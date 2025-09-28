Dem John Fetterman Comes Out Against Violent Nazi/Fascist Rhetoric and a Government Shutdown

Democrat Senator John Fetterman is saying what any genuine human being should be saying in the wake of Charlie Kirk’s assassination and last week’s deadly attack on an ICE facility in Dallas. Fetterman says he is indeed toning down the rhetoric by refusing to join his fellow Democrats in continuing to incite violence by falsely labeling Republicans and ICE as fascists, Nazis, the Gestapo, the KKK, and more.

Here’s Fetterman on Fox News with Maria Bartiromo. (WATCH)

🚨 JUST IN - SENATOR JOHN FETTERMAN (D-PA): "If you want a Democrat that's gonna call people Nazis or fascist, all these things, I'm NOT gonna be that guy!"



Can every Democrat say this, please? pic.twitter.com/v4eRHtUKbx — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 28, 2025

🚨 JUST IN: Senator John Fetterman (D-PA) posts that "left-wing terrorism climbs to 30-year high" and DEMANDS his own party stop calling conservatives "Hitler or fascist."



"Political violence is always wrong—no exceptions. We must all turn the temperature down."



Democrats… pic.twitter.com/asZe3oP3t5 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 28, 2025

(post continues) ...should follow suit.

We applaud Fetterman for choosing to tone down the rhetoric.

Fetterman says the nation is in chaos following Kirk’s assassination. He says this is not the time for a government shutdown. Here’s more background. (READ)

Senator John Fetterman BREAKS with Democrats, says the United States has been thrown into chaos after Charlie Kirk's assassination, and opposes a government shutdown. "I am ALWAYS going to vote against those things! I am going to condemn it. ESPECIALLY with the kind of chaos we are facing after Kirk." "I think shutting our government down is the wrong thing. It's the wrong time."

Here he is again with Bartiromo. (WATCH)

🚨 BREAKING: Senator John Fetterman BREAKS with Democrats, says the United States has been thrown into chaos after Charlie Kirk's assassination, and opposes a government shutdown.



"I am ALWAYS going to vote against those things! I am going to condemn it. ESPECIALLY with the kind… pic.twitter.com/NmX3UgVspx — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 28, 2025

He is the voice of reason for the Democrat Party. Rest in peace Charlie.🙏 — Sputnik🛰️ (@VasBroughtToX) September 28, 2025

Posters agree that he is saying the right things.

But those same posters say that although he is reaching across the aisle to stop violent rhetoric, he still votes like a deep blue Democrat. They say they know why.

Fetterman knows PA is going Red like Ohio so he is hedging for re-election.



Check his voting record - 95%+ with Chuck Schumer!



Don't be naive voters! — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) September 28, 2025

His words are great.



He can say he “speaks” independently.



But he votes party line regardless of the damage.



Talk is cheap — Chris Bradley (@chrisbradleyonX) September 28, 2025

Yep, you will only see this from Democrats who know their seat is in big trouble. — Publius (@OcrazioCornPop) September 28, 2025

We need to oust him with a Republican but for the sake of people not being KILLED I wish every Democrat could say this. — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 28, 2025

We agree Fetterman needs to go, but we still wish all Democrats could come out against inciting violence and really mean it, because right now, none outside of Fetterman is doing it.

