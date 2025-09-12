First Time Watching? MSNBC Owner Sends Employees a Letter About Despicable Charlie Kirk...
Demons Among Us: Horrifying SUPERCUT Video of Leftist Lunatics Celebrating Charlie Kirk’s Murder (WATCH)

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 5:00 PM on September 12, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Goodlett

America has been bombarded for ten years by a 24/7 stream of ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats pushing the lies that President Donald Trump, MAGA, and Republicans are Nazis, racists, fascists, and so much more. Those seeds of evil are now bearing fruit in America, as this video you are about to watch proves.

You may find this disturbing. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

The truly upsetting realization is that the people celebrating Kirk’s assassination are not keeping it to themselves. They’re sharing it online. Many of them are even losing their jobs as a result. They’re that comfortable with murder.

Commenters know exactly who bears the brunt of the responsibility for the radicalization of these deranged people.

Now we are faced with how to handle these sick individuals.

Many want them to be institutionalized so they can get the help they need and so the public can be protected before more of them lash out.

The other MAGA we can all get behind.

The sad realization is that these crazed individuals are among us, and like biblical demons, they are legion.

The Democrats, with the help of their legacy media, have created a deadly threat not only to sane Americans but also to our entire nation and its future. They will not stop creating more of these lunatics. Your very life now depends on voting all Democrats out of office.

