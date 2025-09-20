Bill Maher Blasts Hollywood for Not Mentioning Charlie Kirk's Name and Denouncing Violence at the Emmys

Pedro Pascal, Former Disney Co-Star With Gina Carano, Stands With Jimmy Kimmel
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:30 PM on September 20, 2025
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

Bill Maher recently noted that Hollywood stars are all about political causes, but there was one unifying cause they refused to touch during last Sunday’s Emmy Awards show - Political violence. He took Tinseltown’s elite to task for not speaking on Charlie Kirk’s assassination during the program.

Here’s Maher. (WATCH)

Maher’s no right-winger, but he does surprise us sometimes with genuine criticism of leftists.

It’s virtually impossible to get those on the left to step out of their bubble. One poster says she knows what it feels like to be cut off from family for being on the right.

That’s more of a fluke than a common occurrence.

Posters note how different the response on the left would’ve been if someone on the right had assassinated a Democrat.

Makes you wonder if producers and members of the guild told actors not to mention Charlie Kirk’s name specifically for that very reason. It’s not hard to imagine some applause from a Hollywood audience for his murder.

