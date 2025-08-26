Marine Amy McGrath Says Banning Vote by Mail Would Disenfranchise Millions of Military...
Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson Says Affordable Housing Is the Solution to Crime, Not 5,000 More Officers

Warren Squire
Warren Squire | 9:00 PM on August 26, 2025
AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast

Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson’s solution to crime in the Windy City involves NO police but lots of affordable housing. Yes, the honor system is the way to go, Brandon! The deranged Democrat went on Morning Joe on Tuesday. Despite Joe Scarborough’s repeated efforts, Johnson spent four minutes refusing to say that adding more police officers would lower crime rates in his city.

Hear for yourself. (WATCH)

They are certainly consistent.

Posters wish Democrats would stop beating around the bush and just declare they are the pro-crime party. Despite deflecting, most posters say Johnson's not good at it.

Usually, Democrats would lie to move on to the next question, but Johnson’s not even smart enough to do that.

Johnson really believes what he’s spewing. Still, common sense dictates that what he’s proposing will fail with deadly results for residents.

President Donald Trump has said Chicago is a mess and that he’s looking to send in National Guard troops. Democrats, in typical knee-jerk fashion, have now come out in force against increased policing and law and order because Trump is for both. Insane.

