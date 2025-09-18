Comedy of Terrors: Tim Walz Lies that Trump Is Banning Entertainers He Doesn't Like from Television

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats continue to spread lies about alleged comedian Jimmy Kimmel’s exit from ABC. The way they tell it, President Donald Trump issued an edict from the White House to fire Kimmel, and ABC dutifully let him go. Of course, the reality is that viewers and advertisers were mad that Kimmel blamed MAGA for Charlie Kirk’s assassination, and they contacted their local ABC affiliates with their concerns. From there, the affiliate owners told ABC they were no longer broadcasting Kimmel’s toxic late-night show, and ABC showed him the door.

Tim Walz is pushing the Democrat Party’s fake narrative and lying that comedians are being banned from television by Trump. (WATCH)

Tim Walz: We’re banning comedians from being on TV.



Narrator: No one was banned from being on TV. pic.twitter.com/Prv7tGHFWF — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 19, 2025

Tim reminds us daily why he was a terrible VP pick. — Burt Macklin (@BurtMaclin_FBI) September 19, 2025

Seems at least the clowns are allowed on. — C Kirk (@AllanKirkhart) September 19, 2025

MSNBC’s circus tent is large and easily accommodates Walz and other Democrat clowns.

As with most everything, if Democrats are complaining about Republicans doing some imaginary thing, you can count on Democrats actually doing it. (WATCH)

Democrats, the party of speech codes & censorship pic.twitter.com/HGXPtPuwup — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 18, 2025

Strange considering the comments they've all made in the past few days. Either they've seismic philosophically changed their opinions or they're complete hypocrites! — Jesse Oppenheimer (@Oppie4547) September 18, 2025

Timmy has subzero credibility on this topic.



Well, any topic, really. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 19, 2025

You would think the Democrat Party would know better than to send him out in front of television cameras.

Posters say it’s amazing how ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats have made two of the party’s ‘comedians’ (aka propagandists) the focus of so much time and energy.

Two not-funny comedians who make million$ every year peddling garbage got let go, for different reasons, and the other 330,000,000+ of us are supposed to feel like our rights have been trampled?



🤔🤣😂 — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) September 19, 2025

It’s the End of Democracy™️ for the 1,988,901st time — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 19, 2025

Jimmy Kimmel is a comedian??? — The Right Answer (@theright_answer) September 19, 2025

Might be the most egregious lie Tim has ever told — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 19, 2025

The dude was no comedian, he was nothing but a propaganda piece of the left. — Klay Thompson (@Thompsonklay) September 19, 2025

Whatever he is, to say was “banned from TV” is just an outright lie — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 19, 2025

There are countless channels; Kimmel hasn’t been banned from any of them. If he were, it wouldn’t be Trump’s doing; it would be the channel owner’s, as is their right.

Posters are noticing that Democrats and their media minions are elevating the guy who lied about an assassination at the expense of the guy who was assassinated. How screwed up is that?

I'm not sure what the Hate America Democrats think they're going to gain by behaving as they are.



It's backfiring big time and they just keep doubling down. It's crazy.@SenJohnKennedy's "Operation Let Them Speak" is working flawlessly— — Big Jayhawk (@rdmagnum) September 19, 2025

They’re attempting to use this to move the spotlight off of leftwing violence/CK and make Kimmel their own martyr



The sick people that they are — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 19, 2025

Yes, they’re trying to overshadow Charlie Kirk, a man who got murdered for exercising his free speech, with an unfunny comedian who lied, was fired, and whose free speech rights were not violated. It’s sickening, but it’s exactly what they’re doing.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

