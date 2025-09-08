Nutjob Pro-Trans UK Doc Openly Threatens Anyone Who Misgenders or Deadnames Trans and...
Friend Who Sparked ‘Hands Up, Don’t Shoot’ Lie in Michael Brown Police Shooting, Fatally Shot in Ferguson

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:30 AM on September 08, 2025
CNN

The man whose lies helped propel BLM, causing death, riots, and destruction, has died in a fatal shooting in Ferguson, Missouri. In 2014, Dorian Johnson witnessed his friend Michael Brown rush a police officer in Ferguson. The officer fatally shot Brown in self-defense. But before the truth finally came out, lies were spread about the killing by Johnson, which created a national media-fueled outrage that was driven on by the later-debunked ‘Hands up, Don’t Shoot’ chant and narrative. Johnson died on Sunday, less than a mile from where Brown was killed. No police were involved.

Here’s more. (READ)

We’ll never know.

Posters are not missing the irony that a person who sparked an anti-police crusade died by the very violence that more policing could have helped prevent.

Guess they decided his black life didn’t matter. That happens a lot in rampant black-on-black crime.

When the Brown shooting happened, ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats, seeing the opportunity to push a false narrative, jumped at the chance to do so. They helped spread the ‘Hands Up, Don’t Shoot’ hoax nationwide. Posters remember.

Just one of many times the legacy media spread lies that eventually blew up in their faces. No lessons were learned, of course.

When Brown was killed, the media tried to portray him as an aspiring scholar with a bright, non-crime-filled future ahead. If that sounds familiar, it’s because the media frequently does this to rehabilitate the image of young criminals justifiably shot by police. It’s become a running joke, as posters highlight below.

The Brown shooting was 11 years ago, and the lies told surrounding that event are still having repercussions on our nation today. We’re only left to wonder how different things would have turned out if the truth had been more important than pushing fake narratives.

