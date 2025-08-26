Condescending Tiffany Cross Goes on Crass Crusade on CNN Calling Stephen Miller a...
More Excuses: Mark Cuban Blames 'Consultants' for Not Letting Kamala Harris 'Sell Herself' to Voters

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 12:45 AM on August 26, 2025
AP Photo/Ben Curtis

Mark Cuban is still making excuses for Kamala Harris and her disastrous 2024 presidential run. The latest excuse is that her campaign held her back and wouldn’t let her ‘sell’ herself. Cuban says it was her biggest problem. 

Sure, that’s it, Mark. (WATCH)

You can, but at the end of the day, it’s just a shiny Kamala Harris, as we found out on last year’s campaign trail.

Posters find Cuban’s assertion weak since they doubt Harris could even sell herself if she wanted to.

Nobody was buying anyway.

Cuban, like others before him, paints Harris as a victim, which only makes her look even weaker and unqualified than she already was for the presidency.

Cuban says this as if Kamala was the victim of forces she couldn’t control.

Which basically sums up her entire problem - voters viewed her as another Joe Biden, a Deep State puppet who would do what she was told.

Never minding that this would never happen, imagine the reaction if Trump had lost and his excuse was “my consultants wouldn’t let me be me.”

— IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) August 25, 2025

Correct. No matter what she did, she couldn't change the fact that she was Kamala Harris, a Democrat who had everything handed to her and had nothing to give or sell in return.

