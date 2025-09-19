Dem Chris Murphy Issues Strange ‘Deathbed’ Threat to Disney/ABC Over Justified Jimmy Kimmel Firing

There’s even more lie-based violent rhetoric emanating from the Democrat Party. On Thursday, Democrat Chris Murphy threatened Disney/ABC over the justified firing of late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel. You’ll recall that Kimmel lied on-air that Charlie Kirk’s suspected assassin was MAGA. Viewers and advertisers took ABC affiliates to task, and station owners Nexstar and Sinclair dropped Kimmel’s show. Seeing that Kimmel was toxic, ABC ended his show entirely. ‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats then launched a disinformation campaign that blamed President Donald Trump for Kimmel’s firing and laughably elevated the late-night host to a free speech champion.

Here’s Murphy attacking Disney/ABC based on his party’s purposeful public deception. Note the bizarre use of ‘deathbed.’ (WATCH)

Chris Murphy accuses corporations like Disney/ABC of being "willing participants in the effort to destroy political speech."



“You’re going to regret this on your deathbed." pic.twitter.com/5uwAYsVQBQ — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 18, 2025

So more threats. — The🐰FOO (@PolitiBunny) September 19, 2025

Chris’ entire brand at this point is incendiary rhetoric. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 19, 2025

It's all they've got left. (No pun intended) — TexSam🇺🇸 (@TS_Texam) September 19, 2025

Yep, lies and threats, no policies that benefit Americans.

Of course, it wouldn’t be a proper Democrat meltdown without some hypocrisy. One poster brought the receipts.

They just keep forgetting that the internet is forever. 🤔🤭🤣 — Pattie C🇺🇸❤️🤍💙 (@PattieC916) September 19, 2025

They seriously don’t understand the internet 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — generic_Mike (@CentxMichael) September 18, 2025

Democrats are mentally and politically stuck in the 1960s.

Even Jimmy Kimmel is sitting on hypocrisy's heap. Here are the receipts where he celebrated Tucker Carlson’s firing and Trump’s Twitter account suspension.

Oh the humanity 😎 pic.twitter.com/SQfkF3OC4D — joe miller (@joemill37087868) September 18, 2025

He was so full of glee. Can’t wait until he issues some kind statement. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 18, 2025

So according to him, when Tucker gets fired, it's warranted. When he gets fired it's fascist? Typical lib. It's all about them! — JustMe ❤ T (@traq75) September 18, 2025

Stop being silly, it’s obviously (D)ifferent!

Can you imagine if we had a real example of a president going after free speech, not these fake Trump examples from lying Democrats? Well, lookie here.

Murphy LOVED that. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 18, 2025

Of course, he did!

Commenters found Murphy’s ‘deathbed’ threat to be dangerous. Why even say that, except to frighten others?

See how Murphy unnecessarily weaves “deathbed” into the statement. The Marxist Left denies threats or acts of violence but consistently sends veiled threats for the next Mangione to pick up and run with. — Sir Edmund Burke (@siredmund888) September 18, 2025

Sounded an awful lot like a threat. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 18, 2025

Their utter fascination with death is disturbing, to say the least. — Gary (@Ml54151601) September 18, 2025

I don’t think he’s capable of remarks that aren’t wildly incendiary. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 18, 2025

Democrats and violent rhetoric and threats are synonymous. Even the assassination of Charlie Kirk has had no noticeable effect on the words they use. Violent rhetoric is here to stay, as it appears the Democrat Party won’t change because they are unwilling to change.

