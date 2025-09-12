Benny Johnson ERUPTS As Chris Cuomo Tries to Lump Charlie Kirk Into the Hate-Profit Crowd

‘Journalists’ and their fellow Democrats have two ways of addressing hate-driven violence: either it comes entirely from the Republican Party/MAGA, or when one of their own acts on the Democrats', ‘He’s a fascist, he’s a Nazi,’ rhetoric, it suddenly becomes a both sides of the aisle problem. NewsNation’s Chris Cuomo went with option two on Thursday, seemingly placing the recently assassinated Charlie Kirk in the bag with all the hate-spewers.

That’s when guest Benny Johnson pushed back hard. (READ)

HOLY SMOKES: Benny Johnson just SNAPPED at Chris Cuomo for implying the hate is coming from both sides...including from Charlie Kirk. Cuomo immediately tried to walk it back…because he knew what was coming.What followed was scorched earth. @bennyjohnson fired back with both barrels, defending his friend and calling out exactly what separates the right from the left on this.



“Charlie Kirk has NEVER advocated violence..ever! Charlie Kirk was ONLY a nonviolent, peaceful debater.”



“You’ll never be able to chew me out Chris, because I’ll never dehumanize.”



“Now, I can show you an ENDLESS series of TikToks and celebration posts, and t-shirts made celebrating this travesty.”



“There is a fundamental difference of those who glorify death on the left, and it is DEMONIC, it’s sick and it’s dark and it NEEDS to be disavowed.”

Here’s the full exchange. (WATCH)

HOLY SMOKES: Benny Johnson just SNAPPED at Chris Cuomo for implying the hate is coming from both sides...including from Charlie Kirk.



Cuomo immediately tried to walk it back…because he knew what was coming.



What followed was scorched earth.@bennyjohnson fired back with both… pic.twitter.com/mDYaaH4VCb — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) September 12, 2025

This is so tiring.

Posters were expectedly fuming at what they heard from Cuomo.

F*** Cuomo! Don’t you ever talk about Charlie Kirk or our movement that way again. Good job to Benny for not putting up with that bull****. — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) September 12, 2025

I’m honestly shocked Cuomo made the fatal mistake of going after Kirk posthumously.



It’s a decision that will haunt him for a long time. — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) September 12, 2025

And how he said “it could’ve easily been you!” WTF!? — 𝑹𝒂𝒄𝒉𝒆𝒍 𝑷𝒓𝒆𝒔𝒄𝒐𝒕𝒕 (@msrachelpres) September 12, 2025

That was so out of line of Cuomo.



Beyond out of line. — AmericanPapaBear (@AmericaPapaBear) September 12, 2025

He is out of touch with the cultural zeitgeist. They all are. They haven't moved on from 2012. They're a cult stuck in the past and increasingly despised because of it. — Biff Gruffly (@BitingNews) September 12, 2025

MAGA and Republicans are no longer going to take the 'heated rhetoric' blame or partial blame when someone on their own side is murdered in cold blood.

Posters were not buying Cuomo’s on-air backtracking.

Chris keeps saying he "gets it."

He doesn't get it - at all. — Jae Kim (@JaeKim1089208) September 12, 2025

That’s Cuomo’s code for “I lost the argument and want to move on.” — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) September 12, 2025

Actually getting it would mean admitting he is on the side of the bad guys doing the bad stuff. — Ennuibert (@Ennuibert) September 12, 2025

Cuomo will never do that.

Cuomo later released a video on X where he tried to smooth things over. It was met with derision because most didn’t believe it. (WATCH)

Make no mistake, @bennyjohnson is welcome on my show and has a major platform for a reason. We don't agree on much except what matters most: we show respect to the other as men who love their families and worry for their well-being. Especially now. pic.twitter.com/bDOUrrHDyF — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) September 12, 2025

Chris, your attempt to paint yourself as some kind of neutral arbiter is laughable. You think having Benny on your show makes you a hero? Please. You're just exploiting the situation for ratings, and your "respect" for him is as hollow as your journalism. — E G M (@EGMallory1) September 12, 2025

What you said was not true and awful - then every 5th word interrupting with “Benny” made you look small. — Brian Cox (@kbriancox) September 12, 2025

Exactly.

There have been many attacks on Republicans that the media has conveniently memory-holed. It’s the refusal by the media to acknowledge these attacks in the recent coverage of Kirk’s assassination that has MAGA angry and throwing off the ‘both sides’ nonsense.

Oh, please. Steve Scalise, Brett Kavanaugh, Donald Trump, Rand Paul the list goes on and on. The moral equivalency is DONE. We are OVER it. — PhillyGenX (@PhillyGenx) September 12, 2025

He has to gaslight and keep the leftist talking points out there. The MSM and Democrats are lying about Charley because we have all seen, he's been very civil and respectful to the people he debated. There was no hate speech. — KeoweeGal (@KeoweeSCgal) September 12, 2025

Chris Cuomo comes across as an arrogant belittling jerk in this segment. I’m so sick of these people and their hypocrisy and lies. — BlueJayGirl 🇺🇸 (@BlueJayGirl2) September 12, 2025

Sadly, the hypocrisy and lies are here to stay until the ‘news’ networks go dark.

