Raw Emotion: Charlie Sheen and Joe Rogan Show How America Should Have Reacted to Charlie Kirk’s Murder

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:40 PM on September 11, 2025
Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, file

The latest episode of The Joe Rogan Experience podcast features footage of Rogan and actor Charlie Sheen learning of Charlie Kirk’s assassination and death as it happened. Both men were shaken by the event and showed a level of genuine concern and humanity missing in most coverage of the media on Wednesday.

Here’s more. (READ)

Joe Rogan has a raw moment on air as he struggles to process the news that Charlie Kirk is dead.

This clip takes you back to the moment we all first heard the devastating news.

Rogan buries his face in his hands, stares off to the side, visibly shaken.

This goes on for two minutes straight.

Charlie Sheen was disturbed, too.

Here’s where they just learned of the shooting. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Pure humanity on display.

Here’s more from when Kirk’s death was confirmed. (WATCH - LANGUAGE WARNING)

Very raw emotions.

Many were surprised at Charlie Sheen’s reaction and his interaction with Rogan, who was clearly in shock and struggling with the tragic news.

What's Going On With Teachers Celebrating Charlie Kirk's Death?
Brett T.
It’s called being human, and seeing it demonstrated only highlights how little we see it in the media these days.

Commenters say the shooter and those who are celebrating Kirk’s death don’t know what they’ve awakened.

One doesn’t expect such an emotional, heartfelt experience with Joe Rogan and Charlie Sheen. It was refreshing and encouraging, considering much of the darkness we've witnessed in the aftermath of Kirk’s untimely death. Thank you, gentlemen.

CHARLIE KIRK CONSERVATISM GUN VIOLENCE MASS SHOOTING MEDIA BIAS MENTAL HEALTH

