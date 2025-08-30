Abby Phillip Tells Scott Jennings Violent Threats to ICE Agents and Their Families Is a Risk of the Job

If you’re an ICE agent and you and your family are being targeted by rabid leftists because of the violent rhetoric of the Democrat Party, then that’s just one of the risks of the job that you must accept, according to CNN’s Abby Phillip. It’s an accepted risk, and you'd better not wear a mask to hide your identity!

Republican Scott Jennings was on NewsNight to watch this callous insanity unfold. (WATCH)

.@ScottJenningsKY: ICE agents are now wearing masks because Democrats are comparing them to n*zis, radicalizing leftists against them, and doxxing their families.



Abby Phillip: Those are risks that ICE officers just have to take. pic.twitter.com/cNq1nSWPaC — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 29, 2025

Well that’s a ghoulish thing of Abby to say.



Yikes. — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) August 29, 2025

Add it to the list. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 29, 2025

Abby Phillip is morphing into Joy Reid before our eyes nightly.

Phillip and her fellow Democrats have one goal: To end ALL illegal deportations. They can’t do this legislatively, so they’re encouraging and excusing threats to ICE agents and their families as a way of scaring them out of doing their job.

ICE agents are masking up—not for COVID, but because Democrats are comparing them to Nazis and radical leftists are doxxing their families. CNN’s Abby Phillip shrugs: “Those are risks they just have to take.” Imagine saying that about any other federal employee. — Matthew Newgarden (@a_newgarden) August 29, 2025

They want their liberal goon squad to go after them & their families. The left loves using intimidation as a tactic — Raphael™️ (@RaphTMNTtm) August 29, 2025

Correct. With the goal of hindering/halting immigration enforcement. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 29, 2025

Exactly!

Posters say all Democrats have left is violent rhetoric and goons to put those words into action.

Democrats really have just ripped the mask off (no pun intended).



They want political violence because 1) they can’t win on ideas, and 2) their lunatic base is insisting they “fight harder.”



It will get worse before it gets better. — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) August 29, 2025

Abby Phillip is insane.



They need to be able to do their jobs without having their families threatened. Nobody “agrees” to THAT risk except politicians, and that’s why they hire security.



Kinda difficult to hire security for your family on an ICE salary; they are the security. — Kevin M. Nelson (@KevinMNelsonUSA) August 29, 2025

Abby is a radical extremist masquerading as a sensible panel moderator. — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) August 29, 2025

CNN is a parody now. — Cash Loren (@CashLorenShow) August 29, 2025

Outside of Scott Jennings and a handful of right-leaning panel guests, CNN is wall-to-wall Democrat Party propaganda. Is it any wonder the network is no longer scraping the bottom of the barrel in the ratings but somehow burrowing beneath it?

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

