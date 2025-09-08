Charlotte Mayor's Despicable Response to Monster Who Murdered Innocent Young Woman Is WHO...
Can Tim Walz Win Again?
It's As If 1000s of Leftist, Woke Voices Cried Out All at Once:...
VIP
Every Time John Brennan Cries An Angel Gets His Wings (and We Know...
Nutjob Pro-Trans UK Doc Openly Threatens Anyone Who Misgenders or Deadnames Trans and...
OOF! Don Lemon Did NOT Expect to Hear What this New Yorker Had...
Friend Who Sparked ‘Hands Up, Don’t Shoot’ Lie in Michael Brown Police Shooting,...
Check OUT Axios' Headline After Ignoring Innocent White Girl's Death at the Hands...
VIP
Obviously the Horrible Charlotte Stabbing Story Doesn't Fit Many Media Outlets' Preferred...
Macron's Sideways Condolences Post for Israelis Killed in Palestinian Terror Attack Goes R...
'So NOT Just Innocent Fisherman': DataRepublican's Deep Dive on Drug Boat U.S. Struck...
Zohran Mamdani Explains Why the Rich Won't Want to Flee Higher NYC Taxes...
Trump's DOJ Torches $18M Cuban Smuggling Racket While Dems Swear Borders Are Closed...
DEVELOPING: Two Terrorists Open Fire on a Bus In Jerusalem, Reportedly Leaving Six...

Clown Crown: Variety Decrees Late-Night Talker Jimmy Kimmel Is at the Forefront of Defending Democracy

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 2:05 PM on September 08, 2025
AP Photo/Chris Pizzello

A writer for Variety has crowned late-night talk show clown Jimmy Kimmel a defender of democracy. Please bow. We’re kidding! It’s so ridiculous that even Kimmel had to back away from the description. Still, he believes he’s making a slight difference on the democracy front. He says he likes giving 'this guy’ a little poke and that he enjoys it. We bet he does.

Advertisement

Have a listen. (WATCH)

No, the Democrat writer is serious.

Commenters wonder why anyone gives weight to anything entertainers say or do outside of genuinely entertaining people.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Many do not believe that people like Kimmel and Stephen Colbert rise to the top based on talent. It feels more based on their willingness to push their politics.

Posters laugh at the absurd notion that Kimmel and his ‘defense of democracy’ are on par with George Washington or soldiers in combat.

Advertisement

Even better, it’s not even intentionally funny. There’s a writer and probably a whole ‘newsroom’ of Democrat Party sycophants at Variety who think Kimmel really is some late-night warrior for democracy. It’s funny and sad at the same time, unlike Kimmel, who is always sad.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ABC NEWS DEMOCRAT PARTY ENTERTAINMENT JIMMY KIMMEL

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Charlotte Mayor's Despicable Response to Monster Who Murdered Innocent Young Woman Is WHO the Dems Are
Sam J.
'So NOT Just Innocent Fisherman': DataRepublican's Deep Dive on Drug Boat U.S. Struck a DAMNING Must-Read
Sam J.
It's As If 1000s of Leftist, Woke Voices Cried Out All at Once: SCOTUS Rules in Trump's Favor ... AGAIN
Sam J.
OOF! Don Lemon Did NOT Expect to Hear What this New Yorker Had to Say About HIM and OMG HIS FACE (Watch)
Sam J.
Nutjob Pro-Trans UK Doc Openly Threatens Anyone Who Misgenders or Deadnames Trans and Yeah, That Was DUMB
Sam J.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement