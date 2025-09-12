Seb Gorka Reminds ALL of X Just How Hateful, Divisive and DANGEROUS Biden's...
T-FREAKING-K. O! Matt Walsh Goes SCORCHED EARTH on Ron Filipkowski for Painting Kirk...
MSNBC Unable to Spot a 'Theme' in Writing on Charlie Kirk Shooter's Bullet...
YouTube TOOL David Pakman Tries Shaming MAGA for Not 'Turning Down the Temp'...
VIP
Here's a Detail About the Firearm Used to Shoot Charlie Kirk the 'We...
Stephen King Apologizes for Lying About Charlie Kirk but It's Guy Benson's RESPONSE...
'Hey Fascist! CATCH!' Utah Governor Shares Damning Deets About Kirk's Assassin and MORE...
NY Times' Issues a Doozy of a 'Correction' to Their Charlie Kirk Story...
Charlie Kirk Assassination Suspect in Custody- 'We Have Him'; UPDATE: Suspect Is Tyler...
EYE-OPENING: Man Who Asked Charlie Kirk the Trans Question Right Before He Was...
X BLASTS Julia Ioffe for Trying to Play 'Antifascist' Word Games ... and...
VIP
No, Brian Stelter, We Will Not 'Lower the Temperature' That YOU Raised, You...
VIP
A Turning Point
VIP
The People Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Death Have (or Had) Jobs, and It's Scary

Benny Johnson ERUPTS As Chris Cuomo Tries to Lump Charlie Kirk Into the Hate-Profit Crowd

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 1:05 PM on September 12, 2025
Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats have two ways of addressing hate-driven violence: either it comes entirely from the Republican Party/MAGA, or when one of their own acts on the Democrats', ‘He’s a fascist, he’s a Nazi,’ rhetoric, it suddenly becomes a both sides of the aisle problem. NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo went with option two on Thursday, seemingly placing the recently assassinated Charlie Kirk in the bag with all the hate-spewers. 

Advertisement

That’s when guest Benny Johnson pushed back hard. (READ)

HOLY SMOKES: Benny Johnson just SNAPPED at Chris Cuomo for implying the hate is coming from both sides...including from Charlie Kirk.

Cuomo immediately tried to walk it back…because he knew what was coming.What followed was scorched earth.

@bennyjohnson fired back with both barrels, defending his friend and calling out exactly what separates the right from the left on this.

“Charlie Kirk has NEVER advocated violence..ever! Charlie Kirk was ONLY a nonviolent, peaceful debater.”

“You’ll never be able to chew me out Chris, because I’ll never dehumanize.”

“Now, I can show you an ENDLESS series of TikToks and celebration posts, and t-shirts made celebrating this travesty.”

“There is a fundamental difference of those who glorify death on the left, and it is DEMONIC, it’s sick and it’s dark and it NEEDS to be disavowed.”

Here’s the full exchange. (WATCH)

This is so tiring.

Recommended

T-FREAKING-K. O! Matt Walsh Goes SCORCHED EARTH on Ron Filipkowski for Painting Kirk Gunman as Republican
Sam J.
Advertisement

Posters were expectedly fuming at what they heard from Cuomo.

F*** Cuomo!

Don’t you ever talk about Charlie Kirk or our movement that way again. 

Good job to Benny for not putting up with that bull****.

— AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) September 12, 2025

MAGA and Republicans are no longer going to take the 'heated rhetoric' blame or partial blame when someone on their own side is murdered in cold blood.

Posters were not buying Cuomo’s on-air backtracking.

Advertisement

Cuomo will never do that.

Cuomo later released a video on X where he tried to smooth things over. It was met with derision because most didn’t believe it. (WATCH)

Exactly.

There have been many attacks on Republicans that the media has conveniently memory-holed. It’s the refusal by the media to acknowledge these attacks in the recent coverage of Kirk’s assassination that has MAGA angry and throwing off the ‘both sides’ nonsense.

Advertisement

Sadly, the hypocrisy and lies are here to stay until the ‘news’ networks go dark.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

CHARLIE KIRK DOMESTIC TERRORISM GUN VIOLENCE MEDIA BIAS REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

T-FREAKING-K. O! Matt Walsh Goes SCORCHED EARTH on Ron Filipkowski for Painting Kirk Gunman as Republican
Sam J.
Seb Gorka Reminds ALL of X Just How Hateful, Divisive and DANGEROUS Biden's Rhetoric REALLY Was (Pics)
Sam J.
YouTube TOOL David Pakman Tries Shaming MAGA for Not 'Turning Down the Temp' and WOWZA, That Was Stupid
Sam J.
MSNBC Unable to Spot a 'Theme' In Writing on Charlie Kirk Shooter's Bullet Casings
Doug P.
Stephen King Apologizes for Lying About Charlie Kirk but It's Guy Benson's RESPONSE That's Truly POWERFUL
Sam J.
'Hey Fascist! CATCH!' Utah Governor Shares Damning Deets About Kirk's Assassin and MORE About the Bullets
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

T-FREAKING-K. O! Matt Walsh Goes SCORCHED EARTH on Ron Filipkowski for Painting Kirk Gunman as Republican Sam J.
Advertisement