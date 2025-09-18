Comedy of Terrors: Tim Walz Lies that Trump Is Banning Entertainers He Doesn't Like from Television

American Woman Confronted by UK Police Over Social Media Post That 'Upset Someone'
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:20 PM on September 18, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats continue to spread lies about alleged comedian Jimmy Kimmel’s exit from ABC. The way they tell it, President Donald Trump issued an edict from the White House to fire Kimmel, and ABC dutifully let him go. Of course, the reality is that viewers and advertisers were mad that Kimmel blamed MAGA for Charlie Kirk’s assassination, and they contacted their local ABC affiliates with their concerns. From there, the affiliate owners told ABC they were no longer broadcasting Kimmel’s toxic late-night show, and ABC showed him the door. 

Tim Walz is pushing the Democrat Party’s fake narrative and lying that comedians are being banned from television by Trump. (WATCH)

MSNBC’s circus tent is large and easily accommodates Walz and other Democrat clowns.

As with most everything, if Democrats are complaining about Republicans doing some imaginary thing, you can count on Democrats actually doing it. (WATCH)

You would think the Democrat Party would know better than to send him out in front of television cameras.

Posters say it’s amazing how ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats have made two of the party’s ‘comedians’ (aka propagandists) the focus of so much time and energy.

There are countless channels; Kimmel hasn’t been banned from any of them. If he were, it wouldn’t be Trump’s doing; it would be the channel owner’s, as is their right.

Posters are noticing that Democrats and their media minions are elevating the guy who lied about an assassination at the expense of the guy who was assassinated. How screwed up is that?

Yes, they’re trying to overshadow Charlie Kirk, a man who got murdered for exercising his free speech, with an unfunny comedian who lied, was fired, and whose free speech rights were not violated. It’s sickening, but it’s exactly what they’re doing.

