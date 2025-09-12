Demons Among Us: Horrifying SUPERCUT Video of Leftist Lunatics Celebrating Charlie Kirk’s Murder (WATCH)

America has been bombarded for ten years by a 24/7 stream of ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats pushing the lies that President Donald Trump, MAGA, and Republicans are Nazis, racists, fascists, and so much more. Those seeds of evil are now bearing fruit in America, as this video you are about to watch proves.

You may find this disturbing. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

SUPERCUT: Left-wing lunatics celebrate killing Charlie Kirk in cold blood pic.twitter.com/sM59RL7yIB — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 12, 2025

Thanks to @libsoftiktok for scouring the sewers of the internet to help round up these soulless attention seekers — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) September 12, 2025

I hate hitting the heart on something so horrible, but thank you and thanks to @libsoftiktok for creating this. People need to see how these people really are. — Captain Contrarian (@Capt_Contrarian) September 12, 2025

Twitter has been tough to be on this week. The responses have just been pure evil. Not sure how she does it having to look at these evil scumbags all day — Will (@WillyMwilsoN) September 12, 2025

The truly upsetting realization is that the people celebrating Kirk’s assassination are not keeping it to themselves. They’re sharing it online. Many of them are even losing their jobs as a result. They’re that comfortable with murder.

Commenters know exactly who bears the brunt of the responsibility for the radicalization of these deranged people.

They've paid attention to the incitement to violence by @msnbc @cnn and the rest. — John Bind (@johnbind2) September 12, 2025

Those are sick people who were brainwashed by the left-wing media. — 𝐃𝐄𝐍𝐍𝐈𝐒 (California First 🇺🇲) 𝕏 (@Real_DennisL) September 12, 2025

Thank you! Proves the NAZI rhetoric from the DNC leadership is what's behind the vigilante violence. They created a Red Guard in our youth. — Andromeda (@AndromedaAMDG) September 12, 2025

Every time a Democrat accuses a Republican of being a "Fascist" it's a call for a political assassination.



At some point these calls need to be criminalized as "Conspiracy to murder". — LMGTS (Let me get this straight) (@RichardAubrey11) September 12, 2025

Thank you, Democrats. These are your offspring, filled with joy over a man's assassination. Nothing more need be said. — Susan774 (@Susan46429) September 12, 2025

Now we are faced with how to handle these sick individuals.

Many want them to be institutionalized so they can get the help they need and so the public can be protected before more of them lash out.

It scares me that we are living in the same world as these "people". — William Clay (@WilliamClay2291) September 12, 2025

These people are a danger to other people and our society. They need to be institutionalized. — Jeff Milligan (@millijfree) September 12, 2025

Make asylums great again — SaltyFletch (@saltyfletch) September 12, 2025

The other MAGA we can all get behind.

The sad realization is that these crazed individuals are among us, and like biblical demons, they are legion.

Yikes. I know overall this country is still full of good people that were horrified by the assassination but it’s frightening how mainstream this insane hate is on the left now. — Tim K 🇺🇸 (@Tim_Koerner) September 12, 2025

Leftists have no clue what they are cheering for... at all.

They have no ability to see into the future. 🤦‍♂️😪 — Carl Killough (@CarlKillough) September 12, 2025

I know the importance of this video. I can't watch these demons smiling. It's watching soulless humanoids. — El Diarblo (@observe55555) September 12, 2025

They all also want you and I killed for having different beliefs. Be careful out there. — Bernie was a PSYOP (@XvirtueSignaler) September 12, 2025

The Democrats, with the help of their legacy media, have created a deadly threat not only to sane Americans but also to our entire nation and its future. They will not stop creating more of these lunatics. Your very life now depends on voting all Democrats out of office.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

