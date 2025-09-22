Forecast Fail: The Most Poorly-Aged Anti-Charlie Kirk TikTok Video Prediction You Will Ever See

The assassination of Charlie Kirk has created a massive conservative political movement in the U.S. and a spiritual one as well. But when he was shot, one TikToker looked into her cracked crystal ball and saw something entirely different and extremely wrong.

We present to you the most poorly-aged anti-Charlie Kirk TikTok video ever. (WATCH)

"The best part about it is Charlie Kirk is not martyr material… his death won't mobilize anyone"



This did not age well



pic.twitter.com/28nl9sDJnU — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) September 22, 2025

It’s always the white liberal women. They are the worst. — Derrick Evans (@DerrickEvans4WV) September 22, 2025

She is crashing out somewhere over her 4th glass of wine. — Will Ford (@Will_Ford76) September 22, 2025

Not a 4th glass of wine, but a 4th box of wine.

After watching the video, many posters had the same question.

Is she really this dumb? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) September 22, 2025

It's probably the same question her parents are asking right about now. 🤦‍♀️ — g2lovesg2 (@g2lovesg2) September 22, 2025

Yes, yes she is. They all are. — Dani H 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@GoBigMom) September 22, 2025

You really need to understand that these types of people are so tangled up in their own tightly contained bubbles that they have NO IDEA of the real world around them. They are completely disconnected from reality. — 1000HolyPlaces⛪️ (@1000HolyPlaces) September 22, 2025

It’s nearly impossible to break them out of their bubbles; they have to be willing to leave, and most of them aren’t.

Here's proof of how wrong her prediction was. (WATCH)

They still have no clue what has been unleashed. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) September 22, 2025

They really don’t.

Here’s even more proof that the TikToker was off her rocker. (WATCH)

I do not think it’s possible to have been more wrong… pic.twitter.com/5wfqyDIZ57 — Timbo (@TimboNotes) September 22, 2025

They have absolutely no clue. But they are about to find out. — Bill Sims (@BillSims) September 22, 2025

Hopefully, it’s apparent during midterms.

Posters say Democrats are the party of poorly-aged things.

Nothing the Left does ages well. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 22, 2025

History proves this universally true. — BlueDouche (@DoucheBlue) September 22, 2025

Charlie may in fact turn out to be one of the most significant and important martyrs in modern history. — TEAM USA (@TEAM_USA__) September 22, 2025

The message he spoke certainly rang out widely and loudly today — CHill (@therealchill512) September 22, 2025

Wow. Every day will be a reminder of just how wrong she was.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

