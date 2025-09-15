'That S*** Is Dead!' Greg Gutfeld Drops a Rhetorical NUKE on Jessica Tarlov...
VIP
Leftists Clutch Pearls as Conservative Wave Wrecks Their Woke Empire
Katy Tur's MSNBC Bias Bonanza: Hiding Her Own Dad's Trans Drama While Bashing...
Victor Shi Celebrates That ICE Agents in CA Can’t Wear Masks, Gets Schooled
They're Still Claiming Charlie Kirk's Assassin Was a 'White, Conservative, Mormon Man'
VIP
Peter Baker: Trump Should Bury Anger Over Friend Being Murdered and Seek Unity...
Jasmine Crockett’s Massive Meltdown: Cancel Culture vs. Consequence Culture Leaves Her Big...
Scott Wiener's Tone-Deaf Post-Murder Smear: Condemning Charlie Kirk's Death While Dehumani...
NYT: Trump Officials Using Charlie Kirk's Assassination 'To Threaten Liberal Groups'
Justice Prevails! NJ Nurse Reinstated - and Surgeon RESIGNS - Over Doc's Repulsive...
Karen Attiah 'Decolonized' From The Washington Post
Kash Patel Responds to Lying Blowhard Sen. Adam Schiff's Video About His Testimony...
Report: Two Men Arrested for Allegedly Placing a Bomb Under a Fox News...
Jasmine Crockett's Pastor Puts Finger Quotes Around 'White Christian' While Describing Cha...

Trump Considering Designating ANTIFA a Terrorist Group, Dems Have Claimed It’s an 'Idea' and a 'Myth'

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:10 PM on September 15, 2025
AP Photo/Gillian Flaccus

The Democrat Party likes to pretend it doesn’t have radical leftist foot soldiers to carry out violence and intimidation against President Donald Trump’s agenda. The main one is ANTIFA, but there are others. The Democrats conveniently look the other way while these groups burn down buildings, attack ICE, and terrorize the populace. Heck, they even pretend ANTIFA doesn’t even exist.

Advertisement

Start here. (READ)

Joe Biden: "Antifa is an idea, not an organization."

For years, they engaged in a widespread disinformation campaign from the highest levels of Democrat political leadership in order to protect their network of violent street soldiers. 

In addition to dismantling the organization and prosecuting its criminals, the history of lies told by legacy media and the Democrat Party to run propaganda for this violent “idea” must also be exposed.

Here’s former President Joe Biden denying ANTIFA even exists. (WATCH)

Biden’s not the only one. 

Democrat Jerry Nadler says the violent group exists only in our imaginations. (WATCH)

Recommended

'That S*** Is Dead!' Greg Gutfeld Drops a Rhetorical NUKE on Jessica Tarlov and the 'Both Sides' Lie
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

We can’t all close our eyes to reality like Nadler.

One poster decided to play the tired ‘both sides’ game. It didn’t fly.

They're real and march for Democrats.

Members of these groups are everywhere. This one even has a song for the recently assassinated Charlie Kirk. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Yes, Democrats have done everything to keep them on the streets.

Posters say that what they’ve seen and experienced is not their imaginations running away with them.

Advertisement

Trump has signaled he’d like to designate ANTIFA as a terrorist group, but says he needs to discuss it with his Cabinet and the DOJ first. Let’s hope he has those conversations soon.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DOMESTIC TERRORISM DONALD TRUMP RIOTS TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

'That S*** Is Dead!' Greg Gutfeld Drops a Rhetorical NUKE on Jessica Tarlov and the 'Both Sides' Lie
Grateful Calvin
Katy Tur's MSNBC Bias Bonanza: Hiding Her Own Dad's Trans Drama While Bashing Charlie Kirk
justmindy
Victor Shi Celebrates That ICE Agents in CA Can’t Wear Masks, Gets Schooled
Brett T.
Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Jasmine Crockett’s Massive Meltdown: Cancel Culture vs. Consequence Culture Leaves Her Big Mad
justmindy
Justice Prevails! NJ Nurse Reinstated - and Surgeon RESIGNS - Over Doc's Repulsive Charlie Kirk Comment
Grateful Calvin

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

'That S*** Is Dead!' Greg Gutfeld Drops a Rhetorical NUKE on Jessica Tarlov and the 'Both Sides' Lie Grateful Calvin
Advertisement