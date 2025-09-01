The Lincoln Project Confuses Trump with Biden In Hilariously Off the Mark ‘Not Running the Country’ Post

The losers at The Lincoln Project made a post on X on Monday that would have been true over the past four years of President Joe Biden’s tenure, but looks ridiculous given the current occupant of the White House. Someone needs to tell the predators at the LP that it’s 2025.

Here’s the post. (READ)

The dumbest post of the day has been found.



Oh, they have so much PTSD from having to defend Biden for 4 years, and it's hilarious. pic.twitter.com/om5YEMNXU5 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 1, 2025

It's absolutely insane that these people have the audacity to even post this. — Kate (@kate_p45) September 1, 2025

Insane sounds right.

Some posters unsurprisingly had difficulty recalling exactly who The Lincoln Project was.

The Lincoln Project is delusional. Completely out of touch with reality. Trump broke them. — Ellie A (@EllieGAnders) September 1, 2025

Isn't that the pedo group? — Drummer of Tedworth (@DrumrofTedworth) September 1, 2025

Does anyone still take The Lincoln Pederast seriously? — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) September 1, 2025

Not anyone with a brain. — America First Patriot Jennifer 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@perinejennifer5) September 1, 2025

Rick Wilson and the LP have always been a joke.

Posters were wondering if Wilson and the gang were hallucinating.

They think Biden is still in the White House. — Sadie (@Sadie_NC) September 1, 2025

It’s ok.

They meant to post this sometime during 2023 but forgot — G.H. R0SЕ (@R0SE_716728) September 1, 2025

I just love how history got erased January 20 2025. — Jake Smith (@fixitjake) September 1, 2025

Looks like their brains were wiped clean, too.

All these silly resistance groups are trying to recover after convincing themselves that something was wrong with President Donald Trump's health over the last few days. He's fine.

They were convinced that he's dead now that he's not dead they're convinced that he's dying🙄 — loulou (@GLouise01) September 1, 2025

Ahh tomorrow they’ll go back to saying he’s running the country like a king.🤣 — Tom Santorufo (@TomTsantorufo) September 1, 2025

It's so satisfying to see dems melt down over Trump's health 🤣🤣🤣 — MatthewLovesUSA (@MatthewLovesUSA) September 1, 2025

Again this is why we need to make insane asylums great again. — Christyne Campbell (@TXRealtorDallas) September 1, 2025

The Lincoln Project crew should be first in line for a padded cell.

