Dem Chris Murphy Issues Strange ‘Deathbed’ Threat to Disney/ABC Over Justified Jimmy Kimmel Firing

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:09 AM on September 19, 2025
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

There’s even more lie-based violent rhetoric emanating from the Democrat Party. On Thursday, Democrat Chris Murphy threatened Disney/ABC over the justified firing of late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel. You’ll recall that Kimmel lied on-air that Charlie Kirk’s suspected assassin was MAGA. Viewers and advertisers took ABC affiliates to task, and station owners Nexstar and Sinclair dropped Kimmel’s show. Seeing that Kimmel was toxic, ABC ended his show entirely. ‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats then launched a disinformation campaign that blamed President Donald Trump for Kimmel’s firing and laughably elevated the late-night host to a free speech champion.

Here’s Murphy attacking Disney/ABC based on his party’s purposeful public deception. Note the bizarre use of ‘deathbed.’ (WATCH)

Yep, lies and threats, no policies that benefit Americans.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a proper Democrat meltdown without some hypocrisy. One poster brought the receipts.

Democrats are mentally and politically stuck in the 1960s.

Even Jimmy Kimmel is sitting on hypocrisy's heap. Here are the receipts where he celebrated Tucker Carlson’s firing and Trump’s Twitter account suspension.

Stop being silly, it’s obviously (D)ifferent!

Can you imagine if we had a real example of a president going after free speech, not these fake Trump examples from lying Democrats? Well, lookie here.

Of course, he did!

Commenters found Murphy’s ‘deathbed’ threat to be dangerous. Why even say that, except to frighten others?

Democrats and violent rhetoric and threats are synonymous. Even the assassination of Charlie Kirk has had no noticeable effect on the words they use. Violent rhetoric is here to stay, as it appears the Democrat Party won’t change because they are unwilling to change.

