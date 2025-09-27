Scott Jennings Reminds 'Forgetful' CNN Dems They've Demanded Trump and His Circle Be Jailed for Years

Former FBI Director James Comey has been indicted, and ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are losing their minds. Lawfare amnesia has swept through their corrupt ranks as they lie about President Donald Trump setting a dangerous precedent. The last several years of unethical lawfare against Trump and those in his orbit have been conveniently memory-holed. Republican commentator Scott Jennings was on CNN’s NewsNight on Friday to ‘remind’ denying Democrats of their past.

Have a look. (WATCH)

🔥@ScottJenningsKY lights up Democrats:



“Every Democrat in this country for years made no secret about the fact that they wanted Donald Trump and his people prosecuted, put in jail, and prevented from running for reelection.



They opened this box, and now they're living in it." pic.twitter.com/SdS6q2q9xk — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 27, 2025

These people cheered political prosecutions when it was Trump connected people. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) September 27, 2025

They’re pretending not to remember.

Posters note that the fake narrative going around is that Trump is siccing the DOJ on his political opponents out of revenge, but no one is saying what he’s seeking revenge for because they’d have to admit the years of Democrat-driven lawfare.

Facts. It's as though none of that ever happened...at least for them.



This is the question all of them should have to answer.https://t.co/qaKE9G6ILv — AwakenedOutlaw⚒️ (@AwakenedOutlaw) September 27, 2025

Watters nailed this question today. What exactly would he be getting revenge for??? — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 27, 2025

The answer is in the memory hole.

Commenters are tired of ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats deflecting and ‘playing dumb’ to avoid genuine debate.

"mystical they" I like how the press pretends to be dumbfounded. — Drain Bamage (@IsDrainBamaged) September 27, 2025

“The mystical *they*..” WTF? Is she serious? She went to Harvard? — 🇺🇸Fortified Covfefe 🇺🇸 (@XluvnuX) September 27, 2025

Abby needs a list of every Democrat and legacy media propagandist in the country, apparently — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 27, 2025

Abby’s “mystical they” is HER. Her network. And damn near everyone on it. — KeithH (@kch50014) September 27, 2025

A helpful reminder for the always unhelpful host about what the mystical “they” did… pic.twitter.com/O2koSdKUKb — Chris Braly (@chrisbraly) September 27, 2025

That pic comes in handy.

Posters are grateful for Jennings bringing some sanity and clarity to CNN’s head trauma show.

God bless Scott Jennings. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) September 27, 2025

He revealed more good news: possibly more indictments coming for Comey. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 27, 2025

It'll be more ‘revenge’ for ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats to screech about. Jennings will be there to jog their memories again.

