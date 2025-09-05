Ro Khanna ‘Offended’ CNN Guest Pointed Out Zohran Mamdani’s Voters Come from a Failed Education System

Former Lieutenant Governor of New York Betsy McCaughey had a keen observation about young voters enamored with Democrat NYC mayoral nominee Zohran Mamdani - they are the result of a failed education system. Democrat Congressman Ro Khanna took offense at Republican McCaughey for correctly pointing out why these voters are excited about socialism and communism when they should know better.

Advertisement

Here’s the exchange on CNN’s NewsNight. (WATCH)

"I find that very offensive"



CNN's Republican panelist said Zohran Mamdani is the result of a failed education system and the attention starved Congressman Ro Khanna reacts full of fake outrage. pic.twitter.com/sf2BC3wv6n — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) September 5, 2025

"I find that very offensive."



So what ? — Mike B (@Mainer999) September 5, 2025

Oh please. Yall find everything offensive. — MissPeach (@MsPeach2850) September 5, 2025

Emotional garbage doesn’t work anymore because Democrats are perpetually offended.

McCaughey listed off several policies and ideas that an educated person would summarily reject because they would know they don’t work and have devastating consequences.

She gave examples of policies. Education about communism is far different than someone’s intelligence and Khanna knows that. — Donna Davis (@DonnaDavisHNL) September 5, 2025

She said education but the better word is taxpayer funded indoctrination posing as education. They’re f’n brainwashed by a cult of destructive imbeciles with no other plan than to overthrow the constitution — BillieCotter (@BillieCotter) September 5, 2025

He's an absolute fraud. She said they were poorly educated.



But in fact, Mamdani supporters are stupid. — Ultra Maga Corgi King (@Corgi_King0421) September 5, 2025

Well, they might be that as well. It’s a pretty big tent.

The deadly history of socialism and communism (which is what Mamdani is really about) is not being stressed in education. That’s the failing McCaughey is simply pointing out. Posters agree.

People who still cling to socialism need to be criticized because it left hundreds of millions of people dead last century. — Rob Carson Show (@RobCarson) September 5, 2025

It's true. Anyone with a basic understanding of recent history learns pretty quickly that leftist ideologies like socialism and it's related communism, and all such collectivist ideologies



aren't just unworkable, but result in widespread death, and misery



each and every time — Polyticks Unlimited (@PoliUnLimited) September 5, 2025

Anybody who believes that communism or socialism is good has to be a result of a failed education system. — That Looks Infected (@CJ19158695) September 5, 2025

The problem is that Democrats have a stranglehold on education in our country's universities and public schools (thanks to teachers' unions). The lessons of what Mamdani is proposing should have been learned in the classroom, but if he’s elected, we’ll see them destructively play out in New York City.

Editor’s Note: Zohran Mamdani is an avowed Democratic Socialist and has a real chance to become the next mayor of New York City.

Help us continue to report on his radical communist views and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership.