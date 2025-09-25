Had It Coming: MSNBC Appears to Blame Charlie Kirk and ICE for Deadly...
The Show Must Go On: Megyn Kelly CRUSHES Unprepared Lefty Student at TPUSA...
VIP
Dem Deflection: Chuck Schumer Touts ‘Both Sides’ and Gun Control After Lefty Opens...
Greg Gutfeld Explodes at Jessica Tarlov for Rolling Out Tired ‘Both Sides’ Deflection...
Jake Tapper Struck by Sudden Convenient Amnesia That Memory-Holes Decade of Dem Lawfare...
Former ABC Journo Terry Moran Says 'It's an Administration of Trolls, Led by...
Left on Left ACTION! Kamala Harris' Book Tour Got Off to an AWKWARD...
VIP
UK Asylum-Seeker Gets Lighter Sentence for Sexual Assault Than for Posting Mean Tweet
Vance Torches Obama Bro Favreau in ICE Shooting Clash, Slaps Him with a...
MAZE: Jen Psaki Calls Jimmy Kimmel's Suspension 'A Pretty Watershed Moment' and a...
VIP
Unchallenged Lies: Why Ignoring Misinformation on Social Media Is a Dangerous Mistake
‘This Is Vile’: DHS Tells the AP to Stop With the Pro-Criminal Propaganda
John Brown Gun Club Recruits on Campus Saying It's the Only Group That...
Brian Stelter Claims Jimmy Kimmel ‘Is at the Peak of His Powers’ Right...

Talk Radio Host Reveals How to Hear the REAL Version of Kamala Harris’s New ‘107 Days’ Audiobook

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:21 AM on September 25, 2025
Grok AI

Some talk radio jokesters have come up with a no-cost way of transforming Kamala Harris’s new tragic audiobook ‘107 Days’ into a drunken comedy called ‘107 Drinks.’ It’s really easy.

Advertisement

They explain it all here, plus share some hilarious excerpts. (WATCH)

Nancy liked it!

Posters are convinced the drunken version is the real one and that studio producers ‘corrected’ it to make Harris sound sober.

Recommended

The Show Must Go On: Megyn Kelly CRUSHES Unprepared Lefty Student at TPUSA College Campus Debate Event
Warren Squire
Advertisement

We can’t stand Harris, but if we have to listen to her, it should be the slurry, sloppy version we’re used to.

She needs to sound like this. (WATCH)

All that was missing were the ‘hics!’

Commenters say her audiobook at any speed would make a great way to pry secrets from our nation’s enemies.

Advertisement

Someone better let Amazon know!

Posters have some closing thoughts and observations.

We do not advise using the audiobook in a drinking game as the last poster suggested. Knowing Harris, you’ll have alcohol poisoning by the third chapter.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!

Tags:

ENTERTAINMENT KAMALA HARRIS

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Show Must Go On: Megyn Kelly CRUSHES Unprepared Lefty Student at TPUSA College Campus Debate Event
Warren Squire
Greg Gutfeld Explodes at Jessica Tarlov for Rolling Out Tired ‘Both Sides’ Deflection for ICE Shooter
Warren Squire
Joy Reid Explains How JD Vance Got Into Yale Through Affirmative Action; Vance Responds With Meme
Brett T.
Vance Torches Obama Bro Favreau in ICE Shooting Clash, Slaps Him with a Hilarious New Spicy Moniker
justmindy
Had It Coming: MSNBC Appears to Blame Charlie Kirk and ICE for Deadly Lefty Violence by Being ‘Divisive’
Warren Squire
Jonathan Turley Has Breaking News for Adam Schiff About the FBI's John Bolton Raid
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

The Show Must Go On: Megyn Kelly CRUSHES Unprepared Lefty Student at TPUSA College Campus Debate Event Warren Squire
Advertisement