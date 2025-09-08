Friend Who Sparked ‘Hands Up, Don’t Shoot’ Lie in Michael Brown Police Shooting, Fatally Shot in Ferguson

The man whose lies helped propel BLM, causing death, riots, and destruction, has died in a fatal shooting in Ferguson, Missouri. In 2014, Dorian Johnson witnessed his friend Michael Brown rush a police officer in Ferguson. The officer fatally shot Brown in self-defense. But before the truth finally came out, lies were spread about the killing by Johnson, which created a national media-fueled outrage that was driven on by the later-debunked ‘Hands up, Don’t Shoot’ chant and narrative. Johnson died on Sunday, less than a mile from where Brown was killed. No police were involved.

Here’s more. (READ)

🚨BREAKING: Friend of Michael Brown who helped sparked the debunked 'hands up, don’t shoot' BLM narrative, has been fatally shot in a non-police-related incident. pic.twitter.com/TExXN99YfR — Election Wizard (@ElectionWiz) September 8, 2025

Michael Brown’s Friend Dorian Johnson – The Man Behind the ‘Hands Up Don’t Shoot’ Lie – Is Shot Dead in Ferguson, MO – 11 Police Officers Were Killed Following ‘Hands Up’ Hoax pic.twitter.com/lKpKlYTvUQ — Trump2024_no_matter_what (@TexasTrump2024) September 8, 2025

Saw it, lied about it, led to riots.



Good riddance. — Mathew (@MKillerrabbit) September 8, 2025

I guess his hands weren’t up either. 😂 — Rodster🇺🇸 (@clantro) September 8, 2025

We’ll never know.

Posters are not missing the irony that a person who sparked an anti-police crusade died by the very violence that more policing could have helped prevent.

The irony writes itself. One of the guys who helped launch the biggest anti-police lie of our time “hands up, don’t shoot” didn’t get taken out by cops, but by the same street violence BLM glorified. Lies catch up. — MAG🔫1775🇺🇸 (@realMAG1775) September 8, 2025

Absolutely he told that lie until he had to sit down with the feds. There he had to tell the truth about the thug attacking Wilson. Media didn't want to report that — Accountability Warrior 💪💥💪 (@BeAccountable4u) September 8, 2025

Guess they decided his black life didn’t matter. That happens a lot in rampant black-on-black crime.

When the Brown shooting happened, ‘journalists’ and their fellow Democrats, seeing the opportunity to push a false narrative, jumped at the chance to do so. They helped spread the ‘Hands Up, Don’t Shoot’ hoax nationwide. Posters remember.

Democrats drank his nonsense up. — Yuge Balz (@wsimpsonkw) September 8, 2025

Just one of many times the legacy media spread lies that eventually blew up in their faces. No lessons were learned, of course.

When Brown was killed, the media tried to portray him as an aspiring scholar with a bright, non-crime-filled future ahead. If that sounds familiar, it’s because the media frequently does this to rehabilitate the image of young criminals justifiably shot by police. It’s become a running joke, as posters highlight below.

On his way to engineering class I'm sure. — Carlo Barca (@CarloRampa) September 8, 2025

I bet he was on his way to church after he finished reading to the elderly. — Jason Allen ☩ 🇺🇸 🥃 (@PapaJay7284) September 8, 2025

Crying shame, another doctor lost. — DesertAIP (@DesertAIP) September 8, 2025

Weird he was still in Ferguson and not at his NASA job. — The Cuckservative (@CuckservativeII) September 8, 2025

The Brown shooting was 11 years ago, and the lies told surrounding that event are still having repercussions on our nation today. We’re only left to wonder how different things would have turned out if the truth had been more important than pushing fake narratives.

