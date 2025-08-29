VIP
'Orgy Dome' Doomsday: High Winds Destroy 'Burning Man' Hedonistic HQ Leaving Many Forlorn Fornicators

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:15 AM on August 29, 2025
AP Photo/Brad Horn, File

Every summer, strange people trek into the Nevada desert for a week to indulge in hedonistic hippiedom at the Burning Man festival. But this year, ‘free love’ is not going to be part of the pharmaceutically-enhanced festivities. A favorite group activity center has been destroyed, leaving many forlorn fornicators - high winds have demolished the infamous ‘Orgy Dome!’

Check this out. (WATCH)

Posters couldn’t help but find a biblical parallel to the Old Testament story of Sodom and Gomorrah.

The destroyed dome at Burning Man means fewer festival goers seeing their doctors for a little burning of their own.

‘If you build it, they will come.’

Of course, one of our favorite religious memes has been deployed for the dome’s doomsday.

It sure is.

Another blessing in disguise is fewer sand rashes.

Ouch!

Commenters have some closing thoughts and observations.

That salty lass really is a pillar of the community. Looks like Burning Man participants might have to wait until next year for some lust in the dust, assuming they rebuild the desert dome.

