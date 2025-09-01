Scott Jennings Grapples With CNN Dems Who Now FAVOR Separating Kids From Their...
Sheesh-Bop: Cyndi Lauper and Cher's Cringe ‘Girls’ Song Update Will Make Wish You...
On the Record: Trump and Leavitt Have Two Choice Words to Describe Margaret...
VIP
UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer Says He's Proud of the Flag as Long...
Say Wut? Goldilocks Democrat Complains that Trump Has Made Washington, D.C., TOO SAFE
Dublin City Council Debating What to Do About Citizens Flying Irish Flags
Rep. Rashida Tlaib Keeps It Classy at People’s Conference for Palestine
Rosie the Pivoter: Ireland-Based O’Donnell Offers 'Apology' for Blaming MN Trans Church Sh...
VIP
Abortion Laws Aren't the Culprit: The Kentucky Cheerleader Case and the Crisis of...
Smart Chicago Democrat Pressures Mayor Brandon Johnson to Drop Politics and Accept Trump’s...
Ghoul of the Nation: MAGA Remembers Third Anniversary of Biden’s Blood-Red, Hate-Filled 'E...
VIP
Home Depot Is the Latest Target of the Democratic Party's Bullying
Girl, BYE: Actress Robin Wright Is the Latest to Leave America for the...
Mother Nature Throws a Wrench Into Greta Thunberg's Gaza Flotilla Plans

The Lincoln Project Confuses Trump with Biden In Hilariously Off the Mark ‘Not Running the Country’ Post

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 11:45 PM on September 01, 2025
Twitter

The losers at The Lincoln Project made a post on X on Monday that would have been true over the past four years of President Joe Biden’s tenure, but looks ridiculous given the current occupant of the White House. Someone needs to tell the predators at the LP that it’s 2025.

Advertisement

Here’s the post. (READ)

Insane sounds right.

Some posters unsurprisingly had difficulty recalling exactly who The Lincoln Project was.

Rick Wilson and the LP have always been a joke.

Posters were wondering if Wilson and the gang were hallucinating.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

Looks like their brains were wiped clean, too.

All these silly resistance groups are trying to recover after convincing themselves that something was wrong with President Donald Trump's health over the last few days. He's fine.

The Lincoln Project crew should be first in line for a padded cell.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP JOE BIDEN MENTAL HEALTH REPUBLICAN PARTY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Scott Jennings Grapples With CNN Dems Who Now FAVOR Separating Kids From Their Illegal Alien Parents
Warren Squire
On the Record: Trump and Leavitt Have Two Choice Words to Describe Margaret Brennan of CBS News
Warren Squire
Say Wut? Goldilocks Democrat Complains that Trump Has Made Washington, D.C., TOO SAFE
Warren Squire
'A Supremely Dishonest Person': Chris Rufo BURIES David French For Lying About Cracker Barrel
Grateful Calvin
They Think They're the Good Guys! Lefty Daughter Says She's Cut Off Her MAGA Parents (WATCH)
Amy Curtis

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement