Forecast Fail: The Most Poorly-Aged Anti-Charlie Kirk TikTok Video Prediction You Will Ever See

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 8:30 PM on September 22, 2025
Twitchy

The assassination of Charlie Kirk has created a massive conservative political movement in the U.S. and a spiritual one as well. But when he was shot, one TikToker looked into her cracked crystal ball and saw something entirely different and extremely wrong.

We present to you the most poorly-aged anti-Charlie Kirk TikTok video ever. (WATCH)

Not a 4th glass of wine, but a 4th box of wine.

After watching the video, many posters had the same question.

It’s nearly impossible to break them out of their bubbles; they have to be willing to leave, and most of them aren’t.

Here's proof of how wrong her prediction was. (WATCH)

They really don’t.

Here’s even more proof that the TikToker was off her rocker. (WATCH)

Hopefully, it’s apparent during midterms.

Posters say Democrats are the party of poorly-aged things.

Wow. Every day will be a reminder of just how wrong she was.

