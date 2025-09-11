Dem Zohran Mamdani Shamelessly Exploits Charlie Kirk’s Assassination to Push for Gun Control

VIP
VIP
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:25 AM on September 11, 2025
AP Photo/Richard Drew

On Wednesday night, Democrat mayoral candidate Zohran Mamdani did his best David Hogg impression by finding a warm body to stand on to push for gun control. The body belonged to conservative activist Charlie Kirk, who was killed by an assassin’s bullet just hours earlier.

Unbelievable is the best way to describe this. It’s also utterly shameless. (READ)

UNBELIEVABLE

Democrat Zohran Mamdani is already exploiting Charlie Kirk’s assassination — using his death as a platform to push gun control.

“Charlie Kirk is dead — yet another victim of gun violence in a nation where what should be a rarity has turned into a plague.”

“We can and we must do more to challenge a status quo that has allowed this pain to become routine, that has allowed the question of which mass shooting to respond to the news of one that is shared.”

Here’s the video. (WATCH)

We can try. But it feels inevitable because voters in New York are just that gullible and stupid.

Commenters got to see just how low Mamdani is willing to go to push his communist agenda.

Yes, a planned political assassination is a far cry from the hourly gun violence on the streets of New York City. Gun crimes, Mamdani doesn’t even want to punish.

Posters say they want justice for the deadly shooting of Kirk, not crazed communists trying to use his tragic end as a means to usurp their Second Amendment rights.

Yes, Mamdani sides with criminals, but wants to make it harder for law-abiding Americans to protect themselves from them.

Mamdani is about disarming Americans. Posters have seen how that movie ends.

Mamdani, you’re never getting our guns.

Editor’s Note: The radical left will stop at nothing to enact their radical gun control agenda and strip us of our Second Amendment rights.

Help us continue to report on and expose the Democrats’ gun control policies and schemes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.

