Pennsylvania Couple Purchases Home with a Surprise Swastika Built into the Basement’s Tile Floor

A Pennsylvania woman is so upset at finding a surprise swastika in her recently purchased home that she and her husband are suing the seller. The Nazi symbol is part of the tile floor in the basement, and she said they were unaware of it because it was under a rug.

Advertisement

Here’s more background. (READ)

Pennsylvania woman horrified to find a massive swastika and German war eagle tiled into her basement floor after purchasing the home. The woman is now suing the seller, claiming the symbol was purposely hidden during the inspection."It's mine now, and I don't want it, but it's mine. I own it, which is horrific... I was just shocked, mortified," said homeowner Lynn Rae Wentworth. The seller says he installed the floor in the 1970s and said the swastika symbol is "a positive thing," arguing that it was a popular design on greeting cards and sports uniforms in the 1920s. "The explanation that [the seller] gave, basically, is that the swastika is an ancient symbol that means many different things in many different cultures, and in most cultures, it's a positive thing," Attorney Daniel Stoner said. The tiled swastika is reportedly about six feet in diameter.

Here’s the full TV news segment. (WATCH)

NEW: Pennsylvania woman horrified to find a massive swastika and German war eagle tiled into her basement floor after purchasing the home.



The woman is now suing the seller, claiming the symbol was purposely hidden during the inspection.



"It's mine now, and I don't want it, but… pic.twitter.com/9bKovHgbNT — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 30, 2025

They blurred it over 😂😂

Seriously, CBS? pic.twitter.com/MWFCf57do0 — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) August 30, 2025

😂😂😂The news 'blurrs out' the floor....😵‍💫😵‍💫😵‍💫 — SYGAlert (@SYGAlert) August 30, 2025

They are really blurring it? Are we that sensitive these days?? — Deportation News (@DeportedNumber) August 30, 2025

Apparently so!

Commenters wonder why she and her husband didn’t just fix the floor instead of publicly airing their grievances about their ‘Hitlered’ homestead.

Maybe, just maybe, she should just re do the flooring. — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) August 30, 2025

And miss the chance at all the drama??? ;/ — metatarci (@metatarci) August 30, 2025

LOL, right? I think this is just a liberal white woman trying to get on TV and trend on social media, instead of redoing the flooring like a normal person would. pic.twitter.com/SXXqfU84So — Neal (@nealb001) August 30, 2025

Nope, she has to be offended and outraged. — Jeff James (@jeffjamesok) August 30, 2025

Nah, she needed the media attention and validation by expressing her moral outrage instead of just fixing the problem. — Wendy Smith (@Whpanic99644) August 30, 2025

Now their home will forever be known as ‘the house with the massive swastika in the basement.’ Good job!

Posters question the assertion that the geometric German emblem is ‘permanent.’

"Permanently tiled"



Honest question: do the women in this video realize all of those tiles could have been replaced faster than the time it took for the camera crew to setup their equipment? — John Lund (@AttilaTheLund) August 30, 2025

This is extraordinarily stupid. She will waste 10 times more money and time suing than just fixing the floor. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) August 30, 2025

Advertisement

You could literally just swap out about 10% of the tiles, and you'd have a gray square on a tan background. — Its A Dry Heat (@Its_a_dryheat) August 30, 2025

But then she couldn’t get riled over the tiles!

Commenters are perplexed that neither the inspectors nor the buyers bothered to look under the rug in the basement.

Imagine buying a house and finding a six-foot swastika in the basement.



Inspections catch a leaky pipe but somehow miss that? Yeah okay. — Crushing Woke Culture (@CrushWokeAgenda) August 30, 2025

Imagine buying a house and not walking through it before deciding to purchase it. 😒 — Apanthropic Latibulating Hermit Marie Wh*te (@sisalgirl) August 30, 2025

Or looking under the rug…

suspect AF or they are idiots

~ both — Katz (@SomeBunny19) August 30, 2025

There is a walk through before closing so if they didn’t do that, it’s on them…or their realtor. The tile functions. Design choice is not a material fact. — run4MAHA🏃🏼‍♀️🇺🇸 (@run4MAHA) August 30, 2025

Probably best to take a few extra steps before potentially buying a home with a symbol associated with the goose step.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!