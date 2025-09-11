Dem Zohran Mamdani Shamelessly Exploits Charlie Kirk’s Assassination to Push for Gun Control

On Wednesday night, Democrat mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani did his best David Hogg impression by finding a warm body to stand on to push for gun control. The body belonged to conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was killed by an assassin’s bullet just hours earlier.

Advertisement

Unbelievable is the best way to describe this. It’s also utterly shameless. (READ)

UNBELIEVABLE Democrat Zohran Mamdani is already exploiting Charlie Kirk’s assassination — using his death as a platform to push gun control. “Charlie Kirk is dead — yet another victim of gun violence in a nation where what should be a rarity has turned into a plague.” “We can and we must do more to challenge a status quo that has allowed this pain to become routine, that has allowed the question of which mass shooting to respond to the news of one that is shared.”

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

🚨 UNBELIEVABLE



Democrat Zohran Mamdani is already exploiting Charlie Kirk’s assassination — using his death as a platform to push gun control.



“Charlie Kirk is dead — yet another victim of gun violence in a nation where what should be a rarity has turned into a plague.”



“We… pic.twitter.com/gX9VOX1ben — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) September 11, 2025

Every effort must be made to make this race unwinnable for him. — Mundi Viator (@MundiViatori) September 11, 2025

We can try. But it feels inevitable because voters in New York are just that gullible and stupid.

Commenters got to see just how low Mamdani is willing to go to push his communist agenda.

Zohran is a horrible person. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) September 11, 2025

The worst. It hasn’t even been 12 hours, and he’s already rushing to exploit a tragedy to push his sick agenda. — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) September 11, 2025

Zohran is the last person I want to take advice from

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Beachday (@beachday146) September 11, 2025

Anyone referring to a political assassination as just another incidence of gun violence is a far leftist nutcase. — TheNobleLifePath (@TheNobleLifeWay) September 11, 2025

Yes, a planned political assassination is a far cry from the hourly gun violence on the streets of New York City. Gun crimes, Mamdani doesn’t even want to punish.

Posters say they want justice for the deadly shooting of Kirk, not crazed communists trying to use his tragic end as a means to usurp their Second Amendment rights.

The left wastes no time exploiting tragedy for politics. Charlie Kirk’s shooting deserves prayers and justice, not shameless gun control propaganda from Democrats eager to score points off his pain. — For God & Country🇺🇸 (@RhombusReport) September 11, 2025

It’s not “gun violence” it’s the violence of the soul-deprived and mentally challenged fired up by certain politicians and media entities — Neoborn Caveman (@NeobornCaveman) September 11, 2025

Advertisement

But wait…. Isn’t he the same guy who wants to release prisoners and get rid of gang data? — ElevatedAmbitions ☕️ (@ElevateAmbition) September 11, 2025

Yes, Mamdani sides with criminals, but wants to make it harder for law-abiding Americans to protect themselves from them.

Mamdani is about disarming Americans. Posters have seen how that movie ends.

The evil people that shoot everyone are telling the rest of us we should give up our guns. Pfft — JustDeplorable 🇺🇸 (@TopsyRjl76) September 11, 2025

The people who want us dead want to take our guns. Pay attention! — 🌴🌞🇺🇸 Florida Mama🇺🇸🌞🌴 (@nickberoxbe1989) September 11, 2025

It never ends well when communists want to take away your firearms — MP Dave (@DLinn17199) September 11, 2025

Mamdani, you’re never getting our guns.

Editor’s Note: The radical left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun control policies and schemes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.