

Posters agree that he is saying the right things.

But those same posters say that although he is reaching across the aisle to stop violent rhetoric, he still votes like a deep blue Democrat. They say they know why.

We agree Fetterman needs to go, but we still wish all Democrats could come out against inciting violence and really mean it, because right now, none outside of Fetterman is doing it.

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK DEMOCRAT PARTY DOMESTIC TERRORISM GOVERNMENT SHUTDOWN JOHN FETTERMAN

