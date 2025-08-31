Wigged Out Maxine Waters Wants to Invoke 'Article 25' to Oust 'Crazy' Trump

The Democrats at MSNBC (yes, that includes pretend ‘Republican’ Michael Steele) are fuming mad that President Donald Trump ordered the removal of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. MSNBC then decided to bring on one of the most mentally unstable Democrats in the party to call for an invocation of 'Article 25' (we assume that means the 25th Amendment) against Trump - California Rep. Maxine Waters.

Here she is wigging out. (WATCH)

Mentally unstable Maxine Waters wants to invoke “Article 25” of the Constitution because she says Trump is mentally unfit for office.



“Something's wrong with this president!" pic.twitter.com/pXvptLIN5J — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 30, 2025

The projection here is unreal. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 30, 2025

They don’t even realize they do it. Literally telling us their own insecurities and problems through projection — jon doe (@nooseepwns) August 30, 2025

Dem playbook 101. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 30, 2025

It’s so expected now, we’d be shocked if they didn’t do it!

The interview provided a perfect snapshot of where the Democrats are right now. Check out this screenshot.

The democrat party in 2025. — That Guy With The French Accent (@BenoistPoire) August 30, 2025

Every shade of depraved villanous crazy encapsulated in a single image.

Way more than a thousand words 😂 — JP (@J_P1776) August 30, 2025

No hair. Fake hair and Top Raman 🤣 — Denise (@DrrDenise) August 30, 2025

They did it. They fit that amount of crazy in one bottle. — Filet o Fist (@ChiefBeef2114) August 30, 2025

Whatever you do, don’t twist off the lid unless you want to be drenched in madness!

Posters say 'Gravy Train Granny' needs to be put under the microscope.

How about a Forensic Audit on Maxine Waters…?? — Wun Hung Lo (@BigWagWag) August 30, 2025

This is exactly what’s needed. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 30, 2025

Can we charge her with treason? — Peter C (@ConnersPet25458) August 30, 2025

How has she not been investigated for corruption yet? — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 30, 2025

It seems Trump has some long-game going. I'm pretty sure (despite people whining) he plans to arrest Obama and a slew of other traitors. He probably want to take them out in one fell swoop. — Peter C (@ConnersPet25458) August 30, 2025

They bring this walking skeleton out when the Democrats have bottomed out yet once again. — Eric Pistey (@shawnpisteySC) August 30, 2025

Waters can always be counted on to bring the crazy and a new wig to any fake narrative the Democrat Party is trying to push. Her seat is safe, and nothing she says, no matter how false or outlandish, will ever change that.

