Video of ICE Agents Protecting Detainees During Shooting Destroys Dems' Gestapo and Nazi Rhetoric

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 7:30 PM on September 26, 2025
AP Photo/Julio Cortez

The Democrat Party has been maligning ICE agents and putting them in the line of fire, as this week’s shooting in Dallas proves. Democrats have been inciting violence against ICE by falsely labeling them fascists, Nazis, racists, the Gestapo, and more. What we’re learning now is that during Wednesday’s ICE facility shooting, agents were risking their safety and lives to get detainees out of harm’s way. That's not Nazi-like behavior at all.

Here’s more. (READ)

Sources share surveillance footage with me of the Dallas ICE facility showing ICE agents taking cover and protecting detainees as bullets fly everywhere.  Agents are seen ducking behind two transportation vans while quickly shuffling detainees inside the facility, where an ICE agent frantically guides the shackled detainees down a hallway. Officials say they hope people will see that the agents were heroic, clearly willing to risk their lives to save the detainees, rather than focus on dangerous anti-ICE rhetoric. I’ve spoken with sources who are agents at the field office and they say they’re upset, devastated, and frustrated that the public can’t see they are just doing their jobs and protecting the community.

Here’s surveillance video highlighting the agents’ heroism. (WATCH)

It sure is. Not that we needed a video to show that Democrats are lying.

The confirmed anti-ICE shooter killed one detainee and injured other detainees. Authorities determined that ICE agents were his intended target.

The goal was to murder ICE agents and use fear of death to force other agents to quit their jobs.

Posters say that despite this heroism, Democrats will not stop their violent Nazi, Gestapo, and fascist rhetoric.

MAGA will acknowledge it, but don’t hold your breath waiting for ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats to cheer for those heroic ICE agents. They have pro-illegal alien narratives to push after all.

Tags:

BORDER SECURITY DEMOCRAT PARTY DOMESTIC TERRORISM GUN VIOLENCE ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN

