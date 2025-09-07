The Politics of Dancing: Man Opts to Bust a Move in Breakdancing Protest Over NJ Property Taxes

A fed-up New Jersey resident found an interesting way to bring attention to out-of-control property taxes at a recent city meeting - breakdancing. His 80s-inspired protest went viral, bringing much-needed attention to an issue that is strangling many property owners.

NEW: New Jersey man starts break-dancing during a town hall meeting in protest against property tax hikes.



Town council candidate Will Thilly was seen spinning on the floor at one point during the Cranford, New Jersey meeting.



When he was finished, Thilly moonwalked back to his… pic.twitter.com/LnRqCbnnHy — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) September 5, 2025

That’s a memorable protest. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 5, 2025

He’s not a bad dancer. — CarsZo (@CarsZo96645) September 5, 2025

This protest is the shot heard around the country. Time to abolish property taxes! — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 5, 2025

More steps need to be taken. A twirl wouldn’t hurt, either.

Posters are breaking down over the breakdancer. They say he’s right.

He’s convinced me.



We should end all property taxes and the Fed.



Twist my arm, I tell ya! — Walter Curt (@WCdispatch_) September 5, 2025

End Federal income taxes and property taxes.



Shudder the now unnecessary agencies and go to a flat sales tax across the board while ensuring there are zero loopholes in the code.



This move would fill the coffers so much more effectively, and everyone pays their fair share! — Cold Dead Hands (@PATRICKJAMESBCP) September 5, 2025

A guy moonwalking in a council meeting is funny, but skyrocketing TAX bills in Jersey are robbery. — Emilia Henderson (@Emilia__writes) September 5, 2025

I’m convinced! We must end property taxes in every state! — Shaun (@ShaunStromb) September 5, 2025

Cut the taxes and then cut a rug to celebrate.

Commenters were praising the moonwalking man’s creativity.

Now that's what I call getting your point across with style! Love seeing people find creative ways to make their voices heard at local government meetings. Definitely more memorable than the usual public comments. — Lisa Sicard 👩‍💻 (@Lisapatb) September 5, 2025

Excellent. More dancing in politics. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) September 5, 2025

Will NJ head to the right in 2028? pic.twitter.com/az6zTia1S8 — Shelz912 (@shelz912) September 5, 2025

Thanks for the new GIF 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/uX9sin2lDl — Its Ya Boy “Za”! 🤙🏽 (@MadScientistZa) September 5, 2025

this is the best argument ive seen in politics — Spliffymagoo.ron (@spliffymagoo) September 5, 2025

Next, we’ll see concerned voters doing the robot to protest automation and ballet to end mail-in ballots. Who knows what will get voters moving next?

