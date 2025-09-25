High Crimes: Adam Carolla Tells Jesse Watters That Towering James Comey Is Too Tall for Prison

WATCH: Trump Tells the Press What the President of Somalia Said About Ilhan...
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:55 PM on September 25, 2025
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Former FBI Director James Comey has been indicted by a grand jury for providing false statements in a congressional hearing and obstruction. Many feel that Comey deserves prison time for more than just these two alleged crimes. Assuming he’s convicted and serves time behind bars, comedian and podcaster Adam Carolla says there’s one reason he shouldn’t go - he’s too tall.

Here’s Carolla with Jesse Watters of Fox News. (WATCH)

Sounds like they might have to special order his orange jumpsuit, though.

Comey recently declared he will not live on his knees. Posters say that sentiment might be a bit premature since he’s so tall and there's little headroom behind bars.

Posters are saying the more uncomfortable Comey is, the better.

Of course, even if he’s convicted, he may never step into prison.

Justice is elusive, if not completely dead, when it comes to adversaries of President Donald Trump and MAGA. We’re glad he’s getting indicted, but there will be no celebration until we see his tall frame enter a prison and his head bump into the top of the doorframe.

