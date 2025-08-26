Georgia Man Lives in Fear MAGA Will Discover His Secret Anti-Trump Club So He Made a Viral TikTok Video

‘I now call to order the Trump Derangement Society!’ A Georgia Democrat claims his neighborhood has a secret anti-Trump club. The membership is all gray-haired seniors who, for whatever reason, hate President Donald Trump.

Advertisement

Here’s his TikTok video. (WATCH)

Check out this Trump Deranged psychopath who's holding secret meetings in his basement to cry about President Trump 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/nfnGnxyFvf — Vince Langman (@LangmanVince) August 26, 2025

Super secret meetings in the basement, everyone’s terrified of being discovered.



I’d better make a TikTok video and post it on X. — Brian Dreyer 🇺🇸 (@Bwdreyer) August 26, 2025

We’re sure this violates the club’s bylaws.

Posters couldn’t stop laughing that the Trump-hater couldn’t wait to blab about his now no-longer-secret club on social media.

Imagine feeling so passionate that you need to have a “secret” meeting and then going on Social Media to tell everyone about your “secret” meeting? I’m guessing he doesn’t understand the irony in that? — Pags 🇺🇸 (@bigdog0668) August 26, 2025

Well Pags, he trusts us enough to keep his secret. Let's make sure we humor him with that trust. — Doing It My Way (@dave39164) August 26, 2025

Drama

Drama

Drama

🎭

Former drama club kids — Admire, don’t worship (@TA8889116870169) August 26, 2025

Not only that, he doesn't say what they meet about. I assume it's like everyone with TDS, they can't actually name a single thing . . . it's always "everything". — Dogman (@cooperthedog17) August 26, 2025

‘What’s the worst thing about Trump? Everything!’

The first rule of Trump Derangement Society is: you do not talk about Trump Derangement Society. Commenters are surprised he doesn’t know how to keep a secret.

How secret is it when you announce it on social media? — Dianna Deeley (@DiannaDeeley) August 26, 2025

So he goes on social media to announce his "'secret" meeting. And he dreamed about it all night long. OK...🤣 — Kelly Stuttler (@KellyStuttler) August 26, 2025

Guinness World Record for biggest TDS Cuddle Puddle — Carissa (@njoyzgrl81) August 26, 2025

Damn, he was this close to spilling all the beans, and telling us which neighborhood. 🤣🤣🤣🤣 — PeachesinPA (@peachesinPA) August 26, 2025

It shouldn’t be hard to locate a North Georgia deep red Republican neighborhood of 1500 residents with a 40,000 square foot clubhouse that’s mostly gray-haired senior citizens. Despite this guy’s unfounded fears, no one cares about outing his secret club. His fear is all in his mind, and Trump's living in there rent-free and using it as a pillow. Still, it would be fun to kick his butt at pickleball, knowing he's a Democrat.

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your VIP membership!