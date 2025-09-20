Actor Mark Ruffalo Rants at Imaginary Free Speech Attacks, Warns of a Hulking Authoritarian Government

Actor Mark Ruffalo recently unleashed a torrent of ignorance about Jimmy Kimmel’s ouster at ABC. The government is not suppressing Kimmel’s speech, despite what you've heard. ABC, its affiliate stations, and station owners listened to disgusted viewers and wary advertisers who said they would no longer support the already low-rated and unprofitable show. The affiliates refused to run the show, and ABC made a business decision to end it entirely. Kimmel lying about Charlie Kirk's assassin on-air and refusing to apologize made ABC's decision easier.

A frantic actor Mark Ruffalo mocks conservatives who were censored and cancelled before saying those same people should rally behind Jimmy Kimmel. “We all have to come together.” “Think of yourselves living under the Taliban because that's where we're headed.” I’m having a really hard time feeling bad for the Hollywood elite right now.

I’m having a… pic.twitter.com/St9vP9MaN3 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 20, 2025

Feels he's lost his freedom of speech, goes out on social media to say so. 🙄 — Joe Nieto ⚕️ (@AskJoeNieto) September 20, 2025

He’s too self-absorbed to realize this disconnect from reality.

Again, no matter how much ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats screech, Kimmel’s show ending is not a free speech issue; it is merely a business decision. These posters get it.

The bottom line is what got Kimmel fired. His show sucked and his ratings have been on a steady decline, and that's why they fired him. If his show was popular and making money for the studio, he would still be on the air. — Jericho (@JerichoXVI) September 20, 2025

I get that they are viewing this as government censorship. But ...



If all of these people had actually watched the show, the viewership wouldn't have been so low and it may have been a harder decision to cancel it. — MeMarie (@MeMarieOH) September 20, 2025

They are amazingly one sided. The only difference is it wasn’t us calling for him to be fired, it was maybe his drop in ratings — Pamela Scheck (@ScheckPame49368) September 20, 2025

His ratings were bad and only going to drop further as his vitriol increased and his dwindling audience aged out.

Posters don’t buy Hollywood’s calls for unity because they know from experience what they’re really saying and expecting.

These Hollywood elites are insufferable — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) September 20, 2025

"we all have to come together" is code for shut up and go along with everything we say — GrrrGraphics-Ben Garrison 🤠 Cartoons 🇺🇸 (@GrrrGraphics) September 20, 2025

The Left is defined by its narcissism. They expect everyone to cater to them, while giving nothing back in return. — Peter Garrett (@TheUnrealPeterG) September 20, 2025

And they’d keep calling those on the right: Nazis, fascists, racists, and more.

Hollywood is in major decline, and they could’ve helped their own survival if they had stood up for right-leaning actors and actresses when they were being thrown under the bus. Of course, they chose not to.

The Hollywood elite feels their power escaping as they slip further into the pit.



Instead of climbing out with the ladder that’s provided for them, they’re going to claw and screech at the walls all the way down. — Jackie Chea ⚖️ (@Fair_and_Biased) September 20, 2025

Where was he when Roseanne and Gina Carano were canceled? — News Nomad 🗞 (@The_Nomad_News) September 20, 2025

The Hollywood elite are disgusting hypocrites, none of them stood behind Rosanne Barr or Gina Carano when they were fired for their opinions; however now they expect conservatives to stand behind Kimmel 🤬 — Georgi Wellington (@GeorgiWellingt2) September 20, 2025

We have come together! Both sides of the Aisle are boycotting Disney. It is glorious — The Best Ball Junkie (@BestBallJunkie) September 20, 2025

Pressure on Disney from both sides of the political aisle is the one positive to come out of this. See, a little unity is possible after all. We all agree Disney sucks.

