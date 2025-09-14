Still Riding a TDS Wave, Chuck Todd Says It’s Time for Grace in the Wake of Charlie Kirk’s Assassination

With the assassination of Charlie Kirk still looming large, it’s not hyperbole to say that ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats cannot self-reflect. Chuck Todd, who has ridden a Trump Derangement Syndrome wave for more than ten years, spreading lies and hate to the masses, says it’s time to abandon anger and choose grace. Yes, even while he’s still surfing the TDS wave that culminated in Kirk’s murder.

Here’s his post, which lacks even a hint of self-awareness. (READ)

Being angry and staying angry is a choice. Giving grace is a choice. Choose wisely. Don’t let the algorithms fool you, in the real world, folks choose grace. — Chuck Todd (@chucktodd) September 13, 2025

Should we give grace before or after they kill us? — TheMorningSpew2 (@TheMorningSpew2) September 13, 2025

“Just sit back and let it happen” — The Dank Knight 🦇 (@capeandcowell) September 13, 2025

Embrace the grace of a MAGA sitting duck with Democrat hunters’ guns pointing at you! Thanks, Chuck! We’re not stupid.

Again, we've endured more than ten years of 24/7 lies and hate directed at MAGA by Todd and his ilk. Commenters are telling Todd exactly what he needs to do to make amends instead of cluelessly lecturing those his Democrat Party has victimized.

You should repent for the hatred you inculcated in all of your viewers, through years of strenuous efforts to "denormalize" Trump and Republican voters. And you should do it IMMEDIATELY. And FULLY. And with action behind it. — Mollie (@MZHemingway) September 13, 2025

Mollie, he will not ever do this because Chuck Todd is a coward — Pete Phillips (@hvysnow) September 13, 2025

He will never do that.

I can't believe that he invoked the need for grace when he has for years been graceless. — milkchaser (@milkchaser) September 13, 2025

He'll be back to calling us Nazis Monday. — The Rogue Courant (@RogueCourant) September 13, 2025

Yes, we’ll be hearing Hitler, Nazi, racist, fascist, and more directed at MAGA fairly soon.

Posters are exhausted at Todd’s and his fellow Democrats’ hypocrisy.

The reportage of you and your peers has fomented nothing but hatred for mainstream conservatives. And it culminated in the murder of a conservative who advocated tirelessly for civil dialogue and the contest of ideas. That murder was carried out by somebody bathed in the toxic swill you and your colleagues vomit out daily. STFU — Cruadin (@cruadin) September 13, 2025

You spent nearly a decade dehumanizing Charlie Kirk, Donald Trump all of us with politics different from yours. Your words were CLEARLY understood by us, & by violent extremists in your own ranks. You CONTINUE to dehumanize & incite violence while pretending otherwise. People are dead, now. You got what you wanted but you fear the political blowback. Give you grace? LMAO F*** You. You murdered the man who gave you Grace. You are an accessory to his murder, @chucktodd Grace? For you? We’re past that now. — Harold__Finch (@HaroldWren22) September 13, 2025

Charlie gave grace with every single encounter. Yet you still cast blame on him and those like him.

Go stare at the villain in your own glass. — Snarknado ⚓️ 🇺🇸 (@ZannSuz) September 13, 2025

Democrats want to play the fake ‘unity’ card and move on until their party’s next armed foot soldier strikes. President Donald Trump, MAGA, and Republicans are not going to let Democrats weasel out of responsibility for the assassination of Charlie Kirk. There will be no grace, Chuck.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

