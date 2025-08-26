More Excuses: Mark Cuban Blames 'Consultants' for Not Letting Kamala Harris 'Sell Herself' to Voters

Mark Cuban is still making excuses for Kamala Harris and her disastrous 2024 presidential run. The latest excuse is that her campaign held her back and wouldn’t let her ‘sell’ herself. Cuban says it was her biggest problem.

Sure, that’s it, Mark. (WATCH)

CUBAN: “When I was campaigning with Kamala, her biggest problem was her campaign would not let her sell … It was all driven by a consultant.” pic.twitter.com/QJMNWBGarg — Chief Nerd (@TheChiefNerd) August 25, 2025

Absolute not the biggest problem. — Mr Reagan 🇺🇸 (@MrReaganUSA) August 25, 2025

A complete coherent sentence was….😂 — Michelle C (@Dumpling88) August 25, 2025

Her message was literally in a bottle — Rachel (@HarleyFQuinn777) August 25, 2025

Not even close…

You can't polish a turd. — RescueDoodle (@shakeflintstone) August 25, 2025

You can, but at the end of the day, it’s just a shiny Kamala Harris, as we found out on last year’s campaign trail.

Posters find Cuban’s assertion weak since they doubt Harris could even sell herself if she wanted to.

Was @KamalaHarris even capable of 'selling?' I never saw her do even one thing effectively except for bungling every word that spewed from her mouth. Give me just one memorable line that made sense and that she uttered during her campaign, #markcuban ? I'll bet you can't. — Quaran-Tina (@superbucks2050) August 25, 2025

The idea that Kamala...



1. Has zero charisma

2. Speaks in a drunken word salad, moving her lips while saying nothing but empty platitudes

3. Had zero policy positions

4. Had zero support



Never occurred to @mcuban, who thinks her loss was due to a consultant. — Contrarian Owl (@ContrarianOwl) August 25, 2025

they wouldnt let her sell because she had nothing to sell — Angie (@AngieDues) August 25, 2025

Well she surely couldn’t sell herself. Job #1. — Katherine van K (@kattitfortat) August 25, 2025

Nobody was buying anyway.

Cuban, like others before him, paints Harris as a victim, which only makes her look even weaker and unqualified than she already was for the presidency.

Cuban says this as if Kamala was the victim of forces she couldn’t control. Which basically sums up her entire problem - voters viewed her as another Joe Biden, a Deep State puppet who would do what she was told. Never minding that this would never happen, imagine the reaction if Trump had lost and his excuse was “my consultants wouldn’t let me be me.” — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) August 25, 2025

Her message was No Change All Same and more blue cancer spread. — Ray Robinson (@ARayRobinson) August 25, 2025

Kamala's biggest problem was she was an unlikeable bad candidate. Totally fake and unable to connect with normal people. — Donnie Detroit (@DonnieDetroit19) August 25, 2025

Yeah, Kamala problem was she was herself — Tim Paczesny (@timpaczesny) August 25, 2025

Correct. No matter what she did, she couldn't change the fact that she was Kamala Harris, a Democrat who had everything handed to her and had nothing to give or sell in return.

