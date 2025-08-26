Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Says Affordable Housing Is the Solution to Crime, Not 5,000 More Officers

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson’s solution to crime in the Windy City involves NO police but lots of affordable housing. Yes, the honor system is the way to go, Brandon! The deranged Democrat went on Morning Joe on Tuesday. Despite Joe Scarborough’s repeated efforts, Johnson spent four minutes refusing to say that adding more police officers would lower crime rates in his city.

Advertisement

Hear for yourself. (WATCH)

🚨BREAKING: Mayor of Chicago Brandon Johnson is asked over THREE TIMES whether or not 5,000 more Police Officers would help STOP CRIME in Chicago.



This is just a crazy take, that you have to watch.



Q: "Do you believe the streets of Chicago would be safer if there were 5,00… pic.twitter.com/cWegWmWHbU — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) August 26, 2025

He’s great at deflecting. Wow! — Brando Republic (@BrandoRepublic) August 26, 2025

Yes and throw in race baiting and gas lighting too. — Brando Republic (@BrandoRepublic) August 26, 2025

That’s a character trait of all democrats — The Patriot Oasis™ (@ThePatriotOasis) August 26, 2025

They are certainly consistent.

Posters wish Democrats would stop beating around the bush and just declare they are the pro-crime party. Despite deflecting, most posters say Johnson's not good at it.

Chicago's deflector in chief.



Sadly, for him, to those with any type of intelligence, he sucks a deflecting.



Being able to see through the BS is a superpower. — DaHEADmd (@DaHEADmd) August 26, 2025

Chicago has been democrat run for almost 100 years!!! They don't want to change it!!! — ULTRAMAGA GREEK 🇺🇲 (@hatz_steve) August 26, 2025

He’s not great at deflecting, or anything for that matter. If he were, Joe wouldn’t have cut him off 3 times just 5 words into his response. He is shameless and an idiot. That is all. — D (@Trig3759) August 26, 2025

It’s beyond deflection at this point… it’s borderline insanity.



The normal answer to Morning Joe’s question would be:



“Yes, 5,000 additional Cops would a great asset to the city. For crime prevention, school safety, and all of Chicago’s communities.” 🎪 — Jay (@Jay86158778) August 26, 2025

Usually, Democrats would lie to move on to the next question, but Johnson’s not even smart enough to do that.

Johnson really believes what he’s spewing. Still, common sense dictates that what he’s proposing will fail with deadly results for residents.

Wild that Johnson can't just say yes. More cops on the street means less chaos. It shouldn't be this hard to admit public safety matters. — VJT (@KelvinCold1234) August 26, 2025

It takes 4 minutes, but eventually Johnson says no to more cops and thinks that additional spending on welfare and giving more money to teachers unions will fix crime in Chicago. — AdamInHTownTX (@AdamInHTownTX) August 26, 2025

Advertisement

That was painful to watch. Clearly his ideology will not allow him to agree that more police helps deter crime. — Shell_Bella 🇺🇸 (@legal_eagle2000) August 26, 2025

He can't admit that it would be safer because that would be acknowledging that Chicago, right now, is one massive kill zone. — R T (@RDog861) August 26, 2025

President Donald Trump has said Chicago is a mess and that he’s looking to send in National Guard troops. Democrats, in typical knee-jerk fashion, have now come out in force against increased policing and law and order because Trump is for both. Insane.

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.