Hyperbolic Huffpost Calls Charlie Kirk Memorial Service a ‘RAGEFEST’ With a ‘TRUMP HATE EULOGY’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:17 AM on September 22, 2025
AP Photo/John Locher

It’s safe to assume that the leftist writers at The Huffington Post (aka Huffpost) didn’t watch the five-hour-long memorial service for Charlie Kirk on Sunday. Why? They called it a ‘RAGEFEST’ featuring a ‘HATE EULOGY’ by President Donald Trump. Most shocking of all? Learning Huffpost still exists.

Here’s a screenshot from their website. (READ)

What a surprise that was!

The Huffpost's hyperbole over Kirk's funeral service only highlights the leftist rag’s dishonesty when writing about those on their team.

Everyone knows the deadly and destructive riots were a ‘CALMFEST.’

Posters say Huffpost is writing for an audience that wants to be fed lies.

WE DO NOT CARE! Megyn Kelly Decimates Whiny Bulwarker in Straight-Fire Back and Forth and WHOOOA NELLY
Sam J.
We saw some anger, but nothing bordering on a ‘RAGEFEST.’

Commenters say to brace for more fiction.

And that’s their good qualities! We still can’t get over that Huffpost is still around. Who knew?

