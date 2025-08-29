'Orgy Dome' Doomsday: High Winds Destroy 'Burning Man' Hedonistic HQ Leaving Many Forlorn Fornicators

Every summer, strange people trek into the Nevada desert for a week to indulge in hedonistic hippiedom at the Burning Man festival. But this year, ‘free love’ is not going to be part of the pharmaceutically-enhanced festivities. A favorite group activity center has been destroyed, leaving many forlorn fornicators - high winds have demolished the infamous ‘Orgy Dome!’

NEW: Burning Man’s infamous ‘Orgy Dome’ demolished by strong winds, won’t be reopening with organizers saying it’s ’beyond repair.’



“Unfortunately, the winds yesterday undid all our labor and wrecked our structure,” the group said on IG.



God said: “Not today.” pic.twitter.com/dXuTaDH1z8 — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) August 28, 2025

God said not today heathens. 😂😂😂 — DDD-1924 (@DicksonDan75217) August 28, 2025

Not the first time God has taken out something like that. — Paul of Acadia (@PaultheAcadian) August 28, 2025

Posters couldn’t help but find a biblical parallel to the Old Testament story of Sodom and Gomorrah.

The destroyed dome at Burning Man means fewer festival goers seeing their doctors for a little burning of their own.

STD central — CartierFamily (@cartierfamilyZ) August 28, 2025

The orgy dome was wrecked? Well, I guess the percentage of people leaving Burning Man with a STD may drop 20% then. — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) August 28, 2025

Local STD doctors are crowdfunding the effort to rebuild — think like a real estate appraiser (@ThinkAppraiser) August 28, 2025

‘If you build it, they will come.’

Of course, one of our favorite religious memes has been deployed for the dome’s doomsday.

"Gabriel ... send in the Winds of the North." pic.twitter.com/5fs3G6t3Z2 — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) August 28, 2025

Somehow, that meme always gets me… — TheDuchessofKitty 🇺🇸🇵🇷 Mariner’s Wife ⚓️ (@duchessofkitty) August 28, 2025

It's hilarious, that's why 🤣 — The Conservative Alternative (@OldeWorldOrder) August 28, 2025

It sure is.

Another blessing in disguise is fewer sand rashes.

Maybe that’s a good thing. I’ve heard sand gets everywhere. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) August 28, 2025

Ouch!

Commenters have some closing thoughts and observations.

There was really a place called Orgy Dome? Good lord. — Oklahoma Gamgee ✝️🇺🇸🇻🇦 (@cigar_vet) August 28, 2025

They have that Dome every year of Burning man.

Liberals spreading diseases — Doug Geer (@CovfefeDoug) August 28, 2025

bet that roof blowing off unleashed a smell thru out the whole region — Neat (@NeatFT) August 28, 2025

I think there was a woman in the crowed that looked back and was turned into a pillar of salt. 🙏 — Al Manica (@ManicaAlan) August 28, 2025

That salty lass really is a pillar of the community. Looks like Burning Man participants might have to wait until next year for some lust in the dust, assuming they rebuild the desert dome.

