Say Wut? Goldilocks Democrat Complains that Trump Has Made Washington, D.C., TOO SAFE

It’s been almost three weeks since President Donald Trump federalized the police force in our nation’s capital. But like some demented Goldilocks, at least one Democrat in Washington, D.C., is complaining that the city is too safe. You have got to be kidding!

Advertisement

Here’s the post. (READ)

🚨 UPDATE: Liberals are now complaining that President Trump has made Washington DC *TOO* safe, with one reporting that Lincoln Park was filled with families, kids on scooters, and kids playing on the sidewalk - along with the National Guard.



"Not great, tbh." pic.twitter.com/tqKrPJyBNX — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 1, 2025

Can you imagine the horror — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) September 1, 2025

WTF, people feel safe? 🤯 — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) September 1, 2025

Crazy right? — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) September 1, 2025

‘Won’t someone save us from these plummeting crime rate numbers?’

One commenter agreed with ‘Goldilocks’ but was quickly put in his place.

you want armed personnel at your kids' play dates @EricLDaugh ? — Jackie Robson (@robsonjackie3) September 1, 2025

You do realize all police officers are armed right? You’re crying about feeling safe? pic.twitter.com/kLZdUIl5lX — ELEX98 (@somchair1) September 1, 2025

Uhhh….

Yes

as a parent who’s lived in high crime metro areas, the idea of a bunch of well armed public safety folks close at hand is extremely reassuring.

Sounds wonderful — Mark Bluczech (@MBluczech) September 1, 2025

Better than a crack junkie or gang banger — Brian (with an i) (@bst6031) September 1, 2025

One would think that choosing between the National Guard and crazed criminals would be an easy choice, but we are dealing with Democrats after all.

Posters say they inhabit a fantasy world where nothing makes any logical sense. But it does sound like some are throwing off the mental shackles of their party, so they can finally embrace common sense.

This is what happens when criminals are your people and law enforcement is your enemy.

Upside down world. — Dread Pirate Roberts (@DreadPirate67) September 1, 2025

I bet more people personally thanked our NG! — The 1 Liberal Conservative (@The1LC) September 1, 2025

Absolutely. The people want them. The radical Democrat leaders are a small number with a loud voice. Echoed louder by the fake news. — Dread Pirate Roberts (@DreadPirate67) September 1, 2025

I honestly didn’t think they could get crazier, but somehow they have — CliffS (@CliffS2952) September 1, 2025

Unfortunately, the need to disagree with Trump still has many Democrats pining for the days of rampant crime, as crazy as that sounds.

Editor's Note: The days of lawlessness in Washington, D.C. are over. Thanks to President Trump, our nation's capital will be SAFE once again.

Help us continue to report on President Trump’s efforts to restore law and order to our great nation. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.