Georgia Man Lives in Fear MAGA Will Discover His Secret Anti-Trump Club So He Made a Viral TikTok Video

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:45 PM on August 26, 2025
Twitter

‘I now call to order the Trump Derangement Society!’ A Georgia Democrat claims his neighborhood has a secret anti-Trump club. The membership is all gray-haired seniors who, for whatever reason, hate President Donald Trump.

Here’s his TikTok video. (WATCH)

We’re sure this violates the club’s bylaws.

Posters couldn’t stop laughing that the Trump-hater couldn’t wait to blab about his now no-longer-secret club on social media.

‘What’s the worst thing about Trump? Everything!’

The first rule of Trump Derangement Society is: you do not talk about Trump Derangement Society. Commenters are surprised he doesn’t know how to keep a secret.

It shouldn’t be hard to locate a North Georgia deep red Republican neighborhood of 1500 residents with a 40,000 square foot clubhouse that’s mostly gray-haired senior citizens. Despite this guy’s unfounded fears, no one cares about outing his secret club. His fear is all in his mind, and Trump's living in there rent-free and using it as a pillow. Still, it would be fun to kick his butt at pickleball, knowing he's a Democrat.

