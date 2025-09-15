Trump Considering Designating ANTIFA a Terrorist Group, Dems Have Claimed It’s an 'Idea' and a 'Myth'

The Democrat Party likes to pretend it doesn’t have radical leftist foot soldiers to carry out violence and intimidation against President Donald Trump’s agenda. The main one is ANTIFA, but there are others. The Democrats conveniently look the other way while these groups burn down buildings, attack ICE, and terrorize the populace. Heck, they even pretend ANTIFA doesn’t even exist.

Biden’s not the only one.

Democrat Jerry Nadler says the violent group exists only in our imaginations. (WATCH)

Jerry Nadler: Antifa is a “myth.” pic.twitter.com/u2yO2Vo8uf — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 15, 2025

Right this way Jerry, we’re going to take you back to the home where they have a nice bowl of pudding waiting for you. — Dave (@DavidPaul170709) September 15, 2025

Nadler’s service to america is the myth. — G Man (@GegouxTheodore) September 15, 2025

We can’t all close our eyes to reality like Nadler.

One poster decided to play the tired ‘both sides’ game. It didn’t fly.

It was across the political spectrum. — Kevin (@blue_light_spcl) September 15, 2025

like clockwork, here comes the both sides guy



go stand in a corner somewhere, the adults are speaking — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 15, 2025

Oh look someone lit the blue (gas) light special sign. This is my not shocked face. — Sylvester McMonkey McBean (@StanSmithsSUV) September 15, 2025

They're real and march for Democrats.

Members of these groups are everywhere. This one even has a song for the recently assassinated Charlie Kirk. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

“I want you to F****ng DIE!!!” Shouts protestor at Charlie Kirk vigil after NYU College Republican president, Ryan Leonard, offers prayer of salvation. pic.twitter.com/g2yYpscPvX — NYU College Republicans (@nyurepublicans) September 15, 2025

there’s that idea again just doing idea things — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 15, 2025

For years, the Democrat Party ran cover for Antifa. They weren’t just silent—they were complicit. Bail funds. Soft prosecutors. Legacy media spin. All part of the same machine. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) September 15, 2025

Yes, Democrats have done everything to keep them on the streets.

Posters say that what they’ve seen and experienced is not their imaginations running away with them.

I guess all the people bragging about being Antifa, putting the logo in their DM profile pics, and burning sht down is just our imagination.



The absurdity of them denying what is and lying about what is not is why more and more are waking up.



Keep exposing! — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) September 15, 2025

They would tell you this as you watched them in the streets with their shields and riot gear adorned with their symbology, burning and rioting.



Now one of their adherents has committed cold blooded assassination.



And they will continue the lies. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 15, 2025

Antifa should be designated as a domestic terrorist organization. — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) September 15, 2025

There is zero doubt about this. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) September 15, 2025

Trump has signaled he’d like to designate ANTIFA as a terrorist group, but says he needs to discuss it with his Cabinet and the DOJ first. Let’s hope he has those conversations soon.

