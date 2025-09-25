Talk Radio Host Reveals How to Hear the REAL Version of Kamala Harris’s New ‘107 Days’ Audiobook

Some talk radio jokesters have come up with a no-cost way of transforming Kamala Harris’s new tragic audiobook ‘107 Days’ into a drunken comedy called ‘107 Drinks.’ It’s really easy.

They explain it all here, plus share some hilarious excerpts. (WATCH)

From one drunk to another. 😂 pic.twitter.com/H3eQ179Fsu — Barbara Hart-Griffin (@BarbaraHartGri1) September 25, 2025

Nancy liked it!

Posters are convinced the drunken version is the real one and that studio producers ‘corrected’ it to make Harris sound sober.

Side note: That was actually the original speed — We are Charlie (@chasinnova1) September 25, 2025

It’s not slowed that at all. Sounds very close to what I’m listening to. Torture!!! I definitely wouldn’t recommend sitting still to listen and driving would be a huge NO. — Kate Horton ✝️ Both parties suck. (@KatashleyHorton) September 25, 2025

I think the Audible people actually sped it up so she doesn't sound drunk. 😆 — DoOoDe (@DoOoDe505) September 25, 2025

Actually, she recorded it, then they sped it up 30% before publishing it. — Arogen (@Gunstar_One) September 25, 2025

I’m convinced they sped it up for the release because that sounds just like her — roho1976 (@roho1976) September 25, 2025

We can’t stand Harris, but if we have to listen to her, it should be the slurry, sloppy version we’re used to.

She needs to sound like this. (WATCH)

I do this with Kkkkamm-kamla a lot. (Sound on!) pic.twitter.com/5dtTzZmsw4 — 🇺🇸MAGA 3D🇺🇸 (@MAGA_3D) September 25, 2025

My sides my sides my sides are in so much pain pic.twitter.com/zjlt0L3IuY — 🇺🇲 KemJam68 🇺🇸 (@KemJam68) September 25, 2025

All that was missing were the ‘hics!’

Commenters say her audiobook at any speed would make a great way to pry secrets from our nation’s enemies.

I believe the CIA will use this for interrogation of our enemies. No way they could handle this. — Kevin Boyle 🇺🇲🇺🇲🇺🇲 (@4KevinBoyle) September 24, 2025

Why would anyone buy that book. Speed it up, slow it down, it’s NOT interesting. It’s actual torture. They should dump a pallet of her books at Guantanamo Bay. — Ayn Randall (@ayn_randall) September 25, 2025

Just curious, can they play this audiobook at camp Gitmo & Aligstor Alcatraz? People would do anything to get out of there. — American Cheesehead (@ledj3467) September 24, 2025

I think that may violate the Geneva Convention... — Real Bik Fizbyn 🇺🇸 (@BikReal) September 25, 2025

Now that I think, it may violate the 8th amendment regarding “cruel & unusual punishment “. — American Cheesehead (@ledj3467) September 25, 2025

Someone better let Amazon know!

Posters have some closing thoughts and observations.

I don't think the human brain is built to be able to listen to Kamala with any level of focus. I think that's her entire thing. — Brett (@RepairingUs) September 24, 2025

I'm now buying this book just so I can slow it down and laugh my a** off for multiple hours — Stawicki Photography (@StawickiPhotog) September 25, 2025

Dammit I might have to get the book. Drink every time she says “unburdened by,” “what has been,” “for the people” and see who sounds drunkest at the end. — Rachel (@salty17_) September 25, 2025

We do not advise using the audiobook in a drinking game as the last poster suggested. Knowing Harris, you’ll have alcohol poisoning by the third chapter.

