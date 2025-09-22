Hyperbolic Huffpost Calls Charlie Kirk Memorial Service a ‘RAGEFEST’ With a ‘TRUMP HATE EULOGY’

It’s safe to assume that the leftist writers at The Huffington Post (aka Huffpost) didn’t watch the five-hour-long memorial service for Charlie Kirk on Sunday. Why? They called it a ‘RAGEFEST’ featuring a ‘HATE EULOGY’ by President Donald Trump. Most shocking of all? Learning Huffpost still exists.

Advertisement

Here’s a screenshot from their website. (READ)

Incredible. The widow forgave her husband's killer, ffs. pic.twitter.com/2Vp2AJK77H — Tom Bevan (@TomBevanRCP) September 22, 2025

I didn’t know the Huff Post was still around. — Connor (@doc1111111) September 22, 2025

What a surprise that was!

The Huffpost's hyperbole over Kirk's funeral service only highlights the leftist rag’s dishonesty when writing about those on their team.

Funny, I don't remember them calling the George Floyd riots a "ragefest." — Citizen Caller (@CitizenCallerUS) September 22, 2025

It wasn’t in “their democracy.” — Andy Taylor 🇺🇸 (@BBdaaz) September 22, 2025

And those riots were a rage fest. Can you imagine doing all that damage over a career criminal? — Joyful57 (@mantucker2020) September 22, 2025

Peaceful but fiery 😂 — Citizen Caller (@CitizenCallerUS) September 22, 2025

Everyone knows the deadly and destructive riots were a ‘CALMFEST.’

Posters say Huffpost is writing for an audience that wants to be fed lies.

We are in the phase where all of the Leftist media lie to the people they know wouldn’t watch the funeral about what occurred… — 🐎 Stable Genius™️ 🇺🇸 (@StableGeniustm) September 22, 2025

The left is lost. All those hours of worship in music. All the love and praise of Charlie. Erika forgiving the killer.



But this is how they dealt with Charlie: take some small thing THEY don't like, that THEY find objectionable, then USE IT to demonize the whole, up to murder. — DailyDisinformation (@DDisinfo) September 22, 2025

Did they expect Trump and Miller to start faking who they are? Charlie was watching. He knew both of them. They weren't fake and nothing they said was a "RAGEFEST". In fact, a lot are complaining there wasn't more anger! — IAmSilky (@IAmVerySilky) September 22, 2025

We saw some anger, but nothing bordering on a ‘RAGEFEST.’

Commenters say to brace for more fiction.

Their lies will get bigger as they lose their sway. People are turning away from lies and seeking out the truth for themselves. As the demonic grip on our nation loses its power, it'll strive to strengthen the hold it no longer has. — Jaded1994 (@JadedPeacemaker) September 22, 2025

The left are bitter soulless people who are wrong about everything. — Elizabeth Burns (@eburns24_burns) September 22, 2025

And that’s their good qualities! We still can’t get over that Huffpost is still around. Who knew?

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.