Democrat Lies About the Second Amendment Do Not Change Reality
Bill Kristol’s New Love Affair: Swapping War Drums for Drug Cartel Cuddles Just...
DeSantis Ditches Vax Mandates: Parents Reclaim Control Of Kids’ Shots, Leaving Nanny State...
Victor Shi Posts Video of 'Jaw-Dropping Crowds' in DC Heading Toward the White...

The Politics of Dancing: Man Opts to Bust a Move in Breakdancing Protest Over NJ Property Taxes

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:30 AM on September 07, 2025
ImgFlip

A fed-up New Jersey resident found an interesting way to bring attention to out-of-control property taxes at a recent city meeting - breakdancing. His 80s-inspired protest went viral, bringing much-needed attention to an issue that is strangling many property owners.

Check this out. (WATCH)

More steps need to be taken. A twirl wouldn’t hurt, either.

Posters are breaking down over the breakdancer. They say he’s right.

Cut the taxes and then cut a rug to celebrate.

Commenters were praising the moonwalking man’s creativity.

Next, we’ll see concerned voters doing the robot to protest automation and ballet to end mail-in ballots. Who knows what will get voters moving next?

