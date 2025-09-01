The Lincoln Project Confuses Trump with Biden In Hilariously Off the Mark ‘Not Running the Country’ Post

The losers at The Lincoln Project made a post on X on Monday that would have been true over the past four years of President Joe Biden’s tenure, but looks ridiculous given the current occupant of the White House. Someone needs to tell the predators at the LP that it’s 2025.
Here’s the post. (READ)
The dumbest post of the day has been found.— Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 1, 2025
Oh, they have so much PTSD from having to defend Biden for 4 years, and it's hilarious. pic.twitter.com/om5YEMNXU5
It's absolutely insane that these people have the audacity to even post this.— Kate (@kate_p45) September 1, 2025
Insane sounds right.
Some posters unsurprisingly had difficulty recalling exactly who The Lincoln Project was.
The Lincoln Project is delusional. Completely out of touch with reality. Trump broke them.— Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) September 1, 2025
Isn't that the pedo group?— Drummer of Tedworth (@DrumrofTedworth) September 1, 2025
September 1, 2025
Does anyone still take The Lincoln Pederast seriously?— AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) September 1, 2025
Not anyone with a brain.— America First Patriot Jennifer 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@perinejennifer5) September 1, 2025
Rick Wilson and the LP have always been a joke.
Posters were wondering if Wilson and the gang were hallucinating.
They think Biden is still in the White House.— Sadie (@Sadie_NC) September 1, 2025
September 1, 2025
It’s ok.— G.H. R0SЕ (@R0SE_716728) September 1, 2025
They meant to post this sometime during 2023 but forgot
I just love how history got erased January 20 2025.— Jake Smith (@fixitjake) September 1, 2025
Looks like their brains were wiped clean, too.
All these silly resistance groups are trying to recover after convincing themselves that something was wrong with President Donald Trump's health over the last few days. He's fine.
They were convinced that he's dead now that he's not dead they're convinced that he's dying🙄— loulou (@GLouise01) September 1, 2025
Ahh tomorrow they’ll go back to saying he’s running the country like a king.🤣— Tom Santorufo (@TomTsantorufo) September 1, 2025
It's so satisfying to see dems melt down over Trump's health 🤣🤣🤣— MatthewLovesUSA (@MatthewLovesUSA) September 1, 2025
Again this is why we need to make insane asylums great again.— Christyne Campbell (@TXRealtorDallas) September 1, 2025
The Lincoln Project crew should be first in line for a padded cell.
