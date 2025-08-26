Condescending Tiffany Cross Goes on Crass Crusade on CNN Calling Stephen Miller a ‘White Supremacist’

MSNBC reject Tiffany Cross rolled onto the set of CNN’s NewsNight with her massive arsenal of ignorance and racism at the ready. One of her main targets on Monday night was White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller. She vomited out her vile vitriol, calling Miller a ‘white supremacist.’ She wasn’t done with just him.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

CNN guest claws for 30 seconds to say something about Stephen Miller, and when she finally does, she calls him a white supremacist on air. Tiffany Cross really wanted to say this out loud. “Can I just say real quickly, Abby, because anytime that we play something from Stephen Miller, it would be journalistic integrity to point out that he is a white supremacist… That’s not my opinion. That’s actual fact.” I’ve never seen so much eye-rolling on CNN after somebody said something so stupid.

Here’s the full spectacle. (WATCH)

WATCH: CNN guest claws for 30 seconds to say something about Stephen Miller, and when she finally does, she calls him a white supremacist on air.



Tiffany Cross really wanted to say this out loud.



“Can I just say real quickly, Abby, because anytime that we play something from… pic.twitter.com/nXL7Mj0sTK — The Vigilant Fox 🦊 (@VigilantFox) August 26, 2025

Even CNN is tired of this type of rhetoric — Homesteadlander (@Homesteadlander) August 26, 2025

We wouldn’t go that far.

Cross really adds nothing to these tired panel shows except clownish buffoonery - something she excels at. Name-calling and condescension are all she has.

When they resort to name calling you know they’ve got nothing to actually say. — The Austin Conservative 🇺🇸🤘 (@AustinConserve) August 26, 2025

It’s always the ad hominem attacks from these mental midgets when they’ve lost the argument. — Angry Elephant (@Craptocracy) August 26, 2025

Ironically, her "that's not my opinion. Thats sn actual fact" disclaimer may actually boost Miller's defamation claim. — attorneybyprofession (@ATTYBYCHOICE) August 26, 2025

Agreed. When I heard her double down and then say that, I was thinking the same. Easy lawsuit. — MNPoliticalVIkesFan (@VikesRock23) August 26, 2025

As a public figure, slander is hard to prove. But Miller should explore his options.

Cross wasn’t done. She also saved a huge helping of ignorance, racism, and condescension for Arthur Aidala. (WATCH)

It's embarrassing CNN continues to give Tiffany Cross a platform, even MSNBC fired her.



"I think the reason why you may feel that way, Arthur, is because you maneuver in society with a certain privilege." pic.twitter.com/b1duwm7aIH — Thomas Hern (@ThomasMHern) August 26, 2025

A very low iq person tried to explain to a white person he’s racist because he’s white. This makes no sense — Sean Hill (@Hillst2) August 26, 2025

Advertisement

She’s so condescending and racist. Its unwatchable. — Ryan Heninger (@_bro_hen) August 26, 2025

Military are “harassing long time citizens of DC”. CNN needs to scoot this women’s chair right off the camera, down the hall and elevator, and push racist Tiffany Cross’s chair with her in it, right out the front door! Quickly!!! — Halle MAGA (@Halle2017) August 26, 2025

All the things that make Cross a horrible person are the exact reasons CNN books her on their shows. Plus, it’s doubtful CNN has a crane or forklift available in the studio to move her massive ego out into the street.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.