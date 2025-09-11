Raw Emotion: Charlie Sheen and Joe Rogan Show How America Should Have Reacted to Charlie Kirk’s Murder

The latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast features footage of Rogan and actor Charlie Sheen learning of Charlie Kirk’s assassination and death as it happened. Both men were shaken by the event and showed a level of genuine concern and humanity missing in most coverage of the media on Wednesday.

Here’s more. (READ)

Joe Rogan has a raw moment on air as he struggles to process the news that Charlie Kirk is dead. This clip takes you back to the moment we all first heard the devastating news. Rogan buries his face in his hands, stares off to the side, visibly shaken. This goes on for two minutes straight. Charlie Sheen was disturbed, too.

Here’s where they just learned of the shooting. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

This goes on for two… pic.twitter.com/bAI9azhpMy — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) September 11, 2025

Pure humanity on display.

Here’s more from when Kirk’s death was confirmed. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Of course he was shaking we all where it was horrible what happened — Forrest Cartwright (@ForrestCartwri3) September 11, 2025

Very raw emotions.

Many were surprised at Charlie Sheen’s reaction and his interaction with Rogan, who was clearly in shock and struggling with the tragic news.

Charlie Sheen had a 10x more kind, rational response to the news than 45% of the country.



Let that sink in. — Adriezy (@Adriezy1) September 11, 2025

Holy crap, you're right. — Outer Angel (@_0uterangel) September 11, 2025

You’re right. That dude has fried half his brain and was still smart enough to give the response everyone should have had. — Jared Orrock (@Jtoorrock) September 11, 2025

Charlie sheen is totally whacked out and even he has a common sense response to it — Sny_Tzu (@snytzu) September 11, 2025

Agree..I thought Sheen’s response was very kind & heartfelt — BrandAid🇺🇸🦅 (@SherriB1057135) September 11, 2025

It’s called being human, and seeing it demonstrated only highlights how little we see it in the media these days.

Commenters say the shooter and those who are celebrating Kirk’s death don’t know what they’ve awakened.

The left does not know what they have done.

He will make the nation embrace the culture and values he taught.



God Bless his family and America. — 🇺🇸 Ryan 🇺🇸 (@Ryan_In_Mi) September 11, 2025

Charlie Kirk’s death elevated him from the most influential conservative under 35 to a figure people will remember forever.



Killing him won’t bury his ideas. It will cement them in history. Big mistake. — Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) September 11, 2025

It makes more people embrace his values.

I for one am making changes. — 🇺🇸 Ryan 🇺🇸 (@Ryan_In_Mi) September 11, 2025

Hat tip to Sheen and Rogan for their compassion. — A Nobody (@ANobody1415968) September 11, 2025

One doesn’t expect such an emotional, heartfelt experience with Joe Rogan and Charlie Sheen. It was refreshing and encouraging, considering much of the darkness we've witnessed in the aftermath of Kirk’s untimely death. Thank you, gentlemen.

