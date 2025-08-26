More Excuses: Mark Cuban Blames 'Consultants' for Not Letting Kamala Harris 'Sell Herself'...
'Who Is the Secretary of Agriculture?' Eric Swalwell Dies After Chomping a Burger...
VIP
UK Pub Refuses Service to Man Carrying an English Flag
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Says Those Who Want Criminals Locked Away Are Unholy,...
Mike Allen of Axios Claims He Visited ‘MAGA World’ and Reports They’re ‘Uncomfortable’...
VIP
The Prison Across the Pond
Aaron Rupar Catches President Trump Trying to Hide the Nasty Bruising on His...
Semafor: GOP Trying to Link Dems to Opinions of Liberals Who Are Nowhere...
MAZE Catches CNN’s Erin Burnett in Hypocritical Report on Mar-a-Lago Raid
Adam Kinzinger Says Deploying the National Guard Violates the Spirit of the Second...
Homeland Security Trolls Kilmar Abrego Garcia Fan Rep. Pramila Jayapal
Rep. Eric Swalwell Says ‘Nobel Newsom’ Is All the Rage in Norway
Daily Beast: 'Polling Guru' Says Trump Is Cratering With Independents
VIP
Divorced Parents, United by Duty: Owing Their Kids Shared Moments of Joy

Condescending Tiffany Cross Goes on Crass Crusade on CNN Calling Stephen Miller a ‘White Supremacist’

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:30 AM on August 26, 2025
AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

MSNBC reject Tiffany Cross rolled onto the set of CNN’s NewsNight with her massive arsenal of ignorance and racism at the ready. One of her main targets on Monday night was White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller. She vomited out her vile vitriol, calling Miller a ‘white supremacist.’ She wasn’t done with just him.

Advertisement

Here’s more. (READ)

CNN guest claws for 30 seconds to say something about Stephen Miller, and when she finally does, she calls him a white supremacist on air.

Tiffany Cross really wanted to say this out loud.

“Can I just say real quickly, Abby, because anytime that we play something from Stephen Miller, it would be journalistic integrity to point out that he is a white supremacist… That’s not my opinion. That’s actual fact.”

I’ve never seen so much eye-rolling on CNN after somebody said something so stupid.

Here’s the full spectacle. (WATCH)

We wouldn’t go that far.

Cross really adds nothing to these tired panel shows except clownish buffoonery - something she excels at. Name-calling and condescension are all she has.

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
Advertisement

As a public figure, slander is hard to prove. But Miller should explore his options.

Cross wasn’t done. She also saved a huge helping of ignorance, racism, and condescension for Arthur Aidala. (WATCH)

Advertisement

All the things that make Cross a horrible person are the exact reasons CNN books her on their shows. Plus, it’s doubtful CNN has a crane or forklift available in the studio to move her massive ego out into the street.

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ABBY PHILLIP CNN CRITICAL RACE THEORY MEDIA BIAS MSNBC STEPHEN MILLER

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Monday Morning Meme Madness
FuzzyChimp
'Who Is the Secretary of Agriculture?' Eric Swalwell Dies After Chomping a Burger in Latest Cringe Video
Warren Squire
Rep. Jasmine Crockett: It Makes No Sense Not to Send Kilmar Abrego Garcia to His Home Country
Brett T.
More Excuses: Mark Cuban Blames 'Consultants' for Not Letting Kamala Harris 'Sell Herself' to Voters
Warren Squire
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Says Those Who Want Criminals Locked Away Are Unholy, Immoral, and Racist
Warren Squire
Semafor: GOP Trying to Link Dems to Opinions of Liberals Who Are Nowhere Near Elected Office
Brett T.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Monday Morning Meme Madness FuzzyChimp
Advertisement