Actor Mark Ruffalo Rants at Imaginary Free Speech Attacks, Warns of a Hulking Authoritarian Government

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 3:00 PM on September 20, 2025
AP Photo/Marco Ugarte

Actor Mark Ruffalo recently unleashed a torrent of ignorance about Jimmy Kimmel’s ouster at ABC. The government is not suppressing Kimmel’s speech, despite what you've heard. ABC, its affiliate stations, and station owners listened to disgusted viewers and wary advertisers who said they would no longer support the already low-rated and unprofitable show. The affiliates refused to run the show, and ABC made a business decision to end it entirely. Kimmel lying about Charlie Kirk's assassin on-air and refusing to apologize made ABC's decision easier.

Start here. (READ)

A frantic actor Mark Ruffalo mocks conservatives who were censored and cancelled before saying those same people should rally behind Jimmy Kimmel.

“We all have to come together.”

“Think of yourselves living under the Taliban because that's where we're headed.”

I’m having a really hard time feeling bad for the Hollywood elite right now.

Here’s his misinformed, unhinged rant. (WATCH)

He’s too self-absorbed to realize this disconnect from reality.

Again, no matter how much ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats screech, Kimmel’s show ending is not a free speech issue; it is merely a business decision. These posters get it.

His ratings were bad and only going to drop further as his vitriol increased and his dwindling audience aged out.

Posters don’t buy Hollywood’s calls for unity because they know from experience what they’re really saying and expecting.

And they’d keep calling those on the right: Nazis, fascists, racists, and more.

Hollywood is in major decline, and they could’ve helped their own survival if they had stood up for right-leaning actors and actresses when they were being thrown under the bus. Of course, they chose not to.

Pressure on Disney from both sides of the political aisle is the one positive to come out of this. See, a little unity is possible after all. We all agree Disney sucks.

