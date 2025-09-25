High Crimes: Adam Carolla Tells Jesse Watters That Towering James Comey Is Too Tall for Prison

Former FBI Director James Comey has been indicted by a grand jury for providing false statements in a congressional hearing and obstruction. Many feel that Comey deserves prison time for more than just these two alleged crimes. Assuming he’s convicted and serves time behind bars, comedian and podcaster Adam Carolla says there’s one reason he shouldn’t go - he’s too tall.

Here’s Carolla with Jesse Watters of Fox News. (WATCH)

Adam Carolla gets Jesse Watters cracking up as he points out a tough reality Comey faces if he ends up in prison.



“He’s too tall for prison. The shower heads are 5 foot 3. The door jambs are, like, 6 foot 2. He’s gonna hit his head everywhere.”



Comey is 6 feet 8 inches tall.… pic.twitter.com/4qYeGrp7zN — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) September 26, 2025

⚖️ Height might make for a joke, but justice isn’t about inches it’s about evidence. If he ends up in prison, it won’t be the doorframes that matter. — nelson ajwang (@nelsonajwang2) September 26, 2025

Sounds like they might have to special order his orange jumpsuit, though.

Comey recently declared he will not live on his knees. Posters say that sentiment might be a bit premature since he’s so tall and there's little headroom behind bars.

So, he's gonna' have to bend over a lot?😂 — TX Two Cents (@CraftyMarine) September 26, 2025

Ah, all that bending over 😳 — Chris bernasconi (@ChrisCberna) September 26, 2025

He can bend over and pick up the soap — “The” Front Row Cowboy (@TheTopRow) September 26, 2025

LOL he will become the Hunchback of Sing Sing — Jim (@Jimmy_Deeee) September 26, 2025

May make friends on the basketball court. — Emperor Dick (@EmperorDickie) September 26, 2025

😂 That’s brutal but accurate. At 6’8”, prison logistics are going to be a real nightmare for Comey! — X22 Report (@x22Report110) September 26, 2025

Posters are saying the more uncomfortable Comey is, the better.

Of course, even if he’s convicted, he may never step into prison.

@grok Will Comey face jail time if convicted? — ₿inky ₿ (@JonnyGotThatDoh) September 26, 2025

If convicted on the recent charges of false statements and obstruction, Comey faces up to 5 years in prison. However, actual sentencing would depend on the judge and guidelines, which could result in less time or alternatives like probation. He maintains his innocence. — Grok (@grok) September 26, 2025

It’s a blue district with a Biden judge. He’s not likely to get convicted. Sadly, our courts are no longer impartial. — Emma Kilgore (@EmmaBKilgore) September 26, 2025

Justice is elusive, if not completely dead, when it comes to adversaries of President Donald Trump and MAGA. We’re glad he’s getting indicted, but there will be no celebration until we see his tall frame enter a prison and his head bump into the top of the doorframe.

