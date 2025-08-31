Fewer Student Visas, Cheaper Rent, More College Spots for Americans: Democrats Weep for...
Obscene Scene: DOJ Employee Who Shot Middle Finger at National Guard Troops Fired...
Lincoln Project Doesn’t Think Trump’s Heart Will Last Until the End of His...
VIP
Democrats Will Never Be the Normal Party Again
From Hat Snatcher to Hero: Polish CEO’s Infamy Meets Tennis Star’s Kindness at...
VIP
Unhinged Lib Who Laughed at Church Shooting and Called for More ID'd
CNN Panelist Offers Proof That Trump Has Dementia; Scott Jennings Says to Run...
The Atlantic: Too Many in Government Have Committed Mortgage Fraud to Make Them...
Sen. Tina Smith Dares RFK Jr. to Go to Annunciation School and Say...
It Happened AGAIN: German Girl Dead After Iraqi Migrant Pushed Her In Front...
Seattle Mayoral Candidate Continues Dem Tradition of Blaming Corporate Greed Instead of Th...
Mayor Jacob Frey's Campaign Manager Thinks It's Insulting to Pray for Children Who...
AH-MAZE-ING: CNN's Erin Burnett Was Singing a (D)ifferent Tune About Mortgage Fraud In...
Hot Fudge Sundae With a Side of Senility: Biden’s 'Double Dippers' Outing Proves...

Wigged Out Maxine Waters Wants to Invoke 'Article 25' to Oust 'Crazy' Trump

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:00 AM on August 31, 2025
AP Photo/Eric Thayer

The Democrats at MSNBC (yes, that includes pretend ‘Republican’ Michael Steele) are fuming mad that President Donald Trump ordered the removal of Federal Reserve Governor Lisa Cook. MSNBC then decided to bring on one of the most mentally unstable Democrats in the party to call for an invocation of 'Article 25' (we assume that means the 25th Amendment) against Trump - California Rep. Maxine Waters.

Advertisement

Here she is wigging out. (WATCH)

It’s so expected now, we’d be shocked if they didn’t do it!

The interview provided a perfect snapshot of where the Democrats are right now. Check out this screenshot.

Whatever you do, don’t twist off the lid unless you want to be drenched in madness!

Posters say 'Gravy Train Granny' needs to be put under the microscope.

Recommended

Fewer Student Visas, Cheaper Rent, More College Spots for Americans: Democrats Weep for Boston Landlords
justmindy
Advertisement

Waters can always be counted on to bring the crazy and a new wig to any fake narrative the Democrat Party is trying to push. Her seat is safe, and nothing she says, no matter how false or outlandish, will ever change that.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians like Democrat Maxine Waters. 

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

DEMOCRAT PARTY DONALD TRUMP MAXINE WATERS MENTAL HEALTH MSNBC

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Fewer Student Visas, Cheaper Rent, More College Spots for Americans: Democrats Weep for Boston Landlords
justmindy
CNN Panelist Offers Proof That Trump Has Dementia; Scott Jennings Says to Run on That
Brett T.
From Hat Snatcher to Hero: Polish CEO’s Infamy Meets Tennis Star’s Kindness at US Open
justmindy
Father Didn't Know Best: The Minnesota Shooter's Lousy Dad Deserves Equal Blame for Affirming Trans Son
justmindy
The Atlantic: Too Many in Government Have Committed Mortgage Fraud to Make Them All Felons
Brett T.
Hot Fudge Sundae With a Side of Senility: Biden’s 'Double Dippers' Outing Proves He’s Past His Prime
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Fewer Student Visas, Cheaper Rent, More College Spots for Americans: Democrats Weep for Boston Landlords justmindy
Advertisement