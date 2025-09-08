Clown Crown: Variety Decrees Late-Night Talker Jimmy Kimmel Is at the Forefront of Defending Democracy

A writer for Variety has crowned late-night talk show clown Jimmy Kimmel a defender of democracy. Please bow. We’re kidding! It’s so ridiculous that even Kimmel had to back away from the description. Still, he believes he’s making a slight difference on the democracy front. He says he likes giving 'this guy’ a little poke and that he enjoys it. We bet he does.

Have a listen. (WATCH)

Jimmy Kimmel on what it means to be at the forefront of defending democracy. pic.twitter.com/hMLWIfwifN — Variety (@Variety) September 8, 2025

Main Character Syndrome personified. — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) September 8, 2025

The "front lines"?? How clownishly self-important. — David Gaw (@davidgaw) September 8, 2025

Is this tweet a joke? — Czech One Two (@corrcomm) September 8, 2025

No, the Democrat writer is serious.

Commenters wonder why anyone gives weight to anything entertainers say or do outside of genuinely entertaining people.

Please tell me why “celebrities” think they are any smarter than the average person? Or should have any sort of influence? He’s an entertainer. Celebrity worship is fing stupid. Why should I care what he says or thinks again? — Gillys cool dad (@daddyshanec) September 8, 2025

Because they are NARCISSISTS — aka Hadassah 🇺🇸 (@BeastlyChowder) September 8, 2025

Yep. Crazy he didn’t even graduate college (which isn’t that big of deal either), so he can’t even claim he’s super educated so we should listen to him. He’s an entertainer who somehow think his views should be important, for absolutely no reason other than being a narcissist. — Gillys cool dad (@daddyshanec) September 8, 2025

When we used to believe we lived in a meritocracy we would believe that these people earned the spotlight through excellence.. we now know this is not the case — S.R. (@cause_a_wreck) September 8, 2025

Many do not believe that people like Kimmel and Stephen Colbert rise to the top based on talent. It feels more based on their willingness to push their politics.

Posters laugh at the absurd notion that Kimmel and his ‘defense of democracy’ are on par with George Washington or soldiers in combat.

Idk who lied to who but jimmy kimmel isn’t important or defending anything. — Phil (@RealPhillyP) September 8, 2025

What exactly is Kimmel doing to “defend democracy” 🤡 — WestCoast_Life (@westcoast_lyfe) September 8, 2025

Yeah Jimmy Kibble is the defender of democracy, not these guys right? pic.twitter.com/MpzKnH6p8Q — Cosisiwa Shamatari (@cosisiwa18701) September 8, 2025

I'm tellin ya, we have reached Idiocracy. — Broseph (@GentlemanJoke) September 8, 2025

He’s a failing talk show host — Dan Stringer, SEC Pimp (@Danstringer74) September 8, 2025

Celebrity is lowest in my list of people I should listen for political advice. — Jay - Algood Group (@algoodgroup) September 8, 2025

This post is getting more laughs than Kimmel has gotten in his entire career. — FugitiveMama (@fugitivemama) September 8, 2025

Even better, it’s not even intentionally funny. There’s a writer and probably a whole ‘newsroom’ of Democrat Party sycophants at Variety who think Kimmel really is some late-night warrior for democracy. It’s funny and sad at the same time, unlike Kimmel, who is always sad.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

