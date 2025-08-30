Abby Phillip Tells Scott Jennings Violent Threats to ICE Agents and Their Families Is a Risk of the Job

Gavin Newsom's Bible-Thumping Hypocrisy: Quoting Scripture While Trashing Christians
Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:41 AM on August 30, 2025
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

If you’re an ICE agent and you and your family are being targeted by rabid leftists because of the violent rhetoric of the Democrat Party, then that’s just one of the risks of the job that you must accept, according to CNN’s Abby Phillip. It’s an accepted risk, and you'd better not wear a mask to hide your identity! 

Republican Scott Jennings was on NewsNight to watch this callous insanity unfold. (WATCH)

Abby Phillip is morphing into Joy Reid before our eyes nightly.

Phillip and her fellow Democrats have one goal: To end ALL illegal deportations. They can’t do this legislatively, so they’re encouraging and excusing threats to ICE agents and their families as a way of scaring them out of doing their job.

Exactly!

Posters say all Democrats have left is violent rhetoric and goons to put those words into action.

Outside of Scott Jennings and a handful of right-leaning panel guests, CNN is wall-to-wall Democrat Party propaganda. Is it any wonder the network is no longer scraping the bottom of the barrel in the ratings but somehow burrowing beneath it?

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Tags:

ABBY PHILLIP CNN DEMOCRAT PARTY DOMESTIC TERRORISM GUN CONTROL ICE

