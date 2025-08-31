Troll Toll: Jasmine Crockett Posts Rant on X Decrying All the Attention She’s...
Pennsylvania Couple Purchases Home with a Surprise Swastika Built into the Basement’s Tile Floor

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:30 AM on August 31, 2025
meme

A Pennsylvania woman is so upset at finding a surprise swastika in her recently purchased home that she and her husband are suing the seller. The Nazi symbol is part of the tile floor in the basement, and she said they were unaware of it because it was under a rug.

Here’s more background. (READ)

Pennsylvania woman horrified to find a massive swastika and German war eagle tiled into her basement floor after purchasing the home.

The woman is now suing the seller, claiming the symbol was purposely hidden during the inspection."It's mine now, and I don't want it, but it's mine. I own it, which is horrific... I was just shocked, mortified," said homeowner Lynn Rae Wentworth.

The seller says he installed the floor in the 1970s and said the swastika symbol is "a positive thing," arguing that it was a popular design on greeting cards and sports uniforms in the 1920s.

"The explanation that [the seller] gave, basically, is that the swastika is an ancient symbol that means many different things in many different cultures, and in most cultures, it's a positive thing," Attorney Daniel Stoner said.

The tiled swastika is reportedly about six feet in diameter.

Here’s the full TV news segment. (WATCH)

Troll Toll: Jasmine Crockett Posts Rant on X Decrying All the Attention She’s Getting from MAGA. Oh No!
Warren Squire
Apparently so!

Commenters wonder why she and her husband didn’t just fix the floor instead of publicly airing their grievances about their ‘Hitlered’ homestead.

Now their home will forever be known as ‘the house with the massive swastika in the basement.’ Good job!

Posters question the assertion that the geometric German emblem is ‘permanent.’

But then she couldn’t get riled over the tiles!

Commenters are perplexed that neither the inspectors nor the buyers bothered to look under the rug in the basement.

Probably best to take a few extra steps before potentially buying a home with a symbol associated with the goose step.

