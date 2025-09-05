Ex WH Spox Didn't Look Thrilled When Being Brought In to Get Grilled...
Ro Khanna ‘Offended’ CNN Guest Pointed Out Zohran Mamdani’s Voters Come from a Failed Education System

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:50 AM on September 05, 2025
AP Photo/Richard Drew

Former Lieutenant Governor of New York Betsy McCaughey had a keen observation about young voters enamored with Democrat NYC mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani - they are the result of a failed education system. Democrat Congressman Ro Khanna took offense at Republican McCaughey for correctly pointing out why these voters are excited about socialism and communism when they should know better.

Here’s the exchange on CNN’s NewsNight. (WATCH)

Emotional garbage doesn’t work anymore because Democrats are perpetually offended.

McCaughey listed off several policies and ideas that an educated person would summarily reject because they would know they don’t work and have devastating consequences.

Well, they might be that as well. It’s a pretty big tent.

The deadly history of socialism and communism (which is what Mamdani is really about) is not being stressed in education. That’s the failing McCaughey is simply pointing out. Posters agree.

The problem is that Democrats have a stranglehold on education in our country's universities and public schools (thanks to teachers' unions). The lessons of what Mamdani is proposing should have been learned in the classroom, but if he’s elected, we’ll see them destructively play out in New York City.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

