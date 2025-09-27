Scott Jennings Reminds 'Forgetful' CNN Dems They've Demanded Trump and His Circle Be Jailed for Years

Bill Maher Tells Dems How They Could Win 'From Now Until Forever' (and...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:40 PM on September 27, 2025
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

Former FBI Director James Comey has been indicted, and ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats are losing their minds. Lawfare amnesia has swept through their corrupt ranks as they lie about President Donald Trump setting a dangerous precedent. The last several years of unethical lawfare against Trump and those in his orbit have been conveniently memory-holed. Republican commentator Scott Jennings was on CNN’s NewsNight on Friday to ‘remind’ denying Democrats of their past. 

Have a look. (WATCH)

They’re pretending not to remember.

Posters note that the fake narrative going around is that Trump is siccing the DOJ on his political opponents out of revenge, but no one is saying what he’s seeking revenge for because they’d have to admit the years of Democrat-driven lawfare.

The answer is in the memory hole.

Commenters are tired of ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats deflecting and ‘playing dumb’ to avoid genuine debate.

That pic comes in handy.

Posters are grateful for Jennings bringing some sanity and clarity to CNN’s head trauma show.

It'll be more ‘revenge’ for ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats to screech about. Jennings will be there to jog their memories again.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

