Say Wut? Goldilocks Democrat Complains that Trump Has Made Washington, D.C., TOO SAFE

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 10:45 PM on September 01, 2025
AP Photo/Julia Demaree Nikhinson

It’s been almost three weeks since President Donald Trump federalized the police force in our nation’s capital. But like some demented Goldilocks, at least one Democrat in Washington, D.C., is complaining that the city is too safe. You have got to be kidding!

Here’s the post. (READ)

‘Won’t someone save us from these plummeting crime rate numbers?’

One commenter agreed with ‘Goldilocks’ but was quickly put in his place.

One would think that choosing between the National Guard and crazed criminals would be an easy choice, but we are dealing with Democrats after all.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Posters say they inhabit a fantasy world where nothing makes any logical sense. But it does sound like some are throwing off the mental shackles of their party, so they can finally embrace common sense.

Unfortunately, the need to disagree with Trump still has many Democrats pining for the days of rampant crime, as crazy as that sounds.

Editor's Note: The days of lawlessness in Washington, D.C. are over. Thanks to President Trump, our nation's capital will be SAFE once again.

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
On the Record: Trump and Leavitt Have Two Choice Words to Describe Margaret Brennan of CBS News
Warren Squire
They Think They're the Good Guys! Lefty Daughter Says She's Cut Off Her MAGA Parents (WATCH)
Amy Curtis
Dublin City Council Debating What to Do About Citizens Flying Irish Flags
Brett T.
Despite Stacking the Deck, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Loses Battle to Bail Out CPS With $200M Loan
Amy Curtis
Rep. Rashida Tlaib Keeps It Classy at People’s Conference for Palestine
Brett T.

