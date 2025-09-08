Chewing the Fat: ABC ‘News’ Laughably Enlists Chris Christie to Attack RFK, Jr....
Scott Jennings: Leaderless? President Donald Trump Is the Leader of the Democrat Party!

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:57 AM on September 08, 2025
Twitchy

The Democrat Party is not leaderless after all. Republican commentator Scott Jennings says the party has a leader - it's President Donald Trump! If you think about it, he’s right. Democrats get all their marching orders from Trump; they just march in the opposite direction of what he says.

Jennings explains it on CNN. (WATCH)

Jake Tapper’s a Democrat; there’s no point in pretending he’s an unbiased journalist.

Commenters say Democrats are ‘Marxists’ following the teachings of both Groucho Marx and Karl Marx.

The Democrats live in Bizarro World.

They always take the wrong, unpopular side of every issue. ‘Leader’ Trump even has the Democrat party defending narco-terrorists now.

Yep, Democrats must be contrarian on everything, which has them siding with illegal aliens, drug cartels, and inner city criminals.

Posters say Democrats aren’t envisioning the near future when Trump is no longer 'leading' their party.

I still can’t figure out how they think this plays out in 2028 when they’re running against J.D. Vance.

Either they abandon 4 years invested as the Party of Orange Man Bad, or they’re forced to run on “Vance is worse than Trump” (who was worse than Romney, who was worse than Bush, etc.).

Seems like it’s better now to figure out something you stand for other than violent criminals, most never go to jail, and we never defend our southern border.

— IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) September 7, 2025

If Democrats don’t start coming up with public-friendly policies of their own, they’ll be looking at President JD Vance as the next 'leader' of their party.

