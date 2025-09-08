Scott Jennings: Leaderless? President Donald Trump Is the Leader of the Democrat Party!

The Democrat Party is not leaderless after all. Republican commentator Scott Jennings says the party has a leader - it's President Donald Trump! If you think about it, he’s right. Democrats get all their marching orders from Trump; they just march in the opposite direction of what he says.

Jennings explains it on CNN. (WATCH)

President Trump is running the Democratic Party.



Their only guiding principle is: "If Trump is for it, we're against it." Sprinkle in a little socialism on top and you have the modern Dem Party. pic.twitter.com/oAi6IWKELL — Scott Jennings (@ScottJenningsKY) September 7, 2025

I love how he replies "the 2 democrats on the panel" as if he's not also a Democrat. — Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@jellen805) September 7, 2025

Jake Tapper’s a Democrat; there’s no point in pretending he’s an unbiased journalist.

Commenters say Democrats are ‘Marxists’ following the teachings of both Groucho Marx and Karl Marx.

Trump-deranged Democrats are following the Groucho Marx rule of Politics: "Whatever it is, I'm against it!" — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) September 7, 2025

They like all kinds of Marxist politics. — aka Hadassah 🇺🇸 (@BeastlyChowder) September 7, 2025

That's all they got. The only thing they stand for is opposing Trump. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) September 7, 2025

Democrat political platform in a nutshell pic.twitter.com/IdHQCLc5Fw — The Questionable Gardner (@T_Q_Gardner) September 7, 2025

The Democrats live in Bizarro World.

They always take the wrong, unpopular side of every issue. ‘Leader’ Trump even has the Democrat party defending narco-terrorists now.

You are right on this too. pic.twitter.com/lJDH1bVt1F — AJH - Question Everything (@1_2_question) September 7, 2025

And they walked right into it.



Defending criminals, illegal aliens and against sending extra protection to cities. — Carmine Sabia (@CarmineSabia) September 7, 2025

Yep, Democrats must be contrarian on everything, which has them siding with illegal aliens, drug cartels, and inner city criminals.

Posters say Democrats aren’t envisioning the near future when Trump is no longer 'leading' their party.

I still can’t figure out how they think this plays out in 2028 when they’re running against J.D. Vance. Either they abandon 4 years invested as the Party of Orange Man Bad, or they’re forced to run on “Vance is worse than Trump” (who was worse than Romney, who was worse than Bush, etc.). Seems like it’s better now to figure out something you stand for other than violent criminals, most never go to jail, and we never defend our southern border. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) September 7, 2025

I can... They're insane — TheMoralCase (@CaseMoral) September 7, 2025

Exactly.. What will they do when he goes off into retirement and Vance is the president.. — Madd_Dawg | ▚▘▚▘▚▘| (@MaddKingMaddox) September 8, 2025

Scott Jennings nailed it: Democrats don’t have ideas, they just have Trump Derangement Syndrome on loop. If Trump’s for air, they’d suffocate out of spite. — merikuh (@merikuh) September 7, 2025

If Democrats don’t start coming up with public-friendly policies of their own, they’ll be looking at President JD Vance as the next 'leader' of their party.

