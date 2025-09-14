VIP
Charlie Kirk Vigil in New York Mirrors Events of Mourning and Celebration Across...
Jemele Hill Refuses to Engage with Real Charlie Kirk, Instead Chooses to Bash...
The Hate Hour: Don Lemon Munches on Popcorn as He Watches His Podcast...
Canadian Minister of Families Tries to Walk Back Defamation of Charlie Kirk
VIP
Massive Crowd Turns Out With Flags for 'Unite the Kingdoms' Protest in London,...
A-Dumb's Wishcasting Woes: Kinzinger's 'Leftist Radical' Flop on Charlie Kirk's Shooting D...
David Hogg Leaves Instructions for When He's Assassinated by a Right-Winger
Hakeem Jeffries Has Lost His Mind: Chicago Crime Control Claim Sparks Outrage and...
Dallas Motel Manager Beheaded by Illegal Alien Over Broken Washing Machine
Eric Swalwell: It Doesn't Matter That Charlie Kirk's Killer Was a Straight White...
NYT, ABC News Report That President Trump Has Escalated Attacks on His Political...
NYT Publishes What Streamer Who Was to Debate Charlie Kirk 'Would Have Said'
Wajahat Ali's Denial Spiral: Clinging to Laughable MAGA Shooter Narrative Despite Trans Pa...
Oxford Union President-Elect Now Says 'My Words Were No Less Insensitive' Than Charlie...

Still Riding a TDS Wave, Chuck Todd Says It’s Time for Grace in the Wake of Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:43 AM on September 14, 2025
Katherine Frey/The Washington Post via AP, Pool

With the assassination of Charlie Kirk still looming large, it’s not hyperbole to say that ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats cannot self-reflect. Chuck Todd, who has ridden a Trump Derangement Syndrome wave for more than ten years, spreading lies and hate to the masses, says it’s time to abandon anger and choose grace. Yes, even while he’s still surfing the TDS wave that culminated in Kirk’s murder.

Advertisement

Here’s his post, which lacks even a hint of self-awareness. (READ)

Embrace the grace of a MAGA sitting duck with Democrat hunters’ guns pointing at you! Thanks, Chuck! We’re not stupid.

Again, we've endured more than ten years of 24/7 lies and hate directed at MAGA by Todd and his ilk. Commenters are telling Todd exactly what he needs to do to make amends instead of cluelessly lecturing those his Democrat Party has victimized.

Recommended

Canadian Minister of Families Tries to Walk Back Defamation of Charlie Kirk
Brett T.
Advertisement

Yes, we’ll be hearing Hitler, Nazi, racist, fascist, and more directed at MAGA fairly soon.

Posters are exhausted at Todd’s and his fellow Democrats’ hypocrisy.

The reportage of you and your peers has fomented nothing but hatred for mainstream conservatives. And it culminated in the murder of a conservative who advocated tirelessly for civil dialogue and the contest of ideas. 

That murder was carried out by somebody bathed in the toxic swill you and your colleagues vomit out daily.

STFU

— Cruadin (@cruadin) September 13, 2025

You spent nearly a decade dehumanizing Charlie Kirk, Donald Trump all of us with politics different from yours.

Your words were CLEARLY understood by us, & by violent extremists in your own ranks.

You CONTINUE to dehumanize & incite violence while pretending otherwise.

People are dead, now. 

You got what you wanted but you fear the political blowback.

Give you grace? 

LMAO F*** You.

You murdered the man who gave you Grace.

You are an accessory to his murder, @chucktodd

Grace? For you?

We’re past that now.

— Harold__Finch (@HaroldWren22) September 13, 2025

Advertisement

Democrats want to play the fake ‘unity’ card and move on until their party’s next armed foot soldier strikes. President Donald Trump, MAGA, and Republicans are not going to let Democrats weasel out of responsibility for the assassination of Charlie Kirk. There will be no grace, Chuck.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK CHUCK TODD DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP GUN VIOLENCE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Canadian Minister of Families Tries to Walk Back Defamation of Charlie Kirk
Brett T.
Jemele Hill Refuses to Engage with Real Charlie Kirk, Instead Chooses to Bash the Fake 'Kirk' In Her Head
Warren Squire
Oxford Union President-Elect Now Says 'My Words Were No Less Insensitive' Than Charlie Kirk's
Brett T.
Hakeem Jeffries Has Lost His Mind: Chicago Crime Control Claim Sparks Outrage and Mockery
justmindy
The Hate Hour: Don Lemon Munches on Popcorn as He Watches His Podcast Subscribers Bash Charlie Kirk
Warren Squire
A-Dumb's Wishcasting Woes: Kinzinger's 'Leftist Radical' Flop on Charlie Kirk's Shooting Death
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Canadian Minister of Families Tries to Walk Back Defamation of Charlie Kirk Brett T.
Advertisement